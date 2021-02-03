Bunker Hill girls tame Tigers on road

NEWTON — A big second quarter opened up a tight game and led Bunker Hill to a 74-63 win over host Fred T. Foard at Copas Gym in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The Bears improved to 7-0 in the conference and snapped a five-game winning streak for Foard (5-2), which dropped a game behind Draughn in the loss column. Absent from the court since Jan. 19, the Wildcats are 2-1. Bunker Hill is scheduled to host Patton on Thursday, while the Tigers will host East Burke the same night.
It was the first game for both clubs in a week and a half and it showed for both sides. The teams showed some rust in different phases in the first quarter. Bunker Hill had little trouble on the dribble to get to the basket. That allowed it to either make easy layups (5-for-9 inside the arc) or get to the free-throw line (8-for-10). However, Foard countered with a 13-6 rebounding advantage, which included nine offensive boards that led to seven second-chance points. The quarter ended at 21-all before Foard took a 25-23 lead with 5:51 left in the first half.
Then the dam burst, as the Bears appeared to be the better conditioned team after the layoff.
The run started with DaLesha Linebarger’s 3-pointer off the left arc. Bunker Hill finally got its own offensive rebounds to set up Addie Wray’s jumper and then a follow of a missed 3 by Faith Isenhour. On the next possession, Isenhour turned a steal into a fast-break layup by Olivia Ellis.
A timeout from Foard had no effect in changing momentum. Wray steered through the lane for a dribble-drive layup before Isenhour dropped in a free throw and later a putback. Ellis capped the 17-0 run with a 3 from the left arc.
“We’ve practiced once in a week,” said Bears head coach Lee Swanson. “We’re on the road against the second-place team and you find yourself up 20-something points in the third quarter. I’m pretty proud of them.”
Foard still dominated the offensive glass, but did almost nothing with its 11 offensive rebounds. The Tigers made just 3 of 20 shots in the decisive quarter, which included 0-for-8 outside the 3-point line. Conversely, the Bears put in 11 of 17 shots from the field.
While the layoff may have hurt, Foard coach Brandy Dawkins wasn’t buying that excuse.
“We can’t really use that because Bunker Hill was off, too,” said Dawkins. “I don’t really know what it was ... I tried to call a timeout to try and settle them down. It's just something we have to work through.”
Bunker Hill led by as many as 19 in the second quarter and opened its largest lead at 55-33 midway through the third.
Foard chipped away in the final quarter, cutting a 19-point deficit with 4:28 left to a nine-point deficit with 37 seconds to go. Freshman Devoney Dellinger had the hot hand with 10 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. Carley West had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Alexis Wolgemuth dropped in 16 points for the Tigers.
“On the 50-50 balls on the floor, we flat out got outhustled,” Dawkins said in describing the turnaround. “After we talked about that at the half, we got it together and got more bodies on the floor. They were more willing to get on the floor.”
Ellis led the Bears’ scoring with 21 points including four 3s. Three other players had double figures in scoring — Isenhour with 16 points, Wray with 15 and Damireona Burch with 10.
“We felt like we could get to the rim,” Swanson said. “We obviously made some shots we put together. We kind of got into that no-man’s land between do you try and score or run a little bit of clock. We just didn’t do a very good job.”
Bunker Hill: 21 26 17 10 - 74
Fred T. Foard: 21 08 14 20 - 63
Bunker Hill – Olivia Ellis 21, Faith Isenhour 16, Addie Wray 15, Damierona Burch 10, DeLesha Linebarger 8, Camryn Bryant 4.
Fred T. Foard – Davoney Dellinger 18, Carley West 17, Alexis Wolgemuth 16, Samaria Tipps 9, Imani Ikard 2, Sarah Katy 1.