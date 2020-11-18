Bunker Hill begins new season with 4-set win over Hibriten

Hibriten (0-1, 0-1) got as close as three points in that first set, but the Bears put it away by outscoring the Panthers 10-4 down the stretch.

The Panthers turned the tables in the second set with a four-point service run by Peyton Boggs to go up 19-18. Hibriten knotted it up at one set each when Zoey Walker went crosscourt with a push shot.

Zoe Waters and Emma Poarch led the Panthers with five and four kills, respectively, on the night.

“Out of the middle, Zoe is a senior and Emma’s a freshman. We’re very young, we have four seniors,” said Hibriten coach Jennings Vess. “I have two sophomores and a freshman that play all the time, so we’re going to play those games, but the mental mistakes we can’t make.”

Those mistakes and Bunker Hill’s service runs reared up in sets three and four. Sigmon had an eight-point service run in the third set and a seven-point turn in the fourth.

“She’s consistent. She knows where to place the ball,” said Abernathy of Sigmon. “She’s a smart player all the way around.”

The other high point for Abernathy and the Lady Bears was that seven players registered at least one kill shot and five had three or more.