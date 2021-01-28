Bunker Hill holds off Foard for 3rd straight win

The second quarter saw the teams go back and forth, with sequences such as Mack Little grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring in the paint for the Bears followed by Kevin Cervantes knocking down two free throws for the Tigers. Cervantes kept his productive second period going by knocking down a 3 to cut the deficit to 29-24, but just as Foard seemed to be on the doorstep of making it a one-possession game, Bunker Hill’s Quentin Hoover made a behind-the-back pass to Little for another trey, extending the advantage to 32-24.

After the squads traded several baskets, Bunker Hill took control as Chapman hit 3s on consecutive possessions. Hoover then came up with a block and Hildebran nailed a triple to give the Bears a 49-30 lead at halftime.

The Bears kept the lead at 20 for most of the third quarter, with the play of the game coming on an electric one-handed dunk by Hoover that gave them a 61-43 advantage. By the time Chapman ended the period with a layup, it was 69-48 in favor of Bunker Hill.