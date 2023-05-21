GREENSBORO — Athletes from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties participated in the 2A and 4A state track and field championship meets on Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University. In the end, Bunker Hill senior Ayden Thompson was the only area competitor to win a state title with a winning time of 14.86 seconds in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles during the 2A meet, but several other local participants also put forth standout performances.

Other area boys who qualified for the finals in events during the 2A meet posted the following finishes:

Boys’ pole vault

Bandys’ Kage Hefner (second) – 14 feet

Bandys’ Trey Story (third) – 13 feet, 6 inches

Boys’ long jump

Bunker Hill’s Devin Brice (fifth) – 21 feet, 4 inches

Bunker Hill’s NaHeaven Banks (eighth) – 19 feet, 11 inches

Boys’ 200-meter dash

Newton-Conover’s Michael Sifford (sixth) – 22.58 seconds

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay

Bunker Hill’s Jason Willis, Ayden Thompson, NaHeaven Banks and Devin Brice (ninth) – 1:31.29

Bandys’ Fletcher Harris, Brady Swett, Nolan Jones and Will Nix (13th) – 1:33.69

Boys’ 3,200-meter run

Maiden’s Hunter Smathers (11th) – 10:26.53

Boys’ triple jump

West Caldwell’s Thaxton Dula (11th) – 40 feet

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay

Bunker Hill’s Jason Willis, Ayden Thompson, Xavier McCleave and Devin Brice (11th) – 43.79 seconds

Boys’ 400-meter dash

Maiden’s Nymeir Ramseur (13th) – 53.44 seconds

Boys’ discus throw

Bandys’ Aries Sigmon (15th) – 97 feet, 10 inches

T.W. Andrews won the team championship during the 2A boys meet with 65 points, while Charles D. Owen finished second with 63 and Northeastern came in third with 46. Bunker Hill tied for 10th out of 58 schools with 18 points, Bandys tied for 16th with 14 and Newton-Conover tied for 43rd with three.

On the girls’ side, Bandys junior Kaylee Cutshaw was the top performer during the 2A meet with a third-place toss of 107 feet, 5 inches in the discus throw. Meanwhile, the following finishes were recorded by other area girls who qualified for the finals in their events:

Girls’ pole vault

Bunker Hill’s Agatha Cane (fourth) – 8 feet, 6 inches

Bandys’ Kaylin Foster (seventh) – 7 feet, 6 inches

Bandys’ Geneva Lynch (eighth) – 7 feet, 6 inches

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles

Bandys’ Raelle Brown (eighth) – 48.51 seconds

Bandys’ Haley Cross (13th) – 53.20 seconds

Girls’ long jump

Maiden’s Grace White (13th) – 15 feet, 3 inches

Girls’ triple jump

Maiden’s Grace White (14th) – 32 feet, 5 inches

Girls’ high jump

Bandys’ Lydia Fisher (14th) – 4 feet, 8 inches

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay

Newton-Conover’s Gorgeous Cole, Kylie Hill, Sarahmya Abbott and Saniya Miller (14th) – 52.58 seconds

Girls’ 200-meter dash

Newton-Conover’s Saniya Miller (15th) – 28.14 seconds

Hugh M. Cummings was the first-place team during the 2A girls meet with 66 points, with South Granville coming in second with 56 and Salisbury finishing third with 31. In addition, Bandys tied for 24th out of 57 schools with 10 points and Bunker Hill tied for 41st with five.

As for the 4A meet, the only area participant was Alexander Central junior Chad Lasher, who finished 10th in the boys’ discus throw with a toss of 142 feet, 9 inches. The team champion on the boys’ side was Weddington (44 points), with Mallard Creek (42) and Clayton (41) finishing second and third, respectively, and the top three teams on the girls’ side were Cuthbertson (75), Parkland Magnet IB (55) and Jack Britt (43).