Bunker Hill holds off Foard for 3rd straight win

NEWTON — The Bunker Hill and Fred T. Foard boys basketball teams squared off on Tuesday night in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference battle, with the visiting Bears coming out on top 86-74. The victory was the third straight for Bunker Hill.
The Bears improved to 3-2 both overall and in league play, while the Tigers dropped to 0-3 in both. The contest marked the first for Foard in two weeks following a quarantine related to COVID-19.
“I thought our guys showed tremendous fight in the second half,” said Foard coach Nolan Whitener. “With that being our first game in two weeks, I was proud of how they handled adversity. I think we took a step in the right direction.”
Foard showed no signs of rust at the beginning of the first quarter, displaying crisp ball movement that led to Abhi Patel knocking down a shot from long range to start the scoring. The Tigers continued to shoot the ball well with Lane Essary adding a 3-pointer of his own, but the momentum swung in Bunker Hill’s favor at the 4:41 mark due to a Foard turnover.
On the following two possessions, Ethan Hildebran gave the Bears an offensive spark by hitting back-to-back 3s. Foard’s Justin Simpkins answered by making 1 of 2 foul shots, but Bunker Hill’s Clayson Chapman continued his squad’s 3-point barrage and Harrison Fulbright added two free throws to give the visitors a 25-16 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw the teams go back and forth, with sequences such as Mack Little grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring in the paint for the Bears followed by Kevin Cervantes knocking down two free throws for the Tigers. Cervantes kept his productive second period going by knocking down a 3 to cut the deficit to 29-24, but just as Foard seemed to be on the doorstep of making it a one-possession game, Bunker Hill’s Quentin Hoover made a behind-the-back pass to Little for another trey, extending the advantage to 32-24.
After the squads traded several baskets, Bunker Hill took control as Chapman hit 3s on consecutive possessions. Hoover then came up with a block and Hildebran nailed a triple to give the Bears a 49-30 lead at halftime.
The Bears kept the lead at 20 for most of the third quarter, with the play of the game coming on an electric one-handed dunk by Hoover that gave them a 61-43 advantage. By the time Chapman ended the period with a layup, it was 69-48 in favor of Bunker Hill.
Essary started the fourth quarter by scoring from long range to spark the Tigers’ offense, while Clayton Partin added two more shots from behind the arc to shave the deficit to 73-59 with 5:33 remaining. However, Bunker Hill’s Little answered with his fourth 3 of the game to provide the dagger. Foard’s Cervantes later nailed a 3 for the last points of the contest, but it wasn’t enough as the Bears won by a 12-point final margin.
“I’m proud of our effort. We played hard. I thought we did a good job with our communication and adjustments. We did a good job sharing the basketball and competing,” said Bunker Hill assistant coach Jordan Wilson, who served as the team’s acting coach for Tuesday’s contest. “As far as what we can improve on, we can keep working on turning bad habits into good ones. I think we're headed in the right direction. We just need to keep working hard and believing in ourselves.”
Bunker Hill visits Patton on Friday, while Foard was scheduled to visit West Caldwell tonight before hosting West Iredell on Friday. However, both of those games have been postponed, meaning the Tigers won’t return to action until next week.
Bunker Hill: 16 14 16 28 - 74
Fred T. Foard: 25 24 20 17 - 86