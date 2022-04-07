Blue Devils' rally comes up short vs. Rebels

NEWTON — The Maiden baseball team dug itself a huge early hole Wednesday night against West Lincoln. It was a precipice the Blue Devils found too steep to climb despite a valiant effort. It was Maiden's second loss this season to the Rebels, this time by a 12-8 score.

“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot and put ourselves in the hole early. That’s kind of been our Achilles' heel this year,” Maiden coach Dustin Hull said of his squad falling behind 8-0 after an inning-and-a-half. “In some of the games we’ve lost we’ve gotten in a hole early and tried to dig out of those holes. We’ve gotten better at it. I think early in the season that might have been too much to overcome, but we did battle back.”

The lid to Pandora’s box was opened in the first inning and the Blue Devils spent the rest of the game trying to get it shut.

West Lincoln’s Noah Gantt hit a one-out double off Maiden starter Tyler Hedgepeth. The next Rebels batter reached on an infield error to put runners at the corners with one out. Taylor Cook dropped down a sacrifice bunt to bring home the first West Lincoln run.

The second run scored on a passed ball and subsequent throwing error to make it a 2-0 game. Three hits and a walk later, the score was 5-0 in favor of West Lincoln and the Blue Devils hadn’t even come to bat.

After sending nine batters to the plate in the first inning, the Rebels put eight more in the box in the second. They chased Tyler Hedgepeth in favor of his brother Ethan, but the score was 8-0 against the Blue Devils when Maiden came up for its second at-bat.

Rather than surrender and succumb to the Rebels’ onslaught, the Blue Devils fought back with six hits in the bottom of the second, including doubles by Quinn Rembert, Matthew Herman and Brenden Harrison. Herman, Zane Williams and Tyler Hedgepeth each drove in a run in the inning and Harrison’s two-bagger plated two more to make the score 8-5.

“I’m proud of the guys for the way they stuck with it, put some runs on the board and put some pressure on the other team tonight,” Hull said. “We just happened to come up short in the end.”

West Lincoln put up a run in the third inning and Maiden matched it with a tally in the fifth. Nick Jarosynski’s second double of the game scored Seth Williams from second to get the Blue Devils back to within three runs at 9-6.

Seth Williams took over the mound duties for Maiden in the fourth inning and kept the Rebels in check. Over a three-inning stretch he struck out two, walked one and gave up two hits. In the fourth he retired West Lincoln in order. It was the only at-bat for either team without a base runner.

“Actually, it was his (Seth Williams’) second great appearance. He threw last week and came in, shut the door and held down the fort,” Hull said. “(He) gave us an opportunity to score some runs and be competitive. He’s done great for us this year.”

Down 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Zane Williams led the inning off for Maiden with a base hit to left. An infield error on the Rebels and a walk loaded the bases with one out. West Lincoln starter Cook got the second out on an infield popup. But Hunter Townsend flared a two-out single down the right-field line to make it a one-run game, 9-8, and put the tying run on third while representing the potential go-ahead run himself at first.

Suddenly, the top of the pit that was once eight runs deep was within reach for the Blue Devils.

But Gantt came on in relief for the Rebels and got a groundout to end the threat.

Then West Lincoln went back to work and played the short game to perfection for some insurance runs. Three straight bunts, one a straight sacrifice, the other a base hit and the third another sacrifice brought home one run. Then Gantt locked things up with a two-run double to right.

Maiden could only get one runner on in its half of the seventh by way of a hit batsman.

The Blue Devils outhit West Lincoln 13-12 and collected six doubles. Every starter in the Maiden lineup got at least one hit.

“I thought we battled. We did put the ball in play. It was just that early deficit, we had to chase the wagon a little bit,” Hull said. “We did seem like we had a little bit of fire and came out and swung the bats tonight.”

Zane Williams had three hits including a double for the Blue Devils, and he also knocked in a run. Jarosynski had two doubles and an RBI and Harrison drove in a pair of runs with a double.

Gantt led West Lincoln with three hits including two doubles and two RBIs. Noah Huss had a double and a single and drove in a run.

Cook was the starter and winner for West Lincoln. He pitched 5 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. He allowed all 13 hits and eight runs for Maiden. Gantt got the save.

Maiden starter Tyler Hedgepeth went one-plus innings and was charged with the loss. He fanned one and walked three. He was charged with eight runs, five of which were unearned.

The two squads came in battling for second place in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. West Lincoln, now 6-8 overall and 6-3 in league play, broke a three-game losing streak to remain tied with Lincolnton two games behind Bandys (8-1 in league play).

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Maiden. The Blue Devils are now 6-7 overall and 5-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A. They are tied for fourth with Bunker Hill.

West Lincoln hosts Bunker Hill on Friday, while the Blue Devils visit Draughn tonight for a nonconference game before traveling to league foe West Caldwell on Friday.

West Lincoln;531;000;3;–;12;12;2

Maiden;050;012;0;–;8;13;2

WP: Taylor Cook

LP: Tyler Hedgepeth

Sv: Noah Gantt