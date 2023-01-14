Boyens scores 20 as Hickory girls top Tigers 53-43

For the first time this season, the Hickory girls basketball team has a winning record. The Red Tornadoes defeated visiting Fred T. Foard 53-43 on Friday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium for their third win of the week and their fifth victory in their past six games.

Hickory trailed only once during Friday’s contest, ultimately earning a 10-point victory to improve to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. On the other side, the Tigers fell to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in league action after losing for just the second time in their last six games.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” Hickory coach Alicia Abernathy said. “We’re a young team so we sometimes become a bit inconsistent, but we expect that as coaches, so we try to stay consistent in practice, just preaching consistency, consistency. And if we get consistent I believe there will be more discipline and that’ll start working because we have the tools, we really do, we just have to gain the composure and our mental has to be better.”

After Samaria Tipps gave Foard its only lead of the night on a layup in the opening seconds, Hickory’s Gabby Bryant came up with a steal and layup moments later to tie things at 2-all. Joselin Turner then scored five straight points for the Red Tornadoes on a 3-pointer and a layup before the Tigers’ Taylor Ramseur knocked down a jumper from the left baseline to cut the deficit to 7-4.

A night after hitting six 3s on her way to a career-high 22-point performance, Hickory’s Léa Boyens (game-high 20 points) nailed her first of three triples following a Foard timeout. The Tigers’ Kinzer Abernathy countered with a layup at the other end, but the Red Tornadoes scored the final five points of the first quarter on a basket from Addison Sisk, a layup from Havyn Dula and a free throw from Turner to carry a 15-6 advantage into the second.

Boyens extended Hickory’s lead courtesy of back-to-back right-wing 3s to open the second period, while a Dula layup made it 23-6. Foard’s Imani Ikard stopped the Red Tornadoes’ run with a foul shot, but Payton Hewitt’s trey from the left corner put Hickory up 26-7 with 4:39 remaining until halftime.

After a timeout, Foard scored five of the next seven points on a free throw from Abernathy and a layup and putback from Ikard. Sisk then converted a layup, but Ikard answered with a short jumper to cut Hickory’s lead to 30-14 at the half.

“We were moving well, communicating, turning our hips, getting them to do everything we want them to do in practice,” said Abernathy of her team’s effort on defense in the first half. “And we were getting tipped balls, deflections, and playing Hickory basketball.”

In the third quarter, the Tigers battled back to within eight at 34-26. However, Hickory scored eight of the next 10 points on a pair of layups from Powe and back-to-back baskets from Boyens. Ikard then scored off her own miss, but a late basket from Boyens gave the Red Tornadoes a 44-30 lead entering the final period.

The Tigers continued to fight in the fourth quarter, getting as close as seven following a 10-3 run to begin the frame. Ikard scored four points during the spurt and Tipps hit 3 of 4 free throws, while Ramseur also knocked down two foul shots to go with one from Lindsey Cook. But after Hickory called a timeout, Boyens drove up the middle for a layup to get the hosts back on the board.

From there, the Red Tornadoes were able to build their lead back to double digits as they ultimately earned a 53-43 win. In addition to Boyens’ 20-point effort, they also received nine points from Turner and six apiece from Dula and Powe.

As for Foard, it got 15 points from Ikard and 12 from Abernathy, with Ramseur adding eight and Tipps chipping in seven.

Abernathy said she’s been encouraging the girls to shoot the ball and that even if they miss shots, “you still spread the defense out.”

“It’s part of life, you might miss some, but you’re still doing some good when you shoot the ball,” said Abernathy.

BOYS

Hickory 74, Fred T. Foard 48

The Red Tornadoes picked up their 11th win in a row, moving to 9-0 this season when they score at least 70 points while improving to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the Western Foothills 3A. Hickory scored the first nine points on Friday and held a 17-9 lead after the opening quarter.

The Red Tornadoes’ lead ballooned to 41-22 at the half, and they were up 57-35 through three periods before winning by a 26-point final margin. Ten different players scored for Hickory, led by 15 points from Jay Powell, 13 from John Holbrook and 10 from Jamien Little.

Tavion Early added nine points for the Red Tornadoes, who also got eight each from Tyquan Hill and Zane Krenzel. Meanwhile, the Tigers (3-13, 3-3 Western Foothills 3A) were paced by 12 points from Christian Henry, 11 from Graham Orndoff, nine from Holden Caldwell and seven from Preston Neel.

The teams combined for 13 3-pointers in the contest, with Foard hitting seven and the Red Tornadoes knocking down six. Orndoff led all players with three triples, while Powell and Krenzel each made two 3s.

Hickory hosts Statesville on Tuesday, while Foard visits St. Stephens.

GIRLS

HICKORY 53, FRED T. FOARD 43

Foard;06;08;16;13;—;43

Hickory;15;15;14;09;—;53

Foard — Imani Ikard 15, Kinzer Abernathy 12, Taylor Ramseur 8, Samaria Tipps 7, Lindsey Cook 1.

Hickory — Léa Boyens 20, Joselin Turner 9, Havyn Dula 6, Laken Powe 6, Gabby Bryant 5, Addison Sisk 4, Payton Hewitt 3.

BOYS

HICKORY 74, FRED T. FOARD 48

Foard;09;13;13;13;—;48

Hickory;17;24;16;17;—;74

Foard — Christian Henry 12, Graham Orndoff 11, Holden Caldwell 9, Preston Neel 7, Aiden Ollis 5, Carson Bess 3, Davie Hartsoe 1.

Hickory — Jay Powell 15, John Holbrook 13, Jamien Little 10, Tavion Early 9, Tyquan Hill 8, Zane Krenzel 8, George Neal 4, Izaiah Littlejohn 3, Dashawn Medley 2, Britt Rumbaugh 2.