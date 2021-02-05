Bunker Hill girls put 3 in double figures, top Patton 60-43

CLAREMONT — In the game of basketball, it’s important to shoot the ball well and put points on the board. After all, the objective is to score more than your opponent.
Even so, the importance of defense and free-throw shooting also can’t be overstated. On Thursday night, those two factors played a major part in the outcome of the girls basketball game between Bunker Hill and visiting Patton.
The Bears turned numerous steals into easy baskets and attempted 29 more free throws than the Panthers, earning a 60-43 win on a night that began with seniors Addie Wray, DaLesha Linebarger and Camryn Bryant being honored for their contributions to Bunker Hill’s basketball program.
“They’re all three different, and they do different things. They’re four-year varsity players and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach them two (years),” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said of his three seniors. “DaLesha’s kind of like a free spirit, she just does a lot of different things on the floor but she’s like a glue to her teammates. Obviously Addie’s kind of our leader, our point guard, makes us go. And then Camryn does just a ton of stuff she doesn’t get credit for. She’s so selfless, doesn’t care about scoring. Just three super kids.”
The contest was close in the early going, with Bunker Hill (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) clinging to an 11-9 lead after the first quarter and a 26-20 advantage at the half. However, the Bears increased their defensive pressure in the second half and converted a higher percentage of their foul shots to pull away late.
After Patton (4-4, 4-4) tied the score at 11-all to begin the second period, Bunker Hill responded with nine consecutive points. Linebarger, Bryant, Wray and Faith Isenhour recorded layups during the run, with a free throw from Wray stretching the hosts’ lead to 20-11. Moments later, a runner by Olivia Ellis gave the Bears their first double-digit lead at 23-12, forcing the Panthers to call a timeout with 2:39 left in the half.
Nevertheless, Patton was able to claw back into the contest thanks to an 8-1 spurt that began with back-to-back putbacks from Cierra Lail and Zakiah King and ended with two free throws and another putback from Lail. After Wray made two foul shots with six seconds remaining, Bunker Hill headed into the locker room with its lead having dwindled to six.
The Bears quickly doubled their advantage in the third quarter, getting two free throws from Ellis, who then notched a steal and a layup before a putback from Bryant put Bunker Hill up 32-20. Patton didn’t register its first field goal of the half until Lail converted a three-point play at the 3:44 mark, and by the time the final frame began, the Panthers trailed 43-28.
Patton tried to make a late charge following an Isenhour steal and layup to begin the fourth quarter. However, after a 6-0 run that consisted of layups from the Panthers’ Hayley Caraway, Madilyn Brown and Nevaeh Duckworth, the duo of Ellis and Wray took over for the Bears down the stretch. The pair scored 13 of Bunker Hill’s final 15 points, with Ellis knifing into the lane for several layups and Wray finding her way to the free-throw line seven more times — she made all seven attempts and was 17-for-19 at the charity stripe on the night — to help the Bears close out a 17-point victory.
“That’s what we try to do,” said Swanson of his team’s ability to get to the free-throw line. “Patton had a great game plan, they did a good job of frustrating us a little bit. We couldn’t connect from the outside, credit to them.
“They weren’t full strength tonight either,” he added of the Panthers. “(Patton coach) Autumn (Helms) does a great job. But yeah, it’s no secret we like to attack the rim.”
Wray finished with a game-high 19 points including 14 in the second half, while Ellis and Isenhour added 12 apiece. The Bears made 27 of 41 (65.9) free throws as compared to Patton’s 5-for-12 (41.7%) mark at the foul line.
Speaking of Patton, it was led by 16 points from Lail and nine from King. Brown made the Panthers’ only 3-pointer in the first quarter, while Linebarger had Bunker Hill’s only triple in the same frame.
“When we can stay focused and connected, we can do a good job,” said Swanson of his team’s defensive effort. “Sometimes we get a little bit lackadaisical and we give up some easy stuff, but when we make teams earn it we can be pretty good.
“We’ve just got to continue to try to get better,” he continued. “It’s hard to get better right now with these times of COVID and stuff, but we just try to get better every day.”
Bunker Hill hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Patton visits Draughn tonight before entertaining Hibriten on Tuesday.
Patton: 09 11 08 15 — 43
Bunker Hill: 11 15 17 17 — 60
Patton — Cierra Lail 16, Zakiah King 9, Nevaeh Duckworth 8, Madilyn Brown 5, Haven Duckworth 3, Hayley Caraway 2.
Bunker Hill — Addie Wray 19, Olivia Ellis 12, Faith Isenhour 12, Camryn Bryant 7, DaLesha Linebarger 6, Damireona Burch 4.
