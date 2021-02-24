Bunker Hill girls fend off North Davidson in playoff opener

CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill passed its first test in the one-and-done portion of the girls basketball season on Tuesday night. The Bears took turns making big plays and key contributions as they turned away the Black Knights of North Davidson in a 58-50 thriller in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs.
“I’m so very proud of these girls tonight,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said repeatedly. “They played hard.”
Bunker Hill stayed perfect on the season and are now 11-0 after capturing the first conference title for the program since 2009. The Bears were only the second team to defeat North Davidson, which ends the campaign with a mark of 11-3.
The 12th-seeded Black Knights opened the game with a flurry and showed they were deserving of a postseason berth. Lettie Michael opened the game with a 3-pointer in the first 12 seconds and Emily Hege followed with a jumper at the free-throw line for a quick 5-0 lead for the visitors from Lexington.
Faith Isenhour drove the lane for a layup and then dished to Camryn Bryant for another easy basket to get fifth-seeded Bunker Hill within a point, 5-4. But Michael kept finding room to fire from behind the 3-point line and scored 11 first-quarter points for the Black Knights, who led 18-13 after the opening stanza.
North Davidson hit four treys in the first quarter, half of its 3-point total for the game.
“We knew they could shoot it. The goal was to turn them into drivers,” Swanson said about the Bears' early defensive issues. “We just didn’t do a very good job of finding their shooters early in the game.”
The second quarter was a completely different story at the defensive end for Bunker Hill, and that had a positive impact at the other end.
“We finally played it,” Swanson said with a laugh when asked to describe what his team did differently on defense.
Olivia Ellis began lighting it up from behind the arc for the Bears with two 3s and seven of her 12 first-half points. Damireona Burch came off the bench and gave Bunker Hill some punch inside by muscling up two field goals through North Davidson defenders, including one she turned into a three-point play.
Bunker Hill outscored North Davidson 18-6 with five Bears getting into the scoring column in the second quarter for a 31-24 lead at halftime.
The turnaround came in spite of Bears leading scorer Addie Wray being limited to two first-half points.
But in the second half, Wray got on track as the Bears built their lead to double digits and as many as 13 when Isenhour took a feed from Wray for a layup. North Davidson managed to knock three points off its deficit as Bunker Hill entered the final quarter with a 45-35 cushion.
But the Black Knights came out of the between-quarter huddle as the aggressors. They quickly turned a comfortable Bears lead into something a bit more squeamish with seven quick points on a putback, a forced turnover in the press, a layup on the ensuing inbounds play and a final Michael triple — all in less than 90 seconds.
Bunker Hill’s offense was relegated to free throws until DaLesha Linebarger made a sweet pass to Isenhour for an easy bucket and Ellis followed with a baseline jumper to push the Bunker Hill advantage to 53-46 with three minutes to play.
Bunker Hill had struggled to hold its own on the glass the entire game, but Linebarger came through with two rebounds of missed Bears free throws to shorten the game. Bunker Hill went 9 of 15 from the free-throw line in the final quarter including a 6-for-6 performance from Wray to seal the win and move on to Round 2
“I told DaLesha even though she didn’t score, she impacted the game. Even though Addie didn’t shoot it well the first half, I told her she would in the second half and she did,” Swanson said. “Faith attacked the basket. Olivia got some looks and knocked them down. We all have roles and we don’t have to do any more than fill those roles.”
Wray led Bunker Hill with 18 points, 16 in the second half. Ellis finished with 14 and Isenhour had 13.
Michael had 19 points to pace North Davidson. Emily Hege had 18, 12 in the second half.
The Bears will host 13th-seeded R-S Central (11-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. after the Hilltoppers upset fourth-seeded Forest Hills 75-71 in the first round.
North Davidson: 18 06 11 15 — 50
Bunker Hill: 13 18 14 13 — 58
North Davidson — Lettie Michael 19, Emily Hege 18, Courtney McMillan 8, Cassidy Brinkley 4, Maddie Altiers 1.
Bunker Hill — Addie Wray 18, Olivia Ellis 14, Faith Isenhour 13, Camryn Bryant 7, Damireona Burch 6.