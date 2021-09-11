Boston catches TD pass, nabs 2 pick-sixes as Bunker Hill pummels Raiders

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team used suffocating defense and a balanced offensive attack to hand visiting North Iredell its 25th consecutive loss dating back to September 2018. The Bears scored six touchdowns — including two defensive scores in less than a minute — in a 41-0 rout of the Raiders on Friday night.
Bunker Hill junior Elijah Boston had a huge game on both sides of the ball, hauling in a 6-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Carson Elder in the opening quarter before returning a pair of interceptions for scores in the second period. Boston returned the first pick 60 yards across the goal line before finding pay dirt on a 33-yard interception return 55 seconds later.
“It felt great,” said Boston of his performance. “I didn’t play last game (in a 42-0 road win over St. Stephens), so it felt amazing to just be back on the field with my teammates and just to ball out with them. I have so much fun being a part of this team, we work so hard in practice, and off the field it’s just great.”
“He’s a great player, smart back there in the secondary,” added Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid of Boston. “He’s my quarterback in the back end, he runs the show back there, he gets everybody in the right coverage, and he was just making plays tonight. That’s what we expect him to do and that’s what he’s done for us the last couple years.”
But Boston wasn’t the only major contributor for the Bears (3-0), who held North Iredell to 74 yards of total offense including just 9 yards on 26 carries. The Raiders only picked up four first downs, three of which came in the closing minutes of the first half.
“The guys play hard, they’re very experienced,” said Reid of the Bears’ defense. “They pick up on what we tell them to do all week and they get all their mental stuff figured out before the play happens. It allows them to play fast and identify stuff and know what’s going on, and just get after it.”
Elder completed 11 of 19 passes for 145 yards and two scores, the one to Boston and another to Devin Brice in the second quarter. In addition to Boston’s pick-sixes, Bunker Hill’s Sawyer Pannell recovered a fumble to give the Bears three takeaways on the night.
Five Bears finished with positive yardage on the ground. Cole Lineberger led the way with seven carries for 46 yards, while Kaden Robinson added 12 carries for 42 yards and a TD and Chadz Stevenson scampered 34 yards on his only rushing attempt.
Elder’s 6-yard scoring strike to Boston came at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter, and he hit Brice for a 28-yard TD pass exactly three minutes into the second. Boston’s pick-sixes came with 8:34 and 7:39 remaining in the second quarter, while Robinson scored from 2 yards out midway through the third before Kaden Bolick capped the scoring with a 6-yard TD run late in the fourth.
Despite the lopsided victory, Reid feels that his team has to work on “a little bit of everything.”
“There’s always special teams, reducing penalties, running the ball, pretty much everything,” he said. “I’m happy with where we are right now, but we’re looking to improve every week and get better week to week and build off of what we did the last week. So we need to build off this week and keep getting better.”
Both of Boston’s interceptions came against North Iredell (0-2) starting QB Dylan Goodson, who was limited to 6 yards on 1-of-7 passing. Goodson was replaced late in the first half by William Akers, who completed 2 of 3 passes for 59 yards and drove the Raiders to the Bears’ 1-yard line just before halftime before the clock expired.
Sabino Moreno was North Iredell’s leading rusher with nine carries for 15 yards, but 13 of the Raiders’ 26 rushing attempts as a team went for zero or negative yardage. Only three carries went for more than 3 yards, and North Iredell’s longest play on the ground was a 9-yard jaunt from James Jackson on the game’s final play.
The Raiders’ three completions in the contest were 6- and 44-yard receptions by John Jackson Jr. and a 15-yard catch by Landon Dancy. On the other side, Bunker Hill’s Boston had five catches for 59 yards to finish as the game’s leading receiver, with Robinson catching two passes for 31 yards, Brice hauling in two receptions for 28 yards and Preston Workman adding a 27-yard catch.
According to Reid, Bunker Hill’s next opponent, Lincolnton, is a “very athletic team.”
“They’re young, have a lot of tradition, and it’s a tough place to play down there,” he said of the Wolves, who the Bears visit to open Catawba Valley 2A Conference play next Friday after outscoring nonconference opponents Stuart Cramer, St. Stephens and North Iredell by a combined total of 112-18.
As for North Iredell, it begins Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against Fred T. Foard next Friday.
North Iredell;00;00;00;00;—;00
Bunker Hill;07;21;07;06;41
First Quarter
BH — Elijah Boston 6-yard pass from Carson Elder (Alan Bahena Soto kick), 7:53
Second Quarter
BH — Devin Brice 28-yard pass from Elder (Bahena Soto kick), 9:00
BH — Boston 60-yard interception return (Bahena Soto kick), 8:34
BH — Boston 33-yard interception return (Bahena Soto kick), 7:39
Third Quarter
BH — Kaden Robinson 2-yard run (Bahena Soto kick), 6:42
Fourth Quarter
BH — Kaden Bolick 6-yard run (kick failed), 1:58
Team Stats
First Downs: North Iredell 4, Bunker Hill 11
Rushes-yards: North Iredell 26-9, Bunker Hill 34-133
Comp-Att-Int: North Iredell 3-10-2, Bunker Hill 11-19-0
Passing yards: North Iredell 65, Bunker Hill 145
Fumbles-Lost: North Iredell 3-1, Bunker Hill 3-1
Penalties-yards: North Iredell 12-90, Bunker Hill 7-50
Individual Stats
RUSHING — North Iredell: Sabino Moreno 9-15, James Jackson 7-10, William Akers 1-5, Silas Patterson 4-1, Tayven Rucker 1-(-1), John Jackson Jr. 1-(-2), Dylan Goodson 3-(-19). Bunker Hill: Cole Lineberger 7-46, Kaden Robinson 12-42 and 1 TD, Chadz Stevenson 1-34, Jason Willis 4-9, Kaden Bolick 5-5 and 1 TD, Saeed Nasher 1-(-1), Carson Elder 4-(-2).
PASSING — North Iredell: Akers 2-3-0 for 59 yards, Goodson 1-7-2 for 6 yards. Bunker Hill: Elder 11-19-0 for 145 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — North Iredell: John Jackson Jr. 2-50, Landon Dancy 1-15. Bunker Hill: Elijah Boston 5-59 and 1 TD, Robinson 2-31, Devin Brice 2-28 and 1 TD, Preston Workman 1-27, Lineberger 1-0.
