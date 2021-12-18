Bunker Hill girls roll past Lincolnton in conference opener

Slowly, almost imperceptibly at first, the Wolves began to control both the energy level in the game and the glass in the second period. It was a trend that would continue for the balance of the game. Lincolnton knocked five points off the Bunker Hill lead by the break to trail 32-23 at intermission.

While the Bears had seven field goals in the opening stanza, they managed just two field goals in the second. They maintained their lead, in large part, thanks to a 6-for-7 performance at the free-throw line in the period.

The Wolves continued to close their circle around the Bears even tighter in the third quarter. Lincolnton drew within a single point, 44-43, on a drive to the basket for a hoop as well as the harm for a three-point play by Deandra Smith with 3:15 left in the quarter.

But the Bears, who always seemed to have a lane to the basket, got a fast-break score from Devin Brice, another lay-in from Brady Speaks and a free throw from Elijah Boston to bump the Bunker Hill lead back to six points, 49-43, going into the final period.