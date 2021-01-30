Blue Devils top Trojans 47-30, sweep season series

CATAWBA — The Bandys boys basketball team couldn’t slow down Maiden in a 47-point loss to open the season. So on Friday night the Trojans employed a deliberate pace on offense, keeping the game close through three quarters.
Nevertheless, the visiting Blue Devils pulled away in the final period, earning a 47-30 victory at Bandys’ Bost-Matheson Gymnasium. Izaiah Morgan led all scorers with 15 points in the win, while Dru McClough added 11 to go with nine from Chris Culliver.
As for the Trojans, they were paced by 11 points from Dylan Thompson and eight from EJ Habschied. The latter made the only 3-pointer of the night early in the third quarter.
“I thought Bandys had a good game plan,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “They slowed it down a little bit, didn’t allow us to get going, so props to them. But we just weren’t able to get in a rhythm, and the shots we did take were tough.
“We got into a little rhythm (in the second half) and I finally told our kids, ‘Hang in there, hang in there, hang in there. Give ourselves a chance and the scoring will take care of itself,’” added Brittain. “And I feel like that happened in the second half.”
The Trojans (1-7, 1-7 South Fork 2A Conference) set the tone — a slow one — in the opening quarter. After McClough converted two foul shots to put Maiden on top 15 seconds into the game, Bandys’ Tyler Tuxbury pulled down an offensive rebound and laid it in to tie things at 2-all. The next basket didn’t come until over halfway through the period on a layup from Morgan, but the Trojans again answered, this time with a hook shot from Thompson.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-3) were able to build a four-point lead on a layup from Mason Lowman and a pair of free throws from Culliver, but a three-point play by Bandys’ Ashton Reynolds made it 8-7 in favor of Maiden after the first quarter. The Trojans had a hard time scoring in the second period, however, as they fell behind 18-11 at the half following back-to-back layups from the Blue Devils’ Culliver and Morgan.
Four consecutive points by Lowman midway through the third quarter gave Maiden a 25-17 advantage, but the Trojans used one of their hottest stretches of the night to fight back. They scored six of the quarter’s final seven points on jumpers from Thompson, Habschied and Keelan Henrickson to pull within 26-23.
That’s when the Blue Devils began to pour it on, grabbing their first double-digit lead of the night thanks to seven consecutive points to begin the fourth period. Morgan bookended the spurt with a layup and a three-point play, with a McClough putback coming in between.
Morgan and McClough continued to lead the way for Maiden down the stretch, while Culliver and Brennan James also scored in the final quarter. Conversely, Bandys managed just one field goal in the frame on a right-wing jumper from Thompson, with an emphatic two-handed dunk from Morgan in the closing minutes stretching the advantage to 17, where it would remain.
“We need improvement in all aspects,” said Brittain of what he’s looking for from his team during the second half of the season. “You look at two of our three losses (home losses to Lake Norman Charter and East Lincoln by five and four points, respectively), maybe pressure was an issue. And then I feel like we get that fixed and we miss something else.
“It’s just putting all the pieces together, being consistent every night,” he continued. “Our kids play hard, so we know what we’re gonna get out of them every night. They try, they bust it for us, but I think consistency’s gonna be a big part for us the second half, if we can get off to good starts and have some consistency out of all five of our guys that are on the floor.”
Maiden begins a three-game week with a home contest against West Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Meanwhile, Bandys travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
Maiden: 08 10 08 21 — 47
Bandys: 07 04 12 07 — 30
Maiden — Izaiah Morgan 15, Dru McClough 11, Chris Culliver 9, Mason Lowman 6, Brennan James 4, Ben Gibbs 2.
Bandys — Dylan Thompson 11, EJ Habschied 8, Ashton Reynolds 5, Joseph Cockman 2, Keelan Henrickson 2, Tyler Tuxbury 2.
