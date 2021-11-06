Bunker Hill notches 1st playoff win since 2013

CLAREMONT — Friday was a momentous night for the Bunker Hill football team. Not only did the Bears host their first state playoff game since 1989, but they also earned their first postseason victory since 2013, defeating visiting East Davidson 21-7 to advance to the second round of the 2A West bracket.
The 11th-seeded Bears moved to 10-1 overall and 5-1 at home this fall, while the No. 22 Golden Eagles dropped to 6-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. East Davidson had won three road contests in a row prior to Friday’s season-ending loss.
Speaking of road contests, Bunker Hill will travel next Friday for a matchup with last year’s 2AA state champion, Salisbury. The sixth-seeded Hornets are 10-0 after dispatching No. 27 North Forsyth 49-6 in the opening round, and they have won 17 consecutive games dating back to last season.
“It’s a tough opponent,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said of Salisbury. “I feel like they’re one of the top 2A teams in the state, they won the state championship last year. Everybody in this area knows about them, I watched them play last year a little bit down at North Davidson. ... We’ve got to get prepared, get ready and go down to Salisbury and give them a shot.”
After receiving the opening kickoff to begin Friday’s first-round game, Bunker Hill moved the ball across midfield before a sack pushed the Bears back into their own territory. A 5-yard gain by Chadz Stevenson on the next play put them right at the 50-yard line, but Kaden Robinson was tackled for a 5-yard loss on a screen play to force a punt.
Although the Bears helped the Golden Eagles out with three penalties on their initial drive, East Davidson ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the Bunker Hill 25. The hosts took advantage, chewing up 75 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run from Lawson York on the second play of the second quarter. A 35-yard pass from Carson Elder to Xavier McCleave was the biggest play, with the latter hauling in three catches for 51 yards during the drive.
Later in the second quarter, Bunker Hill capitalized on an East Davidson turnover — the first of four by the Golden Eagles. After Sawyer Pannell recovered a fumble, Elder found a wide open Elijah Boston streaking down the right sideline for a 54-yard scoring strike to double the Bears’ lead with 6:58 remaining until halftime.
After the teams exchanged punts, East Davidson finally cracked the scoreboard. Although 39 of the Golden Eagles’ 50 offensive plays were rushing attempts, their only TD came on a 36-yard pass from Brogan Hill to Logan Irwin with 59 seconds left in the second quarter.
The final score of the night came in the third period. Following a short punt by East Davidson that gave possession to Bunker Hill at the Golden Eagles’ 35 and a pass interference call a few plays later that resulted in a first-and-10 at the 14, Elder hooked up with Justin Killian for a 14-yard TD pass to reestablish a 14-point lead.
From there, no more scoring took place. However, Bunker Hill did record three takeaways, all via interceptions. Boston registered one at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter, while Killian tallied two picks in less than four minutes in the fourth.
“Those kids have been playing hard the last two years,” said Reid of the four takeaways by the Bears’ defense. “Just imposing their will on teams, being physical, trying to get turnovers and just giving us everything they’ve got every Friday night. The last two years they’ve just been getting after it.
“Offensively we got in the end zone, got up quick 14-0, and we left some out here but we got the win no matter what it looks like,” he added of his squad’s offensive execution. “Those guys did what they needed to do to get the win tonight and there’s always room for improvement, and we’ll be looking to improve more next week.”
Elder completed 15 of 23 passes for 189 yards, with six different receivers recording receptions led by McCleave with five catches for 81 yards and Boston with 59 yards on three grabs. On the ground, Bunker Hill got seven carries for 65 yards from Robinson and 11 carries for 49 yards from Stevenson.
Hill accounted for 132 of East Davidson’s 196 yards, completing 3 of 9 passes for 47 yards while amassing a game-high 85 yards on 24 carries. Josiah Allred added 15 carries for 41 yards.
“The kids have worked hard to get to the point we’re at right now,” said Reid. “They’ve put in a lot of work and it’s been long time since we’ve had a home playoff game and a long time since we’ve had a playoff win.”
East Davidson;00;07;00;00;—07
Bunker Hill;00;14;07;00;—21
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
BH — Lawson York 2-yard run (Alan Bahena-Soto kick), 11:48
BH — Elijah Boston 54-yard pass from Carson Elder (Bahena-Soto kick), 6:58
ED — Logan Irwin 17-yard pass from Brogan Hill (Eris Romero kick), :59
Third Quarter
BH — Justin Killian 14-yard pass from Elder (Bahena-Soto kick), 3:58
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Team Stats
First Downs: East Davidson 10, Bunker Hill 13
Rushes-yards: East Davidson 39-126, Bunker Hill 35-129
Comp-Att-Int: East Davidson 4-11-3, Bunker Hill 15-23-0
Passing yards: East Davidson 70, Bunker Hill 189
Fumbles-Lost: East Davidson 4-1, Bunker Hill 1-0
Penalties-yards: East Davidson 5-59, Bunker Hill 6-50
Individual Stats
RUSHING — East Davidson: Brogan Hill 24-85, Josiah Allred 15-41. Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 7-65, Chadz Stevenson 11-49, Lawson York 3-8 and 1 TD, Carson Elder 7-5, Elijah Boston 2-5, Cole Lineberger 2-5, Team 3-(-8).
PASSING — East Davidson: Brogan Hill 3-9-2 for 47 yards and 1 TD, Logan Hill 1-2-1 for 23 yards. Bunker Hill: Elder 15-23-0 for 189 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — East Davidson: Logan Irwin 1-36 and 1 TD, Eris Romero 2-27, Tyler Welch 1-7. Bunker Hill: Xavier McCleave 5-81, Boston 3-59 and 1 TD, Justin Killian 2-19 and 1 TD, Robinson 2-15, Stevenson 2-12, Devin Brice 1-3.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.