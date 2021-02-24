Bunker Hill girls fend off North Davidson in playoff opener

But the Black Knights came out of the between-quarter huddle as the aggressors. They quickly turned a comfortable Bears lead into something a bit more squeamish with seven quick points on a putback, a forced turnover in the press, a layup on the ensuing inbounds play and a final Michael triple — all in less than 90 seconds.

Bunker Hill’s offense was relegated to free throws until DaLesha Linebarger made a sweet pass to Isenhour for an easy bucket and Ellis followed with a baseline jumper to push the Bunker Hill advantage to 53-46 with three minutes to play.

Bunker Hill had struggled to hold its own on the glass the entire game, but Linebarger came through with two rebounds of missed Bears free throws to shorten the game. Bunker Hill went 9 of 15 from the free-throw line in the final quarter including a 6-for-6 performance from Wray to seal the win and move on to Round 2

“I told DaLesha even though she didn’t score, she impacted the game. Even though Addie didn’t shoot it well the first half, I told her she would in the second half and she did,” Swanson said. “Faith attacked the basket. Olivia got some looks and knocked them down. We all have roles and we don’t have to do any more than fill those roles.”