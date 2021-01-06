Blue Devils open season at full speed, decisively beat Trojans

The third quarter was the most dominant of the night for Maiden as the Blue Devils had six players score in a 28-8 blitz over eight minutes. Chris Culliver — a sophomore who spent his first year at Bandys — drove through traffic the entire period like a demolition derby driver, while Lowman, Ben Gibbs and Jayden Roseman combined to hit from behind the arc four times in the quarter.

“Defensively, we gave up a little bit of penetration at times which led to some kick-out threes,” Bliss said. “We really didn’t close out as well as we probably should. All that’s on me. I didn’t do the job I needed to do. We just need to get back in there and do the work.”

But as impressive as the Blue Devils were at the offensive end, it was at the defensive end where they were perhaps the most dominant. Only in the second quarter when the Trojans scored 11 points did the visitors hit double figures in a period.

Bandys only went to the line seven times the entire night and didn’t make a free throw until Eric Habschied converted two of three to open the final stanza.

“I think we’ve got to be a team that feeds off of energy,” Brittain said about the offense benefiting from the defensive effort. “Our kids play really hard when we’re doing that and we can mix it up in full court. I think that’s our thing.”