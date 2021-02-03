Bunker Hill girls tame Tigers on road

A timeout from Foard had no effect in changing momentum. Wray steered through the lane for a dribble-drive layup before Isenhour dropped in a free throw and later a putback. Ellis capped the 17-0 run with a 3 from the left arc.

“We’ve practiced once in a week,” said Bears head coach Lee Swanson. “We’re on the road against the second-place team and you find yourself up 20-something points in the third quarter. I’m pretty proud of them.”

Foard still dominated the offensive glass, but did almost nothing with its 11 offensive rebounds. The Tigers made just 3 of 20 shots in the decisive quarter, which included 0-for-8 outside the 3-point line. Conversely, the Bears put in 11 of 17 shots from the field.

While the layoff may have hurt, Foard coach Brandy Dawkins wasn’t buying that excuse.

“We can’t really use that because Bunker Hill was off, too,” said Dawkins. “I don’t really know what it was ... I tried to call a timeout to try and settle them down. It's just something we have to work through.”

Bunker Hill led by as many as 19 in the second quarter and opened its largest lead at 55-33 midway through the third.