Bunker Hill rallies for 24-20 win over East Burke

CLAREMONT — For half of Friday night’s football game, it looked like visiting East Burke was going to spoil Bunker Hill’s homecoming. But the Bears found a way to rally in the second half, preserving their unbeaten record thanks to a 24-20 victory over their Catawba Valley 2A Conference foes.

The win pushed Bunker Hill to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play ahead of next Friday’s road showdown with Maiden. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to next Friday’s home game against Lincolnton.

“They’re tough, we knew they were gonna be tough,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said of East Burke. “Their record doesn’t reflect the type of team they have. They’ve got some athletes, got some size, very disciplined, very well-coached, and they do what they do and you have to stop them because they’re gonna keep doing it over and over. You just have to make sure that you do your job and respect what they’re doing because they’re a well-coached team, Coach (Derrick) Minor does a great job with those guys and they gave us a tough time here tonight.”

East Burke recovered a pair of Bunker Hill fumbles in the opening quarter, with Michael Hathcock falling on the first and Cannon Morrison snatching the second. Morrison’s fumble recovery led to the game’s first score, a 63-yard touchdown run from KJ Byrd that made it 6-0 with 1:10 remaining in the first period.

After the Bears were forced to punt on their next drive, the Cavs put together an 11-play, 50-yard series that ultimately ended with an incompletion on fourth-and-10 from Bunker Hill’s 24-yard line midway through the second quarter. However, momentum swung right back to East Burke moments later when a snap flew over the head of Bears punter Xavier McCleave, who retreated to grab the ball but was eventually tackled for a 6-yard loss, giving the Cavs possession at the Bunker Hill 25.

From there, it took six plays for East Burke to cross the goal line. Byrd scored from 3 yards out and Levi Coble added the 2-point conversion run to extend the Cavs’ advantage to 14-0, where it would remain entering halftime.

“We came out firing on all cylinders, everything was working, our offense was moving and we kept them off balance, just took care of the football,” said Minor. “It was kind of a chess match there at the beginning between them and us and that’s what football is about, but that first half, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Following the break, Bunker Hill finally found its way on offense, moving the ball 65 yards in 10 plays. A 22-yard pass from Redek Robinson to Ayden Killian on third-and-8 at the East Burke 33 represented the longest play of the drive, which ended with Robinson hooking up with McCleave for an 8-yard scoring strike.

East Burke answered right back, scoring on the ninth play of an 80-yard drive that was aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. A 9-yard TD scamper from Ben Mast at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter gave the Cavs a 20-6 lead.

Before the end of the quarter, Bunker Hill cut into the deficit courtesy of a 30-yard field goal from Alan Bahena Soto. Then the Bears forced East Burke to punt and Robinson completed five passes to four different receivers on the subsequent drive — McCleave, Luke Kelley, Talayn Weaver and Elijah Boston — the latter of whom hauled in a 7-yard TD pass with exactly eight minutes to play. Following a successful 2-point conversion pass from Robinson to McCleave, the hosts trailed by just three at 20-17.

The Cavs’ next drive ended in a three-and-out and a punt from their own end zone. Bunker Hill took over at the East Burke 37 and received a 7-yard run from Cole Lineberger before being whistled for a holding penalty. Nevertheless, Robinson found a wide open Jaylan Willis down the left side of the field on the ensuing play for a 42-yard TD pass that put the Bears on top for the first time all night.

With less than five minutes left, East Burke made a last-ditch effort to score. After picking up a first down on a 7-yard pass from Mast to Corbin McNeil on third down, the Cavs were unable to move the ball much further as they eventually turned the ball over on downs with 2:27 to play.

Lineberger ran the ball four straight times and forced East Burke to call its final two timeouts. And on fourth-and-3 from the Cavs’ 15, Robinson fought his way for 11 yards and a first down that clinched the victory and ultimately served as the final play of the contest.

“We knew we had to bow our backs,” said Reid of Bunker Hill’s second-half comeback. “These kids, they’re resilient, they love each other, love playing with each other, but they knew they got themselves in a hole. We told them they’ve got to pull themselves out. ‘It ain’t on the coaches, it’s on you guys, get yourself out of it.’”

After being held to 66 passing yards in the first half, Robinson ended the game with 206 yards on 14-of-27 passing. He also had nine carries for 33 yards, while Lineberger finished with 66 yards on 12 carries and Weaver had nine carries for 44 yards.

Boston led all receivers with five catches for 52 yards, while McCleave caught three passes for 44 yards and Willis had 42 yards on his lone reception. Conversely, East Burke only gained 16 yards through the air as Mast completed 3 of 9 passes.

“We were able to spread the ball out,” said Reid. “We’ve got some kids that can make some plays and getting the ball to the playmakers is what it boils down to, just take advantage of what they’re giving you and make sure that you execute. The first half we didn’t execute, the second half we came out and executed, they knew they were in a hole and had to get themselves out of that hole.”

The Cavs’ run-heavy attack did find some success, with Byrd tallying 95 yards on 10 carries and Mast running the ball 11 times for 58 yards. East Burke’s third leading rusher was Jacob Dellinger with 36 yards on nine carries.

“I saw the youth of our team come out a little bit,” said Minor of the second half. “I mean, there’s no secret, we’ve got sophomores all over the place … and just mentally we weren’t able to respond like we should have. We got a little shell-shocked, they came back and took the lead and our guys were kind of stunned.

“I think we came out at halftime and didn’t move the ball like we wanted to,” he added. “And then you start putting doubt in these young guys’ minds, and they (Bunker Hill) executed, hats off to them. They made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t, bottom line.”

BUNKER HILL 24, EAST BURKE 20

East Burke;06;08;06;00;—;20

Bunker Hill;00;00;09;15;—;24

First Quarter

EB — KJ Byrd 63-yard run (kick failed), 1:10

Second Quarter

EB — Byrd 3-yard run (Levi Coble run), 1:03

Third Quarter

BH — Xavier McCleave 8-yard pass from Redek Robinson (run failed), 8:50

EB — Ben Mast 9-yard run (kick blocked), 4:28

BH — Alan Bahena Soto 30-yard field goal, 1:04

Fourth Quarter

BH — Elijah Boston 7-yard pass from Robinson (McCleave pass from Robinson), 8:00

BH — Jaylan Willis 42-yard pass from Robinson (Soto kick), 4:49

Team Stats

First Downs: East Burke 12, Bunker Hill 16

Rushes-yards: East Burke 44-223, Bunker Hill 34-146

Comp-Att-Int: East Burke 3-9-0, Bunker Hill 14-27-0

Passing yards: East Burke 16, Bunker Hill 206

Fumbles-Lost: East Burke 0-0, Bunker Hill 4-2

Penalties-yards: East Burke 4-21, Bunker Hill 9-85

Individual Stats

RUSHING — East Burke: KJ Byrd 10-95 and 2 TDs, Ben Mast 11-58 and 1 TD, Jacob Dellinger 9-36, Levi Coble 14-34. Bunker Hill: Cole Lineberger 12-66, Talayn Weaver 9-44, Redek Robinson 9-33, Elijah Boston 2-8, Xavier McCleave 2-(-5).

PASSING — East Burke: Mast 3-9-0 for 16 yards. Bunker Hill: Robinson 14-27-0 for 206 yards and 3 TDs.

RECEIVING — East Burke: Byrd 1-12, Corbin McNeil 1-7, Coble 1-(-3). Bunker Hill: Boston 5-52 and 1 TD, McCleave 3-44 and 1 TD, Jaylan Willis 1-42 and 1 TD, Ayden Killian 2-29, Luke Kelley 1-19, Lineberger 1-13, Weaver 1-7.