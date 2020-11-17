Blue Devils sweep Bandys to extend conference success

CATAWBA — The Maiden volleyball team is used to winning, particularly in conference play. And that’s exactly what the Blue Devils did in their season opener, sweeping Catawba County rival Bandys 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday night at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium for their 20th victory in their past 21 South Fork 2A Conference matches.

The defending conference champions got all they could handle from the Trojans, who finished fourth in the South Fork 2A a year ago. But Maiden was ultimately able to capture a straight-set victory over the hosts in both schools’ first athletic event of any kind since prep sports were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Maiden coach Marsha Davis said it is “very exciting” to be back in action, crediting her team’s senior leadership for the victory. The Blue Devils have nine seniors on their roster, including captains Anna White, Abby Gantt and Lainee Hentschel as well as Morgan Bohemier, Isabella Abernathy, Anna Gantt, Maggie Andrews, Adison Ford and Reanna Odom.

“I have a lot of seniors, there’s a lot of leadership out there,” said Davis. “I think they’re talking and moving and they do a great job.”