Bunker Hill overcomes mistakes for 35-34 overtime win

LINCOLNTON — Penalties, turnovers and missed opportunities for points usually are a recipe for a long night. The litany of mistakes by Bunker Hill during Thursday's Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) football game at West Lincoln had a chance to make for a long film session in the practice room next week. But by the end, the Bears turned in an all-timer that showed just how good they could be.

Bunker Hill rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter before winning in overtime 35-34 in front of a stunned home crowd at Douglas C. Leonhardt Memorial Stadium.

“It’s at the top,” said Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid, when asked where the victory ranked for him personally. “The kids earned it down 11 there in the fourth. I’m so proud of these guys. They stuck with it. They came in here in a tough environment and played their hearts out.”

The Bears remained unbeaten overall at 6-0 and bumped up to 3-0 in the CVAC. The victory allowed Bunker Hill to keep pace with Maiden atop the standings in the CVAC, as the Blue Devils routed West Caldwell, also on Thursday. Bunker Hill will host East Burke next Friday before traveling to Maiden in two weeks.

West Lincoln dropped its second in a row to go to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the league. The Rebels return home to host Newton-Conover next Friday.

The Bears took punch after punch, especially from West Lincoln in the opening minutes of each half, but some of those punches were self-inflicted. Especially tough were the penalties, of which Bunker Hill had 15, including 10 false starts among 13 pre-snap penalties.

The Bears also saw chances for points fritter away on two occasions, as they drove to the Rebels’ 19-yard line late in the first half before throwing an interception. On the first drive of the second half, Bunker Hill got to the 18, but was unable to convert a fourth-and-inches situation.

“We're still young and are still learning on the go,” said Reid. “But they just gained some valuable experience. They’re going to make mistakes and that comes with youth, and they’ll learn from it. The mistakes, we’ll fix it, but we’ll take it, even with the mistakes that we had.”

Bunker Hill led 17-14 at the half, but West Lincoln took the lead on the third play of the second half, as Mason Avery took a pitch to the left and sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown. Avery (23 carries for 209 yards), who previously had TD runs of 6 and 61 yards in the first quarter that twice gave his team the lead, added his fourth with three seconds left in the third quarter, an 18-yard scamper that made it 28-17.

However, the Bears' defense stiffened the rest of the way, forcing three punts in the fourth quarter and holding the Rebels to 37 yards on 11 plays in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Bunker Hill quarterback Redek Robinson (23-of-34 passing for 277 yards) and his receivers began to click in the fourth quarter, especially along the right sideline. Xavier McCleave (10 catches for 170 yards), who turned a reception against a double team into a 58-yard TD in the first quarter, caught a pass for 29 yards against a triple team down to the Rebels’ 34. Bunker Hill worked its way to the 19 before the drive stalled. Alan Bahena Soto collected his second field goal of the night, a 38-yarder to go with a 36-yard kick in the second quarter, to get the Bears within 28-20.

West Lincoln twice had a chance to run down the clock, but the Bears forced two quick punts with the second giving the Bears the ball at their 35 with 3:23 left. Robinson martialed his team down the field with passes to four different receivers. Elijah Boston (5 catches for 47 yards), who scored on a wildcat run from 11 yards out in the first quarter, caught a pass for 14 yards to get the drive going. Robinson and McCleave connected on third down to get to the Rebels' 40 before Robinson found Ayden Killian for 14 yards. After an incomplete pass, it was Robinson finding McCleave again for 13 yards, which set up the TD, as Jaylan Willis found space in the left slot for a 13-yard score with 1:56 left.

Needing the 2-point conversion, it was Robinson and McCleave who hooked up again in the front corner of the end zone to tie it at 28-all.

“Redek’s a great ballplayer,” said Reid. “He kept trying to get the ball over there and he made a big difference tonight. He took advantage of the matchups and just produced.”

West Lincoln was unable to get anything going during the ensuing drive before punting. A Bunker Hill attempt to win it in regulation flamed out with an interception in the end zone.

In overtime, West Lincoln scored first, as quarterback Jordan Truesdale kept the ball on the option handoff and scored on the first play. But the Bears blocked the point-after kick to set up a chance to win it.

On Bunker Hill’s drive, Talayn Weaver pushed through for 3 yards before Robinson and McCleave worked their magic again in the front right corner of the end zone for the 7-yard TD. Soto’s point-after kick sailed through the goal posts, setting up a wild sprint by the Bunker Hill players to midfield for an impromptu celebration.

BUNKER HILL 35, WEST LINCOLN 34

Bunker Hill;14;03;00;11;07;—;35

West Lincoln;14;00;14;00;06;—;34

First Quarter

WL – Mason Avery 6-yard run (Joel Sellers kick), 8:24

BH – Xavier McCleave 58-yard pass from Redek Robinson (kick failed), 5:26

WL – Avery 61-yard run (Jaylin Winnex run), 5:17

BH – Elijah Boston 11-yard run (Boston pass from Robinson), 1:30

Second Quarter

BH – Alan Bahena Soto 36-yard field goal, 8:32

Third Quarter

WL – Avery 52-yard run (Sellers kick), 10:38

WL – Avery 18-yard run (Sellers kick), :03

Fourth Quarter

BH – Soto 38-yard field goal, 9:31

BH – Jaylan Willis 13-yard pass from Robinson (McCleave pass from Robinson), 1:56

Overtime

WL – Jordan Truesdale 10-yard run (kick blocked)

BH – McCleave 7-yard pass from Robinson (Soto kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: Bunker Hill 17, West Lincoln 14

Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 28-141, West Lincoln 41-320

Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 23-34-2, West Lincoln 3-7-0

Passing yards: Bunker Hill 277, West Lincoln 37

Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 3-0, West Lincoln 1-1

Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 15-75, West Lincoln 4-40

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Bunker Hill: Cole Lineberger 7-20, Talayn Weaver 5-62, Xavier McCleave 5-21, Redek Robinson 5-3, Elijah Boston 4-56 and 1 TD, Team 2-(-21). West Lincoln: Mason Avery 23-209 and 4 TDs, Jaylin Winnex 9-62, Jordan Truesdale 9-49 and 1 TD.

PASSING — Bunker Hill: Robinson 23-34-2 for 277 yards and 3 TDs. West Lincoln: Truesdale 3-7-0 for 37 yards.

RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: McCleave 10-170 and 2 TDs, Boston 5-47, Ayden Killian 4-31, Jaylan Willis 2-13 and 1 TD, Lineberger 1-11, Luke Kelley 1-5. West Lincoln: Avery 1-19, Blaze Dedmond 1-10, Winnex 1-8.