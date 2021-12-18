Bunker Hill girls roll past Lincolnton in conference opener

CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill’s girls basketball team may have had inferior numbers going into the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener against Lincolnton on Friday night. But there was nothing inferior about the Bears’ defensive tenacity against the Wolves.
Bunker Hill snapped a five-game losing streak with a 68-29 victory, improving to 2-6 overall and 1-0 in league play. Meanwhile, Lincolnton is now 3-4 and 0-1.
“We haven’t pressed a ton. When you’ve only got seven kids, it’s hard to play a lot of press and man,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said. “Tonight, I thought it was something we could do. I thought we did a pretty good job defensively overall.”
The Bears forced their visitors into 27 turnovers and limited the Wolves to single-digit scoring each of the first three quarters. Lincolnton finished with just 12 field goals for the game, one from beyond the 3-point line.
The first quarter got off to a slow start for both teams. The Bears didn’t score until Faith Isenhour cashed in on a drive to the basket at the 5:26 mark. Lincolnton didn’t score until there were 56 seconds remaining in the period, but only trailed 6-2 heading into the second quarter.
Then things changed in a hurry. The Bears went inside to Damireona Burch, who scored eight of her 18 points in the second quarter as Bunker Hill pushed out to a 24-10 lead by the half.
“We moved a little better tonight. We really like to throw it in there to Amrie (Burch), because if she catches it in there she’s probably going to score,” Swanson said. “We’re getting better.”
Bunker Hill continued to get better in the third quarter. Isenhour led the charge with 10 points on five field goals in the period. When she wasn’t driving to the basket, she was dishing to teammates for easy scores, rebounding and blocking shots.
“She (Isenhour) almost had one (a triple-double) at Alexander (Central) last week. But she stuffs the stat box. She’s done that since she’s been here,” Swanson said. “We rely on her to do a lot — play point, rebound, block shots. She’s very, very, very versatile.”
It was Olivia Ellis’ turn to take over the offense in the fourth quarter as she scored nine points in the final period, including a trey.
Isenhour led all scorers with 22 points, Ellis had 21 and Burch had 18 for the Bears.
Alexis Hough was the lone player for Lincolnton in double figures with 12 points.
Bunker Hill travels to nonconference Lincoln Charter on Tuesday, while Lincolnton hosts league foe Newton-Conover.
BOYS
Lincolnton 65, Bunker Hill 59
The Bears led the Wolves for more than 30 minutes of action, but fell in the waning moments to a Lincolnton team that simply refused to go away. The Wolves picked up their first win of the season by a six-point final margin.
“It wasn’t that we did anything wrong. Going down the stretch, we just didn’t make a few plays,” Bunker Hill coach Anthony Church said. “My boys played real hard tonight, they fought real hard. We just came up a few plays short.”
Friday’s tilt was the Catawba Valley 2A opener for both squads. Lincolnton is now 1-6 overall and 1-0 in conference action, while the Bears are 1-6 and 0-1.
Bunker Hill opened the game as if it might blow Lincolnton out of the gym. Six different Bears broke into the scoring column in the opening eight minutes with Bunker Hill holding a commanding 20-6 lead at its conclusion.
Kaden Bolick came off the bench to give the Bears a real jolt of energy and scored five points in the quarter.
“We knew going into the game that they play very aggressive, very fast and quick. We had to slow them down a little bit,” Church said. “The game plan was very effective early on.”
Slowly, almost imperceptibly at first, the Wolves began to control both the energy level in the game and the glass in the second period. It was a trend that would continue for the balance of the game. Lincolnton knocked five points off the Bunker Hill lead by the break to trail 32-23 at intermission.
While the Bears had seven field goals in the opening stanza, they managed just two field goals in the second. They maintained their lead, in large part, thanks to a 6-for-7 performance at the free-throw line in the period.
The Wolves continued to close their circle around the Bears even tighter in the third quarter. Lincolnton drew within a single point, 44-43, on a drive to the basket for a hoop as well as the harm for a three-point play by Deandra Smith with 3:15 left in the quarter.
But the Bears, who always seemed to have a lane to the basket, got a fast-break score from Devin Brice, another lay-in from Brady Speaks and a free throw from Elijah Boston to bump the Bunker Hill lead back to six points, 49-43, going into the final period.
“They (Lincolnton) were playing a very aggressive man-to-man. We knew if we could get past that first initial bump we could get by. We wanted to take advantage of that,” Church said. “We did at times, but sometimes we kind of allowed that pressure to kind of get us out of our game.”
The Wolves continued to inch closer and finally tied the game at 56-all on a fast-break score by Will Blackburn with 2:15 to go. It was the first time the score was knotted since midway through the first quarter.
Although Boston put the Bears back in front, 58-56, with another drive to the hoop, Lincolnton took its first lead with 1:42 to go on a three-point play by Blackburn. It was a lead the Wolves tenaciously guarded by going 10 for 16 at the charity stripe in the last quarter, 6 for 10 after it had the lead.
For the game, Lincolnton outscored Bunker Hill 19-14 at the line.
A big key in the final minute was the loss of Quentin Hoover for the Bears. Hoover was assessed his fifth foul with 44 seconds remaining while trying to corral a loose ball.
“He does a lot of good things for us. He’s aggressive inside on the offensive end, but he does a lot on the defensive end too,” Church said of Hoover. “We’ve not a very big team when it comes to size, so rebounding is going to be a key down the stretch and taking care of the basketball.”
Blackburn led Lincolnton with 19 points, while DJ Danner finished with 16 and Smith had 14.
Brice took top scoring honors for the Bears with 12 points, followed by Oaklee Watts with 11 and Boston with 10.
“As we progress we’re going to learn how to win those close ones. We let this one slip away tonight,” Church said. “But I feel like when we go back to Lincolnton the next time we’re going to get that one.”
Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Lincolnton hosts Newton-Conover,, while the Bears will be at West Caldwell.
GIRLS
Lincolnton;02;08;09;10;-;29
Bunker Hill;06;18;18;26;-;68
Lincolnton – Alexis Hough 12, Mackenzie Sand-Odom 9, Emma Rhyne 4, Elizabeth Eudy 2, Rachel Sanders 2.
Bunker Hill – Faith Isenhour 22, Olivia Ellis 21, Damireona Burch 18, Maliyah McClain 3, Kyiah LaFone 2, Emily Moose 2.
BOYS
Lincolnton;06;17;20;22;-;65
Bunker Hill;20;12;17;10;-;59
Lincolnton – Will Blackburn 19, DJ Danner 16, Deandra Smith 14, Jacob McGill 8, Brittain Burney 3, Eian Stancil 3, Chance Jeffries 2.
Bunker Hill – Devin Brice 12, Oaklee Watts 11, Elijah Boston 10, Kaden Bolick 9, Quentin Hoover 6, Brady Speaks 6, Mack Little 5.