Bunker Hill takes down Foard in softball battle

CLAREMONT — In a showdown between two of the preseason favorites in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference on Tuesday night, it was Bunker Hill that had the winning combination of stellar defense, effective pitching and timely hitting. The Bears topped visiting Fred T. Foard by the final of 9-3.
“It was a huge win for us. We were excited to play,” said Bunker Hill coach Sadie Norris. “It was a very big night.”
The win was the second in two nights for the Bears, who improved to 3-0 on the season. Foard is now 1-1.
“I think this is a feeling we need to remember and let it soak in, and really focus,” said Foard assistant coach Kolleen Willis. “We’ve really got to get it in gear and focus. There’s a lot of takeaway from it. We’re still a young team.”
The Bears were locked in a 1-1 ballgame going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Bunker Hill scored in the bottom of the first on an infield hit by Makayla Herman that turned into a double play by an alert Tigers infield to snuff out what had the makings of a much bigger inning.
Foard knotted the score in the top of the fourth on singles by Rylie Vogel and Avery Waddell, a free pass and a wild pitch.
In the bottom half of the frame, the Bears responded with consecutive base hits by Herman, DaLesha Linebarger and Payton Parrish to begin the inning. But Foard hurler Payton Thomas looked like she was going to escape unscathed when she induced a ground ball that resulted in a force out at the plate, and followed that with a strikeout.
But Bunker Hill’s Payton Lane battled her way to a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run of the Bears’ at-bat. That opened the way for Addison Wray to drive in another run with an infield single and Camryn Bryant ripped a double down the left-field line, pushing across two more to make the score 5-1.
What made it even rougher on the Tigers and Thomas was that one of the Bunker Hill hits came after a foul ball was dropped. That caused all four runs in the inning to be of the unearned variety.
In all, Foard committed four errors that led to six of the nine Bunker Hill runs being unearned.
“We were putting the ball in play and had some strikeouts. But our defense just wasn’t there tonight,” bemoaned Willis. “I don’t know what was going on there. The defense just wasn’t behind her all the way.”
Thomas was certainly more effective than her final numbers of six strikeouts and four walks would indicate, even though she surrendered 13 hits.
“I think she did an excellent job. I think that she threw what we called and she threw it well,” Willis said of Thomas, who delivered 142 pitches unofficially. “I think she threw it all over the plate. We were throwing it as good as we could throw it and what we knew how to throw.”
Herman, the left-hander in the circle for the Bears, didn’t have the strikeouts, but she did an excellent job of throwing ground balls. The Bears' infield handled 16 chances flawlessly, including a double play.
“I don’t think there’s an infield out there that works as hard as the girls have out there right now,” said Norris. “It doesn’t matter what season it is, for them it’s always softball season. You can always find them on a field somewhere and tonight was the payoff for them.”
Herman only allowed four hits, struck out one and walked five. But she also stranded six base runners, including three in scoring position.
“Makayla, she was very effective for us tonight. I like how she keeps her head on straight no matter the situation. She’s very mentally tough,” Norris said. “I’m hoping that will tend to stick with her throughout the season.”
Foard added single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings. Bunker Hill added a single run in the fifth and ended all doubt with three more in the sixth, two on a Linebarger single.
“We were fortunate to get those timely hits,” Norris said. “You can get hits, but if you don’t string them together, sometimes it doesn’t always come out for you.”
Herman led the Bears’ offense with four hits and two RBIs. Linebarger, Parrish and Wray all had two hits and Bryant had the big two-run double. Caley Powell and Ava Hamlett also hit safely for Bunker Hill.
Yoder doubled for Foard while Vogel, Waddell and Regan Willis all singled.