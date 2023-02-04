The Fred T. Foard wrestling team captured the 3A dual state championship with a 54-24 win over Union Pines on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. Listed below is the box score from the match, and the full story will be available online Sunday afternoon and in Monday's print edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
FRED T. FOARD 54, UNION PINES 24
285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. Sincere Bonner, 1:39
106: George Coleman (FTF) p. Nathan Manness, 1:58
113: Keaton Crawford (UP) d. Austin Laws, 8-6
120: Jayden Crawford (UP) p. Toby Bowman, 3:12
126: Parker Johns (FTF) p. Joseph Lloyd, 3:07
132: Brayden Johns (FTF) p. JT Erle, 5:20
138: Kevin Romero (FTF) over Finnius McCafferty, injury default
145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Joseph Vrabcak, 1:20
152: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Houston Leeah, 3:07
160: Brock Sullivan (UP) p. Jon Byrd, 2:28
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Dustin Maness, :54
182: Nicholas Mascolino (UP) p. Sam Drum, 2:45
195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Dantrell Williams, 1:49
220: Colton Collins (UP) d. Colby Mace, 6-4