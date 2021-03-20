BRAVING THE ELEMENTS: Foard boys soccer outlasts Shelby 2-1 in overtime

NEWTON — A redemption goal put Fred T. Foard’s boys soccer team ahead for good, but it took until the final play of the match before the Tigers could sew up a 2-1 overtime victory over Shelby in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament Friday night.
With the win, the 11th-seeded Tigers (14-2) advanced to Saturday’s 2A state quarterfinal, when they will face No. 7 Ledford. The Panthers advanced with a 1-0 win against No. 2 Forest Hills Friday night.
The winner of that quarterfinal will face the winner of Saturday's match between No. 1 Hibriten and No. 5 East Lincoln for the 2A West championship, which is scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first quarterfinal appearance for Foard since 2014, when it went on to play in the 3A state final.
The two teams battled the elements as much they did each other. A brisk wind that blew towards the scoreboard end of the pitch had 14th-seeded Shelby (12-2) playing with the wind in the first half and Foard with it in the second. That nearly led to the first goal in the 12th minute when the Golden Lions sent a free kick from the right touchline near midfield that carried and slammed off the left post. However, the wind seemed to hamper Shelby more, as passes eluded teammates on net.
The muddy turf from several days of rain also hampered things, with players sliding along the ground and the ball unable to get momentum along the ground. With their speed and skilled ball handlers, the Tigers seemed to handle the conditions better and had a more sustained attack throughout the match. They finished the match with eight shots on goal to Shelby’s six, and had four corner kicks to just one for the Golden Lions.
The teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation before Foard took the lead in the 82nd minute.
The match-winner came out of a free kick to the right of the 18-yard box. Connor Josey curled the ball to the left of the Shelby wall with a mass of players rushing to meet it. Carlos Erazo-Rojo was the first to the 6-yard box from where he promptly put it on net. The goal served as redemption for Erazo-Rojo, as he misfired on a penalty kick in the 25th minute that would have given Foard a 1-0 lead at that point.
“Carlos is a very experienced player,” said Tigers head coach Scottie Goforth. “A senior leader, senior captain that steps up there and has the courage to take the penalty in a game like this, when there is the pressure. He didn’t tuck his tail. He looked for redemption and he got it.”
However, the one corner kick for Shelby late in the second 10-minute overtime period nearly extended the match as time counted down. The kick from the left side sailed into the box where a light tap by Dylan Steeves met the slide of Carter Bridges near the right post. Unable to hit it cleanly, the shot attempt sent the ball to the right of the goal. The ensuing goal kick by Michael Duran put the match away.
“It was quite a long time that second 10 minutes,” Goforth said. “When that goal came, I was kind of hoping that we were already in the second 10 minutes, but that’s the way it is.”
The Tigers took the initial lead in the 38th minute on a free kick. Set up in the arc, Foard ran a short play with Irvin Martinez-Villa tapping the ball to his right to Josue Leal, who rolled a grounder from 18 yards to the left of Carter Wilbanks.
Foard limited Shelby’s attacks on goal mostly to long-range free kicks, but in the 59th minute, Ian Greene was able to struggle past a pair of defenders and fire a shot from the left corner of the goal box past Duran.
As time ran out in regulation, Shelby nearly snatched the win when striker Jack Berkowitz ran free and spanked a shot that sent Duran to his left to capture it as he fell to his knees. That turned out to be the last close-range threat until the final sliding attempt by Bridges.
“It was an absolute honor to play in a match like this against the other seeds and against Shelby,” Goforth said. “They have such a good team, a great program and a great tradition. It was certainly a cat fight between the Golden Lions and Tigers. It was obviously all the way down to the wire and then some.”