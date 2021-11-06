Bunker Hill notches 1st playoff win since 2013

From there, no more scoring took place. However, Bunker Hill did record three takeaways, all via interceptions. Boston registered one at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter, while Killian tallied two picks in less than four minutes in the fourth.

“Those kids have been playing hard the last two years,” said Reid of the four takeaways by the Bears’ defense. “Just imposing their will on teams, being physical, trying to get turnovers and just giving us everything they’ve got every Friday night. The last two years they’ve just been getting after it.

“Offensively we got in the end zone, got up quick 14-0, and we left some out here but we got the win no matter what it looks like,” he added of his squad’s offensive execution. “Those guys did what they needed to do to get the win tonight and there’s always room for improvement, and we’ll be looking to improve more next week.”

Elder completed 15 of 23 passes for 189 yards, with six different receivers recording receptions led by McCleave with five catches for 81 yards and Boston with 59 yards on three grabs. On the ground, Bunker Hill got seven carries for 65 yards from Robinson and 11 carries for 49 yards from Stevenson.