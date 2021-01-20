Bunker Hill girls rout Draughn to remain unbeaten

The Bears' offense continued to easily carve out points with the Wildcats unable to do much to stop it in the first quarter. On one possession, Wray took a rebound in a crowd, then zigzagged the length of the floor through traffic and banked in a layup to give Bunker Hill its first double-digit lead at 24-14.

The dribble penetration allowed the Bears to hit 13 of 18 inside the arc in the first half and created free throw opportunities. For the game, Bunker Hill hit 23 of 30 shots from the free-throw line.

Conversely, Draughn fell into foul trouble with Owens, who shared team-high honors with Abernathy at 18 points each, sitting much of the first half. Hailey Lowman, who had a double-double in the Wildcats' last game against Fred T. Foard, picked up three in the first half and eventually fouled out with four points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isenhour put together a spin move that turned into layup that put Bunker Hill up 39-22. Owens and Abernathy scored five quick points in the final minute to keep the Wildcats in the game.

“Faith does a good job attacking,” said Swanson of the shot creation in the lane. “Olivia does a good job and, obviously, Addie (Wray). Our role players were big for us, too. I thought DaLesha (Linebarger) was very good tonight. Those kids get very little credit and we understand how important they are.”