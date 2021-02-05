Bunker Hill girls put 3 in double figures, top Patton 60-43

After Patton (4-4, 4-4) tied the score at 11-all to begin the second period, Bunker Hill responded with nine consecutive points. Linebarger, Bryant, Wray and Faith Isenhour recorded layups during the run, with a free throw from Wray stretching the hosts’ lead to 20-11. Moments later, a runner by Olivia Ellis gave the Bears their first double-digit lead at 23-12, forcing the Panthers to call a timeout with 2:39 left in the half.

Nevertheless, Patton was able to claw back into the contest thanks to an 8-1 spurt that began with back-to-back putbacks from Cierra Lail and Zakiah King and ended with two free throws and another putback from Lail. After Wray made two foul shots with six seconds remaining, Bunker Hill headed into the locker room with its lead having dwindled to six.

The Bears quickly doubled their advantage in the third quarter, getting two free throws from Ellis, who then notched a steal and a layup before a putback from Bryant put Bunker Hill up 32-20. Patton didn’t register its first field goal of the half until Lail converted a three-point play at the 3:44 mark, and by the time the final frame began, the Panthers trailed 43-28.