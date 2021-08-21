Blue Devils roll on season's opening night, crush Foard

MAIDEN — Maiden’s offense pulled the Fred T. Foard Tigers’ collective tail Friday night while the Blue Devils’ defense tied it in knots. Maiden did what it wanted on both sides of the ball in a 56-0 shutout that saw game officials go to a running clock less than halfway through the second quarter on the opening night of the 2021 high school football season.
“They worked really hard in the offseason to get to this point,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said of his Blue Devils. “We had a bad taste in our mouths the way the season ended four months ago, almost four months to the day.”
Maiden (1-0) went undefeated during the abbreviated regular season this past spring but had hopes of a long postseason run dashed with a humbling first-round loss to Salisbury. Count Foard coach Ryan Gettys as a believer that this edition of Maiden football is capable of making up for that disappointing ending.
“We came into this game knowing that Maiden is very good. This is probably the most athletic team I’ve seen them have in years,” Gettys said. “And they were good last year. They’re better this year. They’re going to go a long way.”
The Blue Devils went a long way on their home field on Friday, again and again. Maiden had 550 total yards including 290 on the ground, with Ben Gibbs picking up 152 and two touchdowns on just four carries. Quarterback Ethan Rhodes spread the ball out among his cadre of talented pass catchers by going 11-of-15 for 260 yards with five touchdowns to five different receivers.
“Ben Gibbs ran the ball extremely well. For the most part our receivers caught it and made plays after the catch,” Byrne said. “We’re excited about this bunch. The good thing about it is they care about each other. They don’t care who scores. They just care we get the win each week.”
But while the Maiden offense was busy scoring every time it had the ball in the first half to build a 49-0 halftime lead, the Blue Devils’ defense was relentless, unyielding and thorough in its domination.
Foard (0-1) could only manage a total of 14 yards, minus-5 on the ground. The Tigers were held without a first down the entire game.
Byrne was quick to credit his defensive coordinators, Fore Rembert and Mark Herman, and their staff of Keith Henry, Robbie Abernathy, Hugh McCall and Derrick Ikard.
“We’ve got some great defensive coaches. Those names right there speak for themselves,” Byrne said. “People in this area know who those guys are, and they do a phenomenal job.”
The defense actually got the offense jumpstarted. Although Foard took the opening kickoff, the Blue Devils’ defense forced a fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage and recovered it on the Tigers’ 23-yard line. Five plays later, Rhodes hit Korbyn Lawing from 9 yards out for his first scoring pass of the night and Maiden’s initial touchdown of the season with the game less than two minutes old.
What followed was an onslaught. With Foard trapped in a maze of three-and-out offensive sets, Maiden marched to the end zone at each and every opportunity with the ball.
Jacob Sigmon captured a 17-yard pass from Rhodes for another score and Cameron Gore added the 2-point conversion run for a quick 14-0 lead. That was followed by a 53-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Chris Culliver and an electrifying 57-yard scoring run by Gibbs, all before the first quarter closed with the Blue Devils in cruise mode at 28-0.
Alec Hall opened the second quarter scoring with a 74-yard catch-and-run, while Chayson Bass became the fifth Maiden receiver to get into the end zone on a 39-yard pass play. Gibbs closed the first-half scoring with another scintillating TD scamper that covered 41 yards.
Isaiah Thomas scored the only points of the second half on a 21-yard run.
“We definitely need to tackle better,” Gettys said. “We need to break down and wrap up.”
The Foard coach acknowledged the Tigers’ task was made even tougher with a limited roster.
“It’s tough. Not to make excuses, but that’s the way it is,” Gettys said. “I thought we came out in the second half and played better. We’re going to learn from it and move forward. We’re going to stick together and do our best.”
While the Blue Devils boasted several big-play performers, Byrne chose to single out the big guys up front. He cited the play of offensive linemen Jackson Hensley, Quinn Rembert, Dru McClough, Aaron Lefevers, Gerald Danner and DJ Spring.
“Just a great group,” bragged Byrne.
The Maiden coach also acknowledged the challenge of next Friday’s home game against Watauga.
“We’re going to play some tough teams starting next week with Watauga,” Byrne promised. “We put them on the schedule because we need to test ourselves.”
The Tigers will also be at home next week against Bandys.
Foard: 00 00 00 00 – 00
Maiden: 28 21 07 00 – 56
First Quarter
M – Korbyn Lawing 8-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (run failed), 10:24
M – Jacob Sigmon 17-yard pass from Rhodes (Cameron Gore run), 7:27
M – Chris Culliver 53-yard pass from Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 4:24
M – Ben Gibbs 57-yard run (Foard kick), 1:48
Second Quarter
M – Alec Hall 74-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 10:59
M – Chayson Bass 39-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 7:22
M – Gibbs 41-yard run (Foard kick), 0:52
Third Quarter
M – Isaiah Thomas 21-yard run (Foard kick), 1:42
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Team Stats
First Downs: Fred T. Foard 0, Maiden 20
Rushes-yards: Fred T. Foard 16–(-5), Maiden 25-290
Comp-Att-Int: Fred T. Foard 4-9-0, Maiden 11-15-0
Passing yards: Fred T. Foard 19, Maiden 260
Fumbles-Lost: Fred T. Foard 1-1, Maiden 1-1
Penalties-yards: Fred T. Foard 1-5, Maiden 3-19
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Fred T. Foard: Aiden Landrum 2-(-1), Weston Wright 6-1, Sam Drum 7-0, Evan Davidson 1-(-5). Maiden: Chris Culliver 1-12, Ethan Rhodes 1-(-4), Ben Gibbs 4-152 and 2 TDs, Cameron Gore 5-58, Korbyn Lawing 2-6, Jalen Robinson 3-10, Isaiah Thomas 7-60 and 1 TD, Bryson Foard 2-(-4).
PASSING – Fred T. Foard: Landrum 4-9-0 for 19 yards. Maiden: Rhodes 11-15-0 for 260 yards and 5 TDs.