Blue Devils roll on season's opening night, crush Foard

MAIDEN — Maiden’s offense pulled the Fred T. Foard Tigers’ collective tail Friday night while the Blue Devils’ defense tied it in knots. Maiden did what it wanted on both sides of the ball in a 56-0 shutout that saw game officials go to a running clock less than halfway through the second quarter on the opening night of the 2021 high school football season.

“They worked really hard in the offseason to get to this point,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said of his Blue Devils. “We had a bad taste in our mouths the way the season ended four months ago, almost four months to the day.”

Maiden (1-0) went undefeated during the abbreviated regular season this past spring but had hopes of a long postseason run dashed with a humbling first-round loss to Salisbury. Count Foard coach Ryan Gettys as a believer that this edition of Maiden football is capable of making up for that disappointing ending.

“We came into this game knowing that Maiden is very good. This is probably the most athletic team I’ve seen them have in years,” Gettys said. “And they were good last year. They’re better this year. They’re going to go a long way.”