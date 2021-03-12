 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bunker Hill’s Wray leads county on all-district basketball
0 comments
top story

Bunker Hill’s Wray leads county on all-district basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Addie Wray

Bunker Hill girls basketball player Addie Wray, 30, drives the lane against R-S Central’s Joyasia Smith, 5, during the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Feb. 25 in Claremont. A senior guard, Wray was the only player from Catawba County to land on the All-District 10 First Team when the list was announced on Tuesday.

 Ernie Masche

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-district teams for the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Tuesday. Five girls and one boy from Catawba County were named to the All-District 10 squads, with Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray representing the only District 10 First Team selection from the county.

Hickory’s Finley Lefevers and Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes and Grace Loftin were on the District 10 Second Team, while Bunker Hill’s Olivia Ellis rounded out the county’s girls’ contingent by landing on the District 10 Third Team. Additionally, Bunker Hill’s Ethan Hildebran was selected to the District 10 Third Team on the boys’ side.

Several other players from surrounding counties also received recognition. Here’s a look at the complete listing of first, second and third teamers for District 10:

ALL-DISTRICT 10 GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Team

Maraja Pass, sophomore, Shelby (player of the year)

Addie Wray, senior, Bunker Hill

Saniya Wilson, junior, Kings Mountain

Kate Hollifield, junior, Shelby

Ally Hollifield, sophomore, Shelby

Second Team

Finley Lefevers, senior, Hickory

Cassidy Geddes, sophomore, Newton-Conover

Danisha Hemphill, senior, Freedom

Janiya Adams, sophomore, Bessemer City

Grace Loftin, senior, Newton-Conover

Third Team

Maddie Gillie, senior, R-S Central

Olivia Ellis, junior, Bunker Hill

Naliyah Boyce, senior, McDowell

Ella Abernathy, sophomore, Draughn

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reece Fisher, senior, Patton

Coach of the Year: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby

ALL-DISTRICT 10 BOYS BASKETBALL

First Team

Mari Adams, junior, Crest (player of the year)

Sam Cogan, junior, Lincoln Charter

Randall Pettus, sophomore, Bessemer City

Isaiah Tate, junior, Kings Mountain

Ayden Tate, senior, South Point

Second Team

Tyler Arrington, senior, Shelby

Waylon Rutherford, junior, Patton

Caleb Castle, senior, Patton

Tyrese Miller, senior, R-S Central

JJ Moore, sophomore, Hunter Huss

Third Team

Ethan Hildebran, senior, Bunker Hill

Jayden Powell, sophomore, Patton

Troy Fulton, senior, Lincoln Charter

Caleb Borders, senior, Crest

Jeremiah Jones, junior, East Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Brad LeVine, Crest

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert