The Newton-Conover wrestling team captured the 2A dual state championship with a 51-18 win over Bunn on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. Listed below is the box score from the match, and the full story will be available online Sunday afternoon and in Monday's print edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
NEWTON-CONOVER 51, BUNN 18
285: Dyllin Ellis (B) d. Mykie Xiong, 1-0
106: Alex Monks (B) d. Christian Garcia, 8-6 (SV)
113: Cohen Smith (N-C) p. Brooke Morrow, :30
120: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Spencer Stillman, :45
126: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) d. Chino Catalan-Escamilla, 10-8 (SV)
132: Austin Chastain (B) p. Cooper Murray, 3:43
138: Connor Shumate (N-C) p. George Hann, 3:07
145: Jayden Alston (B) p. Landon Williams, :58
152: Jason Brawley (N-C) p. John Fuentes, 1:06
160: Caiden Rowe (N-C) p. Kevin Silvero, 1:10
170: Jordan Henze (N-C) d. Damarion Watkins, 9-8
182: Matthew Race (N-C) p. Dominic McDowell, 4:20
195: Owen Clark (N-C) p. Cody Anderson, 1:38
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) d. Howard Edwards, 7-3