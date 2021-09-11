Boston catches TD pass, nabs 2 pick-sixes as Bunker Hill pummels Raiders

But Boston wasn’t the only major contributor for the Bears (3-0), who held North Iredell to 74 yards of total offense including just 9 yards on 26 carries. The Raiders only picked up four first downs, three of which came in the closing minutes of the first half.

“The guys play hard, they’re very experienced,” said Reid of the Bears’ defense. “They pick up on what we tell them to do all week and they get all their mental stuff figured out before the play happens. It allows them to play fast and identify stuff and know what’s going on, and just get after it.”

Elder completed 11 of 19 passes for 145 yards and two scores, the one to Boston and another to Devin Brice in the second quarter. In addition to Boston’s pick-sixes, Bunker Hill’s Sawyer Pannell recovered a fumble to give the Bears three takeaways on the night.

Five Bears finished with positive yardage on the ground. Cole Lineberger led the way with seven carries for 46 yards, while Kaden Robinson added 12 carries for 42 yards and a TD and Chadz Stevenson scampered 34 yards on his only rushing attempt.