Bunker Hill begins new season with 4-set win over Hibriten

CLAREMONT — It may have been a late start to the volleyball season Tuesday night, but it couldn’t have been a better one for Bunker Hill and the Bears’ first-year head coach. Playing at home, Bunker Hill downed Hibriten in four sets, 25-16, 20-25, 25-13 and 25-13.
“We’re a young team this year,” said Bunker Hill head coach Kyler Abernathy, who stepped up to the varsity this season and noted the Bears lost six seniors from last year’s team that finished 10-14. “I’m happy. We’re setting well, we’re passing well. It’s nice to see we can serve it well.”
Bunker Hill was unofficially 88 of 94 serving with a collective nine aces.
The Bears (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) wasted no time displaying their service prowess. Serving first in the opening set, Abigail Bentley rattled off eight straight points including an ace to begin the night. It set the tone for the match as Bunker Hill had four service turns of at least five serves.
Bentley was 25 of 27 with three aces and Alaney Sigmon was 25 of 26 with a pair of aces.
“Abbey is one of my seniors. She’s doing a phenomenal job. She has stepped up to the plate. She’s getting to play all the way around which is good for her,” Abernathy said of Bentley, who shared team honors with seven kills along with Marlee Miller. “She (Bentley) knows how to be a setter when she’s a setter and how to be a hitter when she’s a hitter.”
Hibriten (0-1, 0-1) got as close as three points in that first set, but the Bears put it away by outscoring the Panthers 10-4 down the stretch.
The Panthers turned the tables in the second set with a four-point service run by Peyton Boggs to go up 19-18. Hibriten knotted it up at one set each when Zoey Walker went crosscourt with a push shot.
Support Local Journalism
Zoe Waters and Emma Poarch led the Panthers with five and four kills, respectively, on the night.
“Out of the middle, Zoe is a senior and Emma’s a freshman. We’re very young, we have four seniors,” said Hibriten coach Jennings Vess. “I have two sophomores and a freshman that play all the time, so we’re going to play those games, but the mental mistakes we can’t make.”
Those mistakes and Bunker Hill’s service runs reared up in sets three and four. Sigmon had an eight-point service run in the third set and a seven-point turn in the fourth.
“She’s consistent. She knows where to place the ball,” said Abernathy of Sigmon. “She’s a smart player all the way around.”
The other high point for Abernathy and the Lady Bears was that seven players registered at least one kill shot and five had three or more.
“That’s a big thing with me,” said Abernathy. “You’ve got to play defense, but you have to know what to do when you get the good set.”
Vess said his team’s inability to handle the serve hurt the Panthers all night.
“Their serving killed us. We were standing straight, not setting the ball, not moving our feet,” Vess said. “The set we won we didn’t get in a hole. The three we lost we were in a hole and just couldn’t battle back from it.”
Jordan Schlater was was 16 of 18 serving with four aces for the Panthers. Peyton Boggs was 13 of 13 with two aces and Ivy Koon was 10 of 11 with three aces.
Both teams will be on the road Thursday night, with Hibriten traveling to West Caldwell and Bunker Hill taking on Foard in the defending state champs’ gym.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!