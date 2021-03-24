Bunker Hill takes down Foard in softball battle

But Bunker Hill’s Payton Lane battled her way to a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run of the Bears’ at-bat. That opened the way for Addison Wray to drive in another run with an infield single and Camryn Bryant ripped a double down the left-field line, pushing across two more to make the score 5-1.

What made it even rougher on the Tigers and Thomas was that one of the Bunker Hill hits came after a foul ball was dropped. That caused all four runs in the inning to be of the unearned variety.

In all, Foard committed four errors that led to six of the nine Bunker Hill runs being unearned.

“We were putting the ball in play and had some strikeouts. But our defense just wasn’t there tonight,” bemoaned Willis. “I don’t know what was going on there. The defense just wasn’t behind her all the way.”

Thomas was certainly more effective than her final numbers of six strikeouts and four walks would indicate, even though she surrendered 13 hits.

“I think she did an excellent job. I think that she threw what we called and she threw it well,” Willis said of Thomas, who delivered 142 pitches unofficially. “I think she threw it all over the plate. We were throwing it as good as we could throw it and what we knew how to throw.”