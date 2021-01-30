Blue Devils top Trojans 47-30, sweep season series

The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-3) were able to build a four-point lead on a layup from Mason Lowman and a pair of free throws from Culliver, but a three-point play by Bandys’ Ashton Reynolds made it 8-7 in favor of Maiden after the first quarter. The Trojans had a hard time scoring in the second period, however, as they fell behind 18-11 at the half following back-to-back layups from the Blue Devils’ Culliver and Morgan.

Four consecutive points by Lowman midway through the third quarter gave Maiden a 25-17 advantage, but the Trojans used one of their hottest stretches of the night to fight back. They scored six of the quarter’s final seven points on jumpers from Thompson, Habschied and Keelan Henrickson to pull within 26-23.

That’s when the Blue Devils began to pour it on, grabbing their first double-digit lead of the night thanks to seven consecutive points to begin the fourth period. Morgan bookended the spurt with a layup and a three-point play, with a McClough putback coming in between.

Morgan and McClough continued to lead the way for Maiden down the stretch, while Culliver and Brennan James also scored in the final quarter. Conversely, Bandys managed just one field goal in the frame on a right-wing jumper from Thompson, with an emphatic two-handed dunk from Morgan in the closing minutes stretching the advantage to 17, where it would remain.