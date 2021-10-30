Bunker Hill rallies past Bandys in 2nd half

CATAWBA — Friday night’s football game between Bandys and visiting Bunker Hill was a tale of two halves. After honoring their seniors prior to the contest, the Trojans scored on the game’s first play and carried a seven-point lead into halftime, but the Bears dominated the second half on their way to a 42-21 victory at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.
With the win, Bunker Hill moved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Seeded 11th in the 2A West bracket of the state playoffs, the Bears will host No. 22 East Davidson (6-4 overall) in next Friday’s opening round.
“These kids have been great,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said. “Not just them, the coaching staff’s been great, we’ve kind of gelled because we’ve been together the last couple years. ... Couldn’t ask for a better group to be with and it’s been just a reflection of our seniors, a reflection of our coaching staff to get these guys ready week in, week out.”
On the other side, Bandys ends the season at 3-6 overall and 1-6 in Catawba Valley 2A play. The Trojans started 2-0 before losing six of their final seven contests, including a four-game losing streak following victories each of the first two weeks.
“Honestly, I thought we played well overall,” Bandys coach Jason Barnes said of Friday’s contest. “We had a penalty or two in that second half that really put the brakes on us and it stopped us, and of course you can’t have mistakes or penalties against a team like Bunker Hill, they’re gonna capitalize. And I don’t want to take anything away from Bunker Hill because that’s a good football team, they’re well-coached and their kids played hard.”
Bandys caught the Bears napping on the first play from scrimmage, with Parker DeHart finding a wide-open Parker Styborski for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Following the extra point by Joshua Hernandez, who made all three of his extra-point attempts, the Trojans led 7-0 just 18 seconds in.
Bunker Hill responded with a TD drive of its own, moving the ball 49 yards in nine plays after Elijah Boston returned a kickoff across midfield. Carson Elder scooted in from 1 yard out and Alan Bahena-Soto added the extra point — his first of six successful extra-point tries — to tie things at 7-all at the 7:45 mark of the first quarter.
Following a 31-yard missed field goal on Bandys’ next drive, the Bears again advanced into Trojans territory before being forced to punt early in the second quarter. Bandys was then able to retake the lead on a 10-play, 90-yard drive that included a 43-yard pass from DeHart to Caleb Moore and was capped by a 6-yard scoring strike from DeHart to Styborski with 4:44 remaining in the opening half.
Speaking of Moore, he intercepted a pass by Bunker Hill’s Elder on the ensuing series and returned it to the Bears’ 23. However, following a holding penalty and a run for no gain, DeHart was picked off by the Bears’ Xavier McCleave with under 2 1/2 minutes to play. Although McCleave caught a 38-yard pass from Elder and Bunker Hill made it to midfield, the hosts clung to a 14-7 advantage at the half.
After knotting the score at 14 apiece on an 11-play, 63-yard drive to open the half — Kaden Robinson crossed the goal line on a 9-yard run — Bunker Hill took its first lead on a 5-yard TD pass from Elder to Boston with 4:09 left in the third quarter. The Bears’ Saeed Nasher also recovered a Bandys fumble on the subsequent kickoff before Bunker Hill scored on a three-play drive that included a 24-yard run from Robinson, a 6-yard scamper from Chadz Stevenson and a 2-yard burst from Lawson York, one of Bunker Hill’s top linemen.
Bandys cut the deficit in half on a 4-yard TD run from Terick Bumgarner at the 11:11 mark of the fourth quarter, but Bunker Hill did the rest of the scoring. Justin Killian returned an interception 48 yards for a TD with 4:17 remaining before Robinson tacked on a 6-yard TD run moments later to help the Bears pull away.
“We weren’t playing up to our abilities in the first half,” said Reid. “They came out and hit us with some stuff, they came out and played lights out in the first half, and we just had a hard time stopping them. They were throwing the ball all over the place, and we just had to come out and step up and decide if we wanted to win tonight is what it boiled down to.”
Bunker Hill’s Robinson was the game’s leading rusher with 15 carries for 127 yards, while Stevenson added 57 yards on 13 carries and McCleave and Boston each caught two passes for 52 and 30 yards, respectively. Elder was 10-of-19 passing for 127 yards.
Bandys received 73 yards on 17 carries from Bumgarner, with DeHart completing 12 of 23 passes for 251 yards. Styborski had seven receptions for 131 yards, while Moore hauled in three passes for 97 yards.
“It’s just our seniors taking ownership at halftime,” said Reid of Bunker Hill’s second-half turnaround. “They turned the switch on at halftime and all that was just those guys. They were determined to win and they just played with an edge in the second half that we didn’t play with in the first half.
“Those guys know when to turn it on and know when it’s time to stop playing around,” he added, “and the seniors just came through in the second half.”
Note: The 11 seniors on Bandys’ roster include DeHart, Styborski, Bumgarner, Moore, Hernandez, TJ White, Jordan Berry, Weston Setzer, Alex Hernandez, Austin Cline and Zach Barnette. “They’re the backbone,” said Barnes of the Trojans’ senior class. “... These guys, they’re kind of building what we are looking to do in the future, and we had leadership from them and overall we had what we wanted to do offensively and defensively. They laid the groundwork and the foundation.”
Bunker Hill;07;00;21;14;—;42
Bandys;07;07;00;07;—;21
First Quarter
B — Parker Styborski 65-yard pass from Parker DeHart (Joshua Hernandez kick), 11:42
BH — Carson Elder 1-yard run (Alan Bahena-Soto kick), 7:45
Second Quarter
B — Styborski 6-yard pass from DeHart (Hernandez kick), 4:44
Third Quarter
BH — Kaden Robinson 9-yard run (Bahena-Soto kick), 7:43
BH — Elijah Boston 25-yard pass from Elder (Bahena-Soto kick), 4:09
BH — Lawson York 2-yard run (Bahena-Soto kick), 3:11
Fourth Quarter
B — Terick Bumgarner 4-yard run (Hernandez kick), 11:11
BH — Justin Killian 48-yard interception return (Bahena-Soto kick), 4:17
BH — Robinson 6-yard run (Bahena-Soto kick), 2:15
Team Stats
First Downs: Bunker Hill 13, Bandys 12
Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 34-175, Bandys 31-102
Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 10-19-1, Bandys 12-23-2
Passing yards: Bunker Hill 127, Bandys 251
Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 3-0, Bandys 3-1
Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 5-35, Bandys 9-80
Individual Stats
RUSHING— Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 15-127 and 2 TDs, Chadz Stevenson 13-57, Lawson York 1-2 and 1 TD, Carson Elder 5-(-11) and 1 TD. Bandys: Terick Bumgarner 17-73 and 1 TD, Nolan Jones 5-19, TJ White 4-15, Parker DeHart 2-9, Caleb Moore 1-2, Elliot Spicer 1-1, Team 1-(-17).
PASSING — Bunker Hill: Elder 10-19-1 for 127 yards and 1 TD. Bandys: DeHart 12-23-2 for 251 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: Xavier McCleave 2-52, Elijah Boston 2-30 and 1 TD, Robinson 3-19, Justin Killian 2-18, Stevenson 1-8. Bandys: Parker Styborski 7-131 and 2 TDs, Caleb Moore 3-97, Weston Setzer 1-20, Bumgarner 1-3.