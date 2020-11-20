BOUNCING BACK: Bandys spikers rebound to sweep Newton-Conover

NEWTON — The Bandys volleyball team didn’t dwell on this week’s previous three-set loss to Maiden to open the season — it learned from it. Thursday night it was the Trojans doing the sweeping with a road win at Newton-Conover by the scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-16.

“I’m very, very proud of our girls. We had a very tough loss at home Tuesday against Maiden,” Bandys coach Carlee Belk said. “We spent a lot of time at practice yesterday figuring out ways of improvement. They did a great job today of really focusing on those ways that we needed to improve and playing with passion on the court.”

Bandys took the lead for good in the opening set after a Marty Huggins kill knotted the score at 13 and put the ball in the hands of Marley Beegle at the service line. Beegle’s serve netted the Trojans five points and they never looked back. Long service runs and playing from in front were themes repeated throughout the match.

“We’ve been working on our passing. It takes a good pass to get everything else going,” Belk said. “But when we get the good pass we have a lot of options on the front row. When we use our options we have more weapons. We used those options way better tonight than we did our first game.”