Bunker Hill’s Wray leads county on all-district basketball

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-district teams for the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Tuesday. Five girls and one boy from Catawba County were named to the All-District 10 squads, with Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray representing the only District 10 First Team selection from the county.

Hickory’s Finley Lefevers and Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes and Grace Loftin were on the District 10 Second Team, while Bunker Hill’s Olivia Ellis rounded out the county’s girls’ contingent by landing on the District 10 Third Team. Additionally, Bunker Hill’s Ethan Hildebran was selected to the District 10 Third Team on the boys’ side.

Several other players from surrounding counties also received recognition. Here’s a look at the complete listing of first, second and third teamers for District 10:

ALL-DISTRICT 10 GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Team

Maraja Pass, sophomore, Shelby (player of the year)

Addie Wray, senior, Bunker Hill

Saniya Wilson, junior, Kings Mountain

Kate Hollifield, junior, Shelby

Ally Hollifield, sophomore, Shelby