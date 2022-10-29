Bunker Hill tops Bandys 37-14

CLAREMONT — Prior to Friday night’s regular-season finale, Bunker Hill honored its senior football players. Then the Bears went out and gave their home fans much more to celebrate, churning out nearly 340 yards of offense and recording five takeaways on defense en route to a 37-14 victory over Bandys.

Bunker Hill’s victory pushed its record to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play entering next Friday’s 2A state playoff opener. The 13th-seeded Bears will host 20th-seeded East Davidson (6-4), beginning the postseason at home for a second straight year after hosting their first playoff game in 32 years last season.

On the other side, the Trojans will miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season after finishing 4-6 overall and 3-4 in league contests.

“We challenged them to come out this week, set the tone early and have some momentum moving forward to the playoffs,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said of his team’s strong performance. “We’ve got to be ready next week if we’re gonna survive and move on.”

Bunker Hill scored on each of its first two possessions, starting the game with a nine-play, 39-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Redek Robinson to Xavier McCleave less than 3 1/2 minutes in. After McCleave intercepted a pass on Bandys’ initial series, it again took nine plays for the Bears to cross the goal line, this time on a 21-yard toss from Robinson to McCleave.

In the second quarter, the Bears extended their lead to 21-0 on a 64-yard TD pass from Robinson to Elijah Boston, one of seven seniors on Bunker Hill’s roster along with Nick Herman, Ian Smith, Michael McFerren, Everett Smith, Scott Walker and Johan Chavez. And while Bunker Hill failed to score off its next two takeaways — a fumble recovery by Jakil Martin at the 6:36 mark of the second period and an interception by Kaden Bolick with 3:42 to play in the opening half — an interception by Boston with 1:21 remaining set up a 36-yard field goal from Alan Bahena Soto.

Bunker Hill’s fifth takeaway of the half came on the ensuing kickoff, when a Bandys fumble was recovered by Luke Kelley at the Trojans’ 24-yard line. Nonetheless, the Bears were unable to tack on additional points as they settled for a 24-0 halftime advantage.

The Trojans found the end zone for the first time three plays into the second half. Following a 2-yard loss on first down, Elliot Spicer ran for 47 yards on the next play before Scotty Miley notched a 26-yard scoring scamper to cut Bunker Hill’s lead to 24-7.

The Bears responded with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that began with a 20-yard run from Jason Willis, also included a 21-yard pass from Robinson to Boston and a 10-yard strike from Robinson to Talayn Weaver, and was capped by a 10-yard TD run from Willis. Robinson added his fourth TD pass of the night at the 7:23 mark of the fourth quarter, connecting with McCleave for a 5-yard score, although the subsequent extra point was blocked by Bandys’ Raydyn Brooks.

The Trojans kept the ball on the ground for most of their next drive, although the biggest play was a 28-yard pass from Wyatt Wesson to Cash Obregon. Three plays later, Spicer scored from 1 yard out to account for the final score.

Following the game, Reid remarked that his players “feel good about going forward and we feel like we’ve got a chance to make some noise.”

Robinson completed 17 of 30 passes for 192 yards, while Willis had 16 carries for 111 yards and Boston (100 receiving yards) and McCleave (52 receiving yards) each finished with five catches. Willis added four receptions for 28 yards.

Reid said Robinson “is a tough kid. He’s a Robinson and you know what you’re getting in a Robinson. He fears nothing and the moment’s never too big for him.” He added that Boston and McCleave, who were Robinson’s top targets on Friday, are “two kids that do everything they can for the team.”

Spicer was the game’s leading rusher with 116 yards on 22 carries, while Wesson had seven carries for 63 yards and Miley totaled 53 yards on nine rushing attempts. But Bandys only had 59 yards through the air, with Obregon finishing as their leading receiver thanks to the 28-yard catch in the final period.

BUNKER HILL 37, BANDYS 14

Bandys;00;00;07;07;—;14

Bunker Hill;14;10;07;06;—;37

First Quarter

BH — Xavier McCleave 9-yard pass from Redek Robinson (Alan Bahena Soto kick), 8:35

BH — McCleave 21-yard pass from Robinson (Soto kick), 3:27

Second Quarter

BH — Elijah Boston 64-yard pass from Robinson (Soto kick), 7:45

BH — Soto 36-yard field goal, :30

Third Quarter

Bandys — Scotty Miley 26-yard run (Fletcher Harris kick), 10:58

BH — Jason Willis 10-yard run (Soto kick), 7:02

Fourth Quarter

BH — McCleave 5-yard pass from Robinson (kick blocked), 7:23

Bandys — Elliot Spicer 1-yard run (Harris kick), 1:01

Team Stats

First Downs: Bandys 13, Bunker Hill 15

Rushes-yards: Bandys 39-229, Bunker Hill 33-145

Comp-Att-Int: Bandys 5-14-3, Bunker Hill 17-30-0

Passing yards: Bandys 59, Bunker Hill 192

Fumbles-Lost: Bandys 2-2, Bunker Hill 2-0

Penalties-yards: Bandys 6-50, Bunker Hill 9-85

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Bandys: Elliot Spicer 22-116 and 1 TD, Wyatt Wesson 7-63, Scotty Miley 9-53 and 1 TD, Cash Obregon 1-(-3). Bunker Hill: Jason Willis 16-111 and 1 TD, Cole Lineberger 4-19, Talayn Weaver 2-14, Elijah Boston 2-13, Saeed Nasher 2-4, Nick Herman 1-0, Team 1-(-10), Redek Robinson 5-(-6).

PASSING — Bandys: Wesson 5-14-3 for 59 yards. Bunker Hill: Robinson 17-30-0 for 192 yards and 4 TDs.

RECEIVING — Bandys: Obregon 1-28, Logan Williams 2-20, Ian Moore 1-10, Scotty Miley 1-1. Bunker Hill: Boston 5-100 and 1 TD, Xavier McCleave 5-52 and 3 TDs, Willis 4-28, Weaver 1-10, Ayden Killian 1-6, Ian Smith 1-(-4).