Bunker Hill rallies past Bandys in 2nd half

CATAWBA — Friday night’s football game between Bandys and visiting Bunker Hill was a tale of two halves. After honoring their seniors prior to the contest, the Trojans scored on the game’s first play and carried a seven-point lead into halftime, but the Bears dominated the second half on their way to a 42-21 victory at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.

With the win, Bunker Hill moved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Seeded 11th in the 2A West bracket of the state playoffs, the Bears will host No. 22 East Davidson (6-4 overall) in next Friday’s opening round.

“These kids have been great,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said. “Not just them, the coaching staff’s been great, we’ve kind of gelled because we’ve been together the last couple years. ... Couldn’t ask for a better group to be with and it’s been just a reflection of our seniors, a reflection of our coaching staff to get these guys ready week in, week out.”

On the other side, Bandys ends the season at 3-6 overall and 1-6 in Catawba Valley 2A play. The Trojans started 2-0 before losing six of their final seven contests, including a four-game losing streak following victories each of the first two weeks.