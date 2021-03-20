BRAVING THE ELEMENTS: Foard boys soccer outlasts Shelby 2-1 in overtime

NEWTON — A redemption goal put Fred T. Foard’s boys soccer team ahead for good, but it took until the final play of the match before the Tigers could sew up a 2-1 overtime victory over Shelby in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament Friday night.

With the win, the 11th-seeded Tigers (14-2) advanced to Saturday’s 2A state quarterfinal, when they will face No. 7 Ledford. The Panthers advanced with a 1-0 win against No. 2 Forest Hills Friday night.

The winner of that quarterfinal will face the winner of Saturday's match between No. 1 Hibriten and No. 5 East Lincoln for the 2A West championship, which is scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first quarterfinal appearance for Foard since 2014, when it went on to play in the 3A state final.

The two teams battled the elements as much they did each other. A brisk wind that blew towards the scoreboard end of the pitch had 14th-seeded Shelby (12-2) playing with the wind in the first half and Foard with it in the second. That nearly led to the first goal in the 12th minute when the Golden Lions sent a free kick from the right touchline near midfield that carried and slammed off the left post. However, the wind seemed to hamper Shelby more, as passes eluded teammates on net.