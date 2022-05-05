Bunker Hill, Bandys nab victories in Catawba Valley 2A semifinals

NEWTON — The Catawba Valley 2A Conference held the semifinal round of its baseball tournament on Wednesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Four Catawba County schools participated, with third-seeded Bunker Hill topping seventh-seeded Newton-Conover 8-2 in the first semifinal and top-seeded Bandys defeating fifth-seeded Maiden 10-0 in five innings in the nightcap.

Here’s a rundown of both semifinal contests (tonight's championship game between the Bears and Trojans will begin at 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field):

BUNKER HILL 8, NEWTON-CONOVER 2

The Bears (12-10) got all they could handle from the Red Devils (6-16) through five innings, but pulled away thanks to five runs in the bottom of the sixth to prevent Newton-Conover from earning its second straight upset win following a 9-5 win over second-seeded Lincolnton in Monday’s opening round.

Leading 3-2 in the sixth, Bunker Hill’s five-run frame began with an infield single from Kaden Robinson, who advanced to second on a throwing error. After Robinson moved to third on a single from Brady Speaks, Speaks stole second and then both runners scored on another error by the Red Devils.

Tanner Kanipe made it 6-2 with an RBI double, while a dropped fly ball off the bat of Jordan Yoder plated courtesy runner Rien Skeens and an RBI single from Mack Little accounted for the game’s final run. Paxton Holden followed with a single of his own, the last of 11 hits by the Bears.

Kanipe, Yoder and Little finished with two hits apiece for Bunker Hill, which took a 1-0 advantage in the opening inning on a two-out single from Little that scored Kanipe. Newton-Conover responded with two runs in the top of the third on an RBI triple from Jordan Lineberger and an RBI groundout from Noah Cannon, but the Bears retook the lead in their half of the frame on singles from Yoder and Graham Hollar that plated runs.

In addition to multi-hit performances from Kanipe, Yoder and Little, Bunker Hill also received one hit each from Robinson, Speaks, Holden, Hollar and Carson Elder. Meanwhile, the Red Devils got three hits apiece from Lineberger and Enrique Mendoza and one each from Cannon and Demarcus Beatty.

Braden Huffman was the winning pitcher thanks to 3 1/3 innings of two-run, five-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk. Drew Moore threw the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up the save, surrendering no runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Newton-Conover starter Owen Cannon was tagged with the loss despite pitching five innings of three-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts, one walk and two hit batsman.

BANDYS 10, MAIDEN 0

Terick Bumgarner took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and was supported by a big night from the Trojans’ hitters, who tallied 10 hits in a mercy-rule victory over the Blue Devils (9-14). Bandys (19-7) scored in all but one inning, walking off on a throwing error that scored Parker DeHart with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Trojans got things going right away in the first on RBI singles from Nolan Jones and Parker Styborski, with Styborski also circling the bases when the ball got past Maiden’s center fielder. Zach Barnett came all the way around as well on a dropped fly ball and the ensuing throwing error to third, which put Bandys up 4-0 entering the second.

In the second, DeHart walked with one out and scored moments later on a two-out, two-run home run from Styborski. Bandys made it 8-0 on an RBI double from Styborski and an RBI single from Barnett in the fourth, while an RBI triple from DeHart in the fifth set up the game-ending throwing error off the bat of Jones.

Styborski finished a triple short of the cycle as he registered three hits and four RBIs, with Jones and Barnett notching two hits apiece to go with one each from DeHart, Cade Spencer and Colby Edwards. On the other side, Maiden’s only hit came when Hunter Townsend followed a leadoff walk to Quinn Rembert with a single to center in the top of the fifth.

Bumgarner issued four walks and hit a batter during his complete-game performance, but the senior right-hander also struck out nine Blue Devils. He needed 89 pitches to get through five innings, and he struck out the side in the second and fourth frames.

Three sophomores pitched for Maiden, with Nick Jaroszynski starting and taking the loss before being followed by Tyler Goodson and Hayden Fleury. The trio combined for seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman.

Box scores:

Bunker Hill 8, Newton-Conover 2

Newton-Conover;002;000;0;—;2;8;4

Bunker Hill;102;005;X;—;8;11;1

WP: Braden Huffman

LP: Owen Cannon

Sv: Drew Moore

Bandys 10, Maiden 0

Maiden;000;00;—;0;1;4

Bandys;420;22;—;10;10;0

WP: Terick Bumgarner

LP: Nick Jaroszynski

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.