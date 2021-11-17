BOUNCING THEIR WAY: Red Tornadoes use 2nd-half goal to advance to state title match

However, Jillings felt his team was overly tentative to the situation.

“It's understandable, you know, a big crowd and a lot on the line,” Jillings said. “We didn't feel like we gave them our best shot the first half. So, if we were going to go down, let's go down swinging and just come out like, there’s our trigger word again, let's be relentless. Be relentless in the attack.”

Hickory took on the challenge immediately in the 41st minute. Cesar Rangel worked the ball quickly into the left corner and fed a cross to Orlando Almanza, who rushed to the play in the box before the redirect was saved by Concord keeper Will Bowers.

Spiders coach Todd Tinsley felt the play was a shot across the bow to his team.

“The second half, they came right down with this kid on the left, which is just a kickoff play that went well,” said Tinsley. “But it sets the tone.”

