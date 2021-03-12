Bunker Hill’s Wray leads county on all-district basketball

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-district teams for the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Tuesday. Five girls and one boy from Catawba County were named to the All-District 10 squads, with Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray representing the only District 10 First Team selection from the county.
Hickory’s Finley Lefevers and Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes and Grace Loftin were on the District 10 Second Team, while Bunker Hill’s Olivia Ellis rounded out the county’s girls’ contingent by landing on the District 10 Third Team. Additionally, Bunker Hill’s Ethan Hildebran was selected to the District 10 Third Team on the boys’ side.
Several other players from surrounding counties also received recognition. Here’s a look at the complete listing of first, second and third teamers for District 10:
ALL-DISTRICT 10 GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Team
Maraja Pass, sophomore, Shelby (player of the year)
Addie Wray, senior, Bunker Hill
Saniya Wilson, junior, Kings Mountain
Kate Hollifield, junior, Shelby
Ally Hollifield, sophomore, Shelby
Second Team
Finley Lefevers, senior, Hickory
Cassidy Geddes, sophomore, Newton-Conover
Danisha Hemphill, senior, Freedom
Janiya Adams, sophomore, Bessemer City
Grace Loftin, senior, Newton-Conover
Third Team
Maddie Gillie, senior, R-S Central
Olivia Ellis, junior, Bunker Hill
Naliyah Boyce, senior, McDowell
Ella Abernathy, sophomore, Draughn
Reece Fisher, senior, Patton
Coach of the Year: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby
ALL-DISTRICT 10 BOYS BASKETBALL
First Team
Mari Adams, junior, Crest (player of the year)
Sam Cogan, junior, Lincoln Charter
Randall Pettus, sophomore, Bessemer City
Isaiah Tate, junior, Kings Mountain
Ayden Tate, senior, South Point
Second Team
Tyler Arrington, senior, Shelby
Waylon Rutherford, junior, Patton
Caleb Castle, senior, Patton
Tyrese Miller, senior, R-S Central
JJ Moore, sophomore, Hunter Huss
Third Team
Ethan Hildebran, senior, Bunker Hill
Jayden Powell, sophomore, Patton
Troy Fulton, senior, Lincoln Charter
Caleb Borders, senior, Crest
Jeremiah Jones, junior, East Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Brad LeVine, Crest