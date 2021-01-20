Bunker Hill girls rout Draughn to remain unbeaten

CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill ran the floor with ease in Tuesday night’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference girls basketball game. The Bears added a strong defensive effort in the second half to shut down visiting Draughn 76-45.
The Bears became the conference’s final unbeaten team at 5-0 while handing Draughn its first loss to drop to 2-1.
Bunker Hill had four players in double figures on Tuesday, but it was the defense that concerned coach Lee Swanson early in the game.
The Bears trailed only after the game’s initial basket by Ella Abernathy. Olivia Ellis (16 points) countered with a 3-pointer off the left arc, and the Bears were off and running. Addison Wray (26 points) used a dribble-drive for a layup and Faith Isenhour (13 points) added two more — one a drop pass to Camryn Bryant (11 points) for a layup and then her own bucket. Wray had a pair of free throws to make it 11-6, but Draughn caught the Bears flat on the ensuing possession, leading to a quick pass from Kaitlyn Kincaid to Shea Owens for a layup.
The play caused Swanson to call a timeout with pointed and direct instructions on the defensive end.
Swanson admitted that with eight healthy bodies, it’s harder to work on some things in practice.
“It’s really hard to push your kids,” said Swanson. “Because, right now, six of them are playing heavy minutes. So, you’ve got to be careful of that. A little bit of it is having time to work with it, and a little bit of it is, we’re really good offensively, so I think we get a little bit of, it’s not that big a deal on defense. It may not be right now, but it will be at some point.”
The Bears' offense continued to easily carve out points with the Wildcats unable to do much to stop it in the first quarter. On one possession, Wray took a rebound in a crowd, then zigzagged the length of the floor through traffic and banked in a layup to give Bunker Hill its first double-digit lead at 24-14.
The dribble penetration allowed the Bears to hit 13 of 18 inside the arc in the first half and created free throw opportunities. For the game, Bunker Hill hit 23 of 30 shots from the free-throw line.
Conversely, Draughn fell into foul trouble with Owens, who shared team-high honors with Abernathy at 18 points each, sitting much of the first half. Hailey Lowman, who had a double-double in the Wildcats' last game against Fred T. Foard, picked up three in the first half and eventually fouled out with four points.
Isenhour put together a spin move that turned into layup that put Bunker Hill up 39-22. Owens and Abernathy scored five quick points in the final minute to keep the Wildcats in the game.
“Faith does a good job attacking,” said Swanson of the shot creation in the lane. “Olivia does a good job and, obviously, Addie (Wray). Our role players were big for us, too. I thought DaLesha (Linebarger) was very good tonight. Those kids get very little credit and we understand how important they are.”
However, with Draughn falling back to stop the Bears' dribble penetration, Wray was able to spot up around the 3-point arc for open shots. She dropped in four of six in the third quarter and Ellis added another to push the Bears ahead by 59-39 at the end.
“We’ve got four — Olivia, Faith, Damireona (Burch) and Addie — all averaging double digits coming into tonight,” Swanson said. “We didn’t do a great job moving the ball against the zone. They played man early and they switched to a zone. I thought we dribbled too much. So, we just ran some things to get her (Wray) some looks. I felt like if she got some looks that they’d go in. And they did.”
Wray added another 3 and four free throws in the final quarter, during which the Bears build their largest margin by game’s end.
The Bears held Draughn to 7-for-35 from the floor in the second half, and kept the Wildcats off the free-throw line, from where they made just one shot in three attempts. Draughn also had a tough night from behind the arc, making 4 of 24.
Draughn next plays at West Iredell on Thursday, while Bunker Hill hosts Hibriten.
Draughn: 16 12 11 06 — 45
Bunker Hill: 26 13 20 17 — 76
Draughn — Ella Abernathy 18, Shea Owens 18, Hailey Lowman 4, Bailey Bryant 2, Kaitlyn Kincaid 2, Jenna Abernathy 1.
Bunker Hill — Addison Wray 26, Olivia Ellis 16, Faith Isenhour 13, Camryn Bryant 11, Damireona Burch 7, DaLesha Linebarger 3.