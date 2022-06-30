Bunker Hill names Rudisill as next baseball coach

CLAREMONT — Bradley Rudisill spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach for Bunker Hill High’s varsity baseball team, but he’ll find himself in a new role next year. The Bandys alumnus was approved this week as the Bears’ next head coach, replacing Todd Setzer, who will remain at Bunker Hill as an assistant athletic director.

A 2007 graduate of Bandys, Rudisill was the head coach at South Pointe (South Carolina) in 2018, leading the Stallions to a 14-12 record. He took over at Davie County in 2019 and spent three years as the coach of the War Eagles, who finished 22-4 in 2019, 2-3 in 2020 and 5-8 in 2021.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach at Bunker Hill this past spring, Rudisill was also the head coach of the Bears’ junior varsity team. He will look to guide Bunker Hill’s varsity squad to another successful season on the diamond in 2023 following a 12-12 campaign that included an appearance in the 2A state playoffs during the 2022 season.

Marty Curtis retired in 2018 after 35 seasons as Bunker Hill’s head coach, with Setzer taking over and leading the Bears to an overall record of 41-24 over the past four seasons. His best season came in 2021, when Bunker Hill finished 13-2 overall, won a conference title with a 13-1 mark in league contests and qualified for the 2A playoffs.

A special education teacher, Rudisill also previously served as an assistant coach at Watauga, Bandys and Montreat College before becoming the head coach at South Pointe. In an email sent to the Hickory Daily Record, Bunker Hill athletic director James Byrd shared his thoughts on the hiring of Rudisill.

“He’s very knowledgeable about the game, and is willing to put in the work,” said Byrd. “He’s already started acquiring equipment and making contacts to help our program.”

After graduating from Bandys, Rudisill attended Appalachian State University, attaining his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Teacher Education in 2012. The Catawba native is also a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Realty.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

