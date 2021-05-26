Blue Devils upset East Lincoln

MAIDEN — The Maiden baseball team handed visiting East Lincoln its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, winning 5-2 to snap a four-game losing streak and move into a three-way tie with North Lincoln and Bandys for third place in the South Fork 2A Conference standings.

“It just feels good to get a win, especially for the kids,” Maiden coach Dustin Hull said. “We have had a challenging couple of weeks, but I am glad that my guys have kept competing each and every night. Some things finally came together for us and we were fortunate to come out with a win.”

Starting pitcher Spencer Floyd set the tone early on the mound for the Blue Devils (5-4, 5-4 South Fork 2A) by striking out East Lincoln leadoff hitter Isaac Armstrong on a 2-2 count. The Mustangs’ Garret Michel then doubled into the right-field gap, but Floyd got Graham Smiley to pop up to second and then Maiden catcher Caleb Mattison threw Michel out at third.

The Maiden bats showed signs of life in the bottom of the first inning, as leadoff batter Dalton James doubled to center field before Jacob Cauble laid down a bunt to advance him to third. East Lincoln (8-1, 8-1) starter Jordan Fisher was able to recover by striking out the next two batters to end the inning.