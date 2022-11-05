Bunker Hill rolls past East Davidson, advances to Round 2

CLAREMONT — Last season, the Bunker Hill football team hosted its first state playoff game in more than three decades, defeating visiting East Davidson by two touchdowns to advance to Round 2.

On Friday night, the Bears and Golden Eagles faced off again in the opening round of the 2A West bracket. But this time Bunker Hill rolled to a 41-8 victory over East Davidson in one of the Bears’ best all-around performances of the season.

Thirteenth-seeded Bunker Hill scored on each of its first four possessions — the only time the Bears didn’t score in the opening half came when the clock ran out during their final drive before halftime — before adding a pair of second-half TDs. Bunker Hill only punted once all night as it outgained the 20th-seeded Eagles 412-276, and the hosts also recorded two takeaways on defense.

Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid attributed his team’s offensive success to “getting our kids in space, executing the game plan and having a great week of practice.” He added that he always challenges the defense to “embrace physicality.”

“I’m a defensive guy at heart,” said Reid. “I don’t like to give up anything.”

Following a punt by East Davidson (6-5) on the game’s initial possession, Bunker Hill drove 66 yards in seven plays and took a 6-0 lead on a 23-yard TD run from Jason Willis, who finished with a game-high 191 yards on 20 carries. Willis had five carries for 48 yards on the Bears’ first series alone, and despite missing five games this season due to injury, he now has 1,043 yards on the ground and has rushed for over 100 yards in all six contests he has appeared in.

“We spent all week looking at their linebackers and how they flow, they flow outside,” said Willis of his big game. “My line did a very good job and my H-backs, the slice backs, executed it very well. We did the game plan and we executed and got the win.”

“He’s a special player,” added Reid of Willis. “He wants to be great and is determined to be great. He’s got the right mindset to have to play the running back position.”

The Bears (10-1) continued to pour it on, adding a 3-yard TD run from Cole Lineberger early in the second quarter before getting a 31-yard TD pass from Redek Robinson to Elijah Boston at the 5:56 mark and a 4-yard scoring scamper from Lineberger with 3:50 remaining in the half. Lineberger set up the latter score when he intercepted a pass by East Davidson’s Landon Hollar with less than five minutes left in the second period, helping Bunker Hill build a 27-0 advantage at the half.

The Bears’ second takeaway led to a TD as well, as Walter McGill forced a fumble on East Davidson’s first drive of the second half and Jaylan Willis recovered it at the Bunker Hill 27-yard line. After a 28-yard pass from Robinson to Xavier McCleave on the first play of the ensuing possession, Jason Willis broke loose for a 45-yard score on the next play, which came with 7:23 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles broke up the shutout when Josiah Allred scored from 1 yard out on fourth-and-goal in the first minute of the final quarter. Allred (19 carries for 190 yards) started the drive with a 55-yard scamper before scoring four plays later, and he also tacked on the subsequent 2-point conversion run.

Nevertheless, Bunker Hill put the game away with a 12-play, 53-yard sequence that took nearly six minutes off the clock. This time, Robinson capped the drive with a 1-yard keeper that accounted for his 26th total TD (22 passing, four rushing) of the year.

“This place is a family, they’ve got my back and it’s just all love,” said Jason Willis of how much he’s enjoying being back on the field after missing time earlier in the season. “I love playing here.”

Alan Bahena Soto, who was selected as the Hickory Daily Record’s Catawba County Kicker of the Year as a freshman last season, converted extra point attempts after each of the Bears’ final five TDs. He also tried to run for a 2-point conversion after a high snap following Bunker Hill’s initial score, but was stopped short of the goal line.

Robinson completed 17 of 24 passes for 193 yards, with Boston (89 yards) and McCleave (68 yards) each making six grabs. Devin Brice added three receptions for 24 yards, Ayden Killian had an 8-yard catch and Jaylan Willis hauled in a 4-yard reception.

On the other side, East Davidson’s Hollar completed 5 of 9 passes for 60 yards. Cameron Garrett was his top receiver with 22 yards on three catches, while Jet Marcolivio had a 20-yard reception to go with 14 carries for 33 yards and Eris Romero made one catch for 18 yards.

“We’ve got a couple dogs on defense,” said Jason Willis. “Unbelievable guys, they’re great, they’re very fundamental, very smart. Coach Reid is a defensive guy and he calls very good plays. We executed and got the win.”

Bunker Hill travels to fourth-seeded Community School of Davidson (10-1) next Friday after the Spartans defeated No. 29 East Gaston 20-14 in the first round. Community School of Davidson has won nine straight games since losing to Starmount by a 65-53 final in Week 2.

“We’ve played well on the road this year and these kids love challenges, they embrace challenges,” said Reid. “They’re looking forward to getting another week and getting in here, looking at film and seeing what these guys bring and just trying to take the show on the road.

“From here on out it’ll most likely have to be on the road,” he continued, “so you have to make sure you embrace the environment you’re gonna get and be locked in and ready to play.”

BUNKER HILL 41, EAST DAVIDSON 8

East Davidson;00;00;00;08;—;08

Bunker Hill;06;21;07;07;—;41

First Quarter

BH — Jason Willis 23-yard run (run failed), 5:09

Second Quarter

BH — Cole Lineberger 3-yard run (Alan Bahena Soto kick), 10:42

BH — Elijah Boston 31-yard pass from Redek Robinson (Soto kick), 5:56

BH — Lineberger 4-yard run (Soto kick), 3:50

Third Quarter

BH — Willis 45-yard run (Soto kick), 7:23

Fourth Quarter

ED — Josiah Allred 1-yard run (Allred run), 11:16

BH — Robinson 1-yard run (Soto kick), 5:34

Team Stats

First Downs: East Davidson 10, Bunker Hill 17

Rushes-yards: East Davidson 35-216, Bunker Hill 33-219

Comp-Att-Int: East Davidson 5-11-1, Bunker Hill 17-24-0

Passing yards: East Davidson 60, Bunker Hill 193

Fumbles-Lost: East Davidson 4-1, Bunker Hill 1-0

Penalties-yards: East Davidson 6-50, Bunker Hill 8-65

Individual Stats

RUSHING — East Davidson: Josiah Allred 19-190 and 1 TD, Jet Marcolivio 14-33, Landon Hollar 1-2, Team 1-(-9). Bunker Hill: Jason Willis 20-191 and 2 TDs, Cole Lineberger 3-20 and 2 TDs, Talayn Weaver 5-12, Redek Robinson 1-1 and 1 TD, Saeed Nasher 1-0, Team 1-(-1), Zy Fleming 1-(-2), Everett Smith 1-(-2).

PASSING — East Davidson: Hollar 5-9-1 for 60 yards, Allred 0-2-0. Bunker Hill: Robinson 17-24-0 for 193 yards and 1 TD.

RECEIVING — East Davidson: Cameron Garrett 3-22, Marcolivio 1-20, Eris Romero 1-18. Bunker Hill: Elijah Boston 6-89 and 1 TD, Xavier McCleave 6-68, Devin Brice 3-24, Ayden Killian 1-8, Jaylan Willis 1-4.