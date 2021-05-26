Blue Devils upset East Lincoln

MAIDEN — The Maiden baseball team handed visiting East Lincoln its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, winning 5-2 to snap a four-game losing streak and move into a three-way tie with North Lincoln and Bandys for third place in the South Fork 2A Conference standings.
“It just feels good to get a win, especially for the kids,” Maiden coach Dustin Hull said. “We have had a challenging couple of weeks, but I am glad that my guys have kept competing each and every night. Some things finally came together for us and we were fortunate to come out with a win.”
Starting pitcher Spencer Floyd set the tone early on the mound for the Blue Devils (5-4, 5-4 South Fork 2A) by striking out East Lincoln leadoff hitter Isaac Armstrong on a 2-2 count. The Mustangs’ Garret Michel then doubled into the right-field gap, but Floyd got Graham Smiley to pop up to second and then Maiden catcher Caleb Mattison threw Michel out at third.
The Maiden bats showed signs of life in the bottom of the first inning, as leadoff batter Dalton James doubled to center field before Jacob Cauble laid down a bunt to advance him to third. East Lincoln (8-1, 8-1) starter Jordan Fisher was able to recover by striking out the next two batters to end the inning.
Following another scoreless frame in the second, the third inning proved to be the difference maker for the Blue Devils. After Floyd set the Mustangs down 1-2-3 in the top half, Maiden’s Chris Culliver led off the bottom of the third with a double to right. James followed with a walk, while Cauble plated Culliver with a ground-rule double to left.
After a sacrifice fly from Austin Hoyle brought in another run, Mattison notched an RBI single to make it 3-0. The icing on the cake came next, as Maiden’s Floyd cranked a two-run home run to give the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead.
East Lincoln countered Maiden’s offensive fireworks with two runs of its own in the fourth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Seth Haigler and an RBI single from Logan Palmer. Then, after Cauble replaced Floyd on the mound for Maiden in the fifth, he allowed one base runner but was able to escape the inning thanks to a great defensive play by Seth Williams in right field.
Following a lightning delay of more than an hour, neither team was able to record a hit for the remainder of the game. After the contest, East Lincoln coach Chris Matile was complimentary of Maiden’s performance.
“Tough loss to Maiden,” he said. “They made some great defensive plays tonight, their pitchers did an excellent job commanding the zone and they were able to capitalize on a few mistakes by us to have a big inning that ended up being enough for them to take home the win.
“We had a tough night at the plate and allowed a big inning, which is usually a recipe for a loss. We just have to sit back, reflect and then move forward. Great job by Maiden tonight on the win.”
The Mustangs will look for revenge when they host Maiden on Thursday.