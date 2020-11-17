Blue Devils sweep Bandys to extend conference success

CATAWBA — The Maiden volleyball team is used to winning, particularly in conference play. And that’s exactly what the Blue Devils did in their season opener, sweeping Catawba County rival Bandys 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday night at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium for their 20th victory in their past 21 South Fork 2A Conference matches.
The defending conference champions got all they could handle from the Trojans, who finished fourth in the South Fork 2A a year ago. But Maiden was ultimately able to capture a straight-set victory over the hosts in both schools’ first athletic event of any kind since prep sports were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Maiden coach Marsha Davis said it is “very exciting” to be back in action, crediting her team’s senior leadership for the victory. The Blue Devils have nine seniors on their roster, including captains Anna White, Abby Gantt and Lainee Hentschel as well as Morgan Bohemier, Isabella Abernathy, Anna Gantt, Maggie Andrews, Adison Ford and Reanna Odom.
“I have a lot of seniors, there’s a lot of leadership out there,” said Davis. “I think they’re talking and moving and they do a great job.”
Bandys (0-1, 0-1 South Fork 2A) led early in the opening set, but the Blue Devils rallied to tie things at 12-all and force the Trojans to call their first timeout of the contest. Maiden continued its strong play after the stoppage, recording four straight points before a service error got Bandys back on the board. The Trojans also scored six of the next eight points — one on an ace from Hope Clements and another on a kill from Marley Beegle — to take a 19-18 lead. However, the Blue Devils had the last laugh in the initial set, responding with four consecutive points and seven of the final nine to nab a four-point win.
Maiden (1-0, 1-0) carried that momentum into the second set, immediately receiving a pair of aces from Ford. The Trojans would not go down without a fight, though, as they held a couple of brief leads early in the set and found themselves tied with the Blue Devils on six occasions. Bandys’ Alexis Bolding forced the first tie with a tap over, while White paced Maiden’s attack by notching three of her squad’s first five points.
Mya Benfield was one of the Trojans’ top performers in the second set, with Bolding, Beegle, Logan Dutka and others also supplying Bandys with key scores. On the other side, Maiden overcame a late 22-all stalemate courtesy of three straight points —Andrews tallied the first, Ford recorded the second and the set-clincher came on a Bandys return that failed to make it over the net.
The score also remained close throughout the third set, even after back-to-back kills from Maiden’s White and Savannah Lail to start the proceedings. Each team made its runs, but after a Bolding tap over closed the gap late, the Blue Devils again countered with three consecutive points to close out a five-point set victory and their sixth straight-set triumph in their last eight matches dating back to last season.
“I really like that when we get a good pass that we make our offense go,” said Davis. “We’ve got to work on our serve receive a little bit, but otherwise when we get our passes, our offense is very strong.
“They know what to do, where to go,” added Davis of her senior-laden bunch. “Now there’s a few changes here and there, but they’re getting used to that and just getting used to working together. But I feel like they’re gelling”
Maiden’s home opener is set for Thursday against West Lincoln, while Bandys hits the road for a battle with Newton-Conover.
Notes: Maiden is 77-8 in conference play since the beginning of the 2014 season, including a 37-5 mark since the formation of the South Fork 2A in 2017.... A win on Thursday would give the Blue Devils 11 consecutive conference home wins since a five-set loss to Bandys on Sept. 20, 2018.... Maiden received 11 kills apiece from Lail and White, while Hentschel had 18 digs, Abby Gantt finished with 11 assists and eight digs and Ford registered 20 assists.... Bandys is now 0-2 in season openers under second-year coach Carlee Belk, who led the Trojans to an overall record of 11-11 and a South Fork 2A mark of 8-6 in her first year at the helm.... The Trojans have lost three straight season openers since defeating South Caldwell in four sets on Aug. 21, 2017.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
