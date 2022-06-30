Bowen to lead Cougars' track team

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Marcus Bowen as the next head coach of Alexander Central High's track and field team this week.

Bowen is employed with Alexander County Schools as a mathematics teacher at Alexander Central, where he will begin his 13th year of teaching in August. In addition to serving as the head coach of the track and field team, he will enter his 13th year as an assistant coach for the football team. Bowen has also been an assistant track and field coach for the past 12 years.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead the track and field program here at Alexander Central,” said Bowen. “I have learned a lot from my mentor, Jonathan Winkler, who filled this role for the past 16 years. I can’t wait to see what this year will bring for our team as we look to carry on the success and accomplishments that have been achieved over the past several years.

“I also look forward to taking this program to new heights in the coming seasons,” he added. “I want to thank principal Jacob Lail and athletic director Nathan Robinson for entrusting me to take on this leadership responsibility.”

Robinson is also thrilled to have Bowen as the next leader of the track and field squad.

“I am excited for Marcus to step into the role of being the head coach for our track and field program,” said Robinson. “He has a wealth of knowledge and lots of experience since he was previously an assistant coach for the past several years. I know he will do a great job leading the men and women in the program.”