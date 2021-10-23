Bunker Hill gets back in win column at Newton-Conover

But following the defensive stand, the Red Devils’ offense showed some spark after a 30-yard kickoff return by Zane Redmond. Newton-Conover went on a seven-play, 55-yard march capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Jayce Harrison-Young.

Although still trailing 13-6 after the extra point was blocked, the Red Devils’ deficit was much more manageable with 3:52 left until intermission.

The Red Devils’ defense came up big again on fourth-and-inches at the Newton-Conover 39 when it totally stuffed a quarterback sneak. But the Bears’ second interception of the night, this one by Boston, put the Bunker Hill offense in striking distance at its 39.

A 39-yard pass from Elder to Xavier McCleave moved the ball to the Red Devils’ 22. On first-and-goal from the 6, Elder found Boston again for a leaping catch in the right corner and a 20-6 lead with 18 seconds left before the break.

It almost got worse for the Red Devils, who turned the ball over for the third time in the first half on a fumble with 11.5 seconds to go. But Bahena-Soto’s 42-yard field goal attempt came up just short.

“We left some points out here,” admitted Reid. “But we get another week to play. We just have to make sure we learn from this and capitalize in the red zone.”