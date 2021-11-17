BOUNCING THEIR WAY: Red Tornadoes use 2nd-half goal to advance to state title match

A bounce here and a bounce there can make the difference deep in the playoffs in high school soccer. That’s especially true with two teams that were as stingy defensively as Hickory and Concord were this season.
The host Red Tornadoes got the bounce that mattered and will now play in the 3A state championship after defeating Concord 1-0 in the 3A West Regional finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament Tuesday night.
The match featured the teams that were the 3A West runner-ups the past two seasons — Concord lost the West final in 2019 and Hickory last spring. With the win in its first regional final at home since 2012, West third-seeded Hickory advanced to its first state final since that season and the third under head coach Brian Jillings. The Red Tornadoes (22-3-1) will take on the 3A East Regional champions, 21st-seeded Western Alamance (18-5-1), which defeated East No. 6 seed Lee County (19-5-2) 4-2 in a shootout after playing to a scoreless tie through overtime. Concord, seeded fifth in the West, ends the season at 24-3-1.
Entering the match, the two teams combined to allow just 44 goals over 52 matches. In response, each team appeared tentative during the first half. The Spiders outshot Hickory 8-6, unofficially, with a 4-2 margin of shots on goal, but the opportunities for either side generally were long-range efforts that each team’s goalkeepers easily handled.
However, Jillings felt his team was overly tentative to the situation.
“It's understandable, you know, a big crowd and a lot on the line,” Jillings said. “We didn't feel like we gave them our best shot the first half. So, if we were going to go down, let's go down swinging and just come out like, there’s our trigger word again, let's be relentless. Be relentless in the attack.”
Hickory took on the challenge immediately in the 41st minute. Cesar Rangel worked the ball quickly into the left corner and fed a cross to Orlando Almanza, who rushed to the play in the box before the redirect was saved by Concord keeper Will Bowers.
Spiders coach Todd Tinsley felt the play was a shot across the bow to his team.
“The second half, they came right down with this kid on the left, which is just a kickoff play that went well,” said Tinsley. “But it sets the tone.”
The first corner kick for either side was taken by Hickory in the 54th minute. From the left side, the ball was met in the box and headed away by the Spiders' defense. On the ensuing throw-in from the right side, the ball worked to Gabe Palencia along the right end line. Defended as he approached the goal mouth, his pass into the box was an awkward spinning one that Rangel backheeled towards the line. The ball spun off a Concord player's leg and tucked into the right bottom corner for the goal.
“A crafty piece of work by Cesar,” Jillings said, “where he pulled the ball back behind his leg and tapped it that direction. It obviously took a hit off maybe one of their defenders or whatever. It spun the right way for us. It wasn't pretty but we’ll take it.”
Despite the lead, Hickory continued to press the action on the Spiders' end. Shots from Aldo Cruz, Almanza and Brandon Garcia all were on target, but found the arms of Bowers.
Hickory keeper Will Braun had little work in the second half, but he made a key save just prior to his team’s goal. From 25 yards out, Andrew Beohler left a Hickory defender flatfooted when he spun and whistled a shot that Braun was able to cradle.
But Hickory’s moment of terror came as Concord feverishly sought the equalizer. In the 73rd minute, a long-range shot was taken by leading scorer Jackson Kirila from about 30 yards. The liner clipped off a Hickory player and went just to wrong side of the right post for Concord.
Effusive in his praise for Hickory during the post-match interview, Tinsley accepted the fate of the contest between two evenly matched teams.
“They have a ball bounce around and bounce funny and go in,” Tinsley said. “But then the last minute, we have a ball bounce off somebody and miss just to the right. I think we played our hearts out and the soccer gods decided.”
A pair of last-minute corner kicks by Concord were pushed aside by Hickory.
“We defended like lions,” Jillings said. “And they're throwing their body in front of shots or winning balls in the air and doing whatever to keep the ball out of our net, which they've done all playoffs.”
The 3A state finals will be played Friday night at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Look for a preview of the 3A state championship match in Friday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.