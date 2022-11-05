Blue Devils' offense thrashes Polk County in playoff opener

MAIDEN — Maiden’s version of trick-or-treat in the opening round of the 2A state football playoffs was all treat for the Blue Devils and their fans. Maiden ran and passed its way to an offensive explosion on Friday night against Polk County, winning 68-33 at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

“As long as we keep executing what we’re doing and keep working it, keep getting better, I like our chances against anybody,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said.

The win was the Blue Devils’ ninth straight and gives the fifth seed in the playoffs a record of 10-1. Polk County, the 28th seed, bows out of the playoffs at 5-6.

Maiden had a plethora of offensive talent on display all night, including quarterback Wesley Thompson, who completed 17 of 18 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Ben Gibbs added 216 yards on 26 carries to go with four rushing scores and a receiving TD.

Maiden's Jacob Sigmon caught six passes for 106 yards, while North Carolina commit Chris Culliver finished with six receptions for 97 yards and three TDs. Additionally, Alec Hall returned an attempted onside kick 49 yards for the Blue Devils' final score of the night.

But Byrne chose first to herald the guys up front who protected Thompson and paved the path for Gibbs.

“Our offensive line doesn’t get enough credit: Jackson Hensley, Quinn Rembert, DJ Spring, Mack Adams, Gerald Danner, Tron Navarro,” Byrne said. “Those guys don’t get enough credit because they’re the guys that paved the way for the running game. They made gaping holes for Ben and Ben’s a great running back too.”

Maiden took the opening kickoff and needed just four plays to reach the end zone. The deep bomb to Culliver from Thompson on a post was just like it was drawn up and came from 47 yards away.

Although the Wolverines answered with a long 61-yard drive of their own and tied the score at 7-all on Casey Beiler’s quarterback keeper from 2 yards out, Thompson led the Blue Devils right back to the end zone. He needed just three plays before he launched another deep ball from 47 yards, this one to Raheim Misher as he crossed the goal line.

Byrne noted it marked the fourth consecutive game Misher has caught a long ball for a touchdown.

“Right after that I knew they were going to switch a four-man front to a three-man front, and I knew we would run the ball from there,” said Thompson. “Ben Gibbs, he had a crazy game. But hey, if they’re going to make us run, we’re gonna run. If they’re going to make us throw it, we’re going to throw it.”

As it turned out, the Blue Devils would do plenty of both before the night was over.

The squads traded scores back and forth in the second quarter. Gibbs' 4-yard TD run was matched by a 45-yard scoring pass from Beiler to a wide-open Keaundre Green.

Gibbs came right back when Culliver returned the kickoff 47 yards to the Polk 25-yard line. On the next play, Gibbs scored again on a 25-yard blast through the middle of the Wolverines' defense.

It marked the third TD in a 32-second span.

But again, Polk would answer. After two big pass plays, Beiler scored again on a 1-yard plunge to cut Maiden’s lead to 27-20.

As Byrne noted, Polk’s record is deceiving as is its 28th seed.

“That’s a good football team,” Byrne stated while pointing out the Wolverines played several playoff teams close during the regular season. “They’ve got a running back (Angus Weaver) that’s going to the Shrine Bowl.”

Maiden lost the ball on its next possession on a strip sack in Polk territory with 2:01 remaining in the first half. This time the Blue Devils’ defense came through on a three-and-out and forced a short punt to the Wolverines’ 43 with 1:02 left before the half.

It was Culliver’s turn to strike as Thompson found him on a crossing pattern for a 13-yard score with less than six seconds before the break.

“We knew Chris Culliver was going to be double-teamed and they did,” Byrne said. “He still made a handful of catches and a couple of touchdowns.”

The score gave Maiden a 34-20 lead at the half. The Blue Devils then blew the game open in the third quarter with 21 straight points including a beautiful leaping catch by Culliver in the end zone, a 10-yard swing pass to Gibbs and a 34-yard run from Gibbs.

With the score at 55-26 after three quarters, the fourth quarter went Maiden's way as well thanks to another Gibbs TD and Hall’s return for the game’s final score.

Thompson missed just one pass out of 18 attempts and nine of his completions went for 15 yards or more.

“Wesley, he played phenomenally tonight,” Byrne said. “That’s pretty impressive when you’re throwing a lot of balls down the field.”

It was a pretty sweet postseason debut for the senior.

“It was my first playoff game. I just knew we could do it,” Thompson said. “I have to trust my receivers. Everybody is a threat.”

Beiler was 13-of-24 passing for Polk for a 288 yards and two scores. He also rushed for a pair of TDs. Weaver had 89 yards rushing and a TD on 21 carries.

Maiden’s Round 2 game will be at home next Friday against 21st-seeded Mount Pleasant (8-3), which beat 12th-seeded Walkertown 28-13 in the opening round.

MAIDEN 68, POLK COUNTY 33

Polk County;07;13;06;07;-;33

Maiden;14;20;21;13;-;68

First Quarter

M – Chris Culliver 47-yard pass from Wesley Thompson (Carson Foard kick), 10:12

P – Casey Beiler 2-yard run (Logan Nodine kick), 4:12

M – Raheim Misher 47-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 2:48

Second Quarter

M – Ben Gibbs 4-yard run (Foard kick), 8:59

P – Keaundre Green 45-yard pass from Beiler (Nodine kick), 8:44

M – Gibbs 25-yard run (kick failed), 8:27

P – Beiler 1-yard run (kick failed), 6:41

M – Culliver 13-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), :05

Third Quarter

M – Culliver 25-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 9:51

M – Gibbs 10-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 5:18

M – Gibbs 3-yard run (Foard kick), 2:29

P – Karlen McEntyre 68-yard pass from Beiler (kick failed), :23

Fourth Quarter

M – Gibbs 1-yard run (pass failed), 9:54

P – Angus Weaver 3-yard run (Evan Jones kick), 3:25

M – Alec Hall 49-yard kickoff return (Foard kick) 3:18

Team Stats

First Downs: Polk County 12, Maiden 26

Rushes-yards: Polk County 31-67, Maiden 33-253

Comp-Att-Int: Polk County 13-24-0, Maiden 17-18-0

Passing yards: Polk County 288, Maiden 343

Fumbles-Lost: Polk County 3-0, Maiden 1-1

Penalties-yards: Polk County 9-50, Maiden 11-96

Individual Stats

RUSHING – Polk County: Angus Weaver 21-89 and 1 TD, Karlen McEntyre 3-5, Casey Beiler 7-(-27) and 2 TDs. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 26-216 and 4 TDs, Jalen Robinson 2-32, Chris Culliver 1-8, Josh Stover 1-0, Wesley Thompson 3-(-3).

PASSING – Polk County: Beiler 13-24-0 for 288 yards and 2 TDs. Maiden: Thompson 17-18-0 for 343 yards and 5 TDs.

RECEIVING – Polk County: Antonio Simpson 6-134, Keaundre Green 5-81 and 1 TD, McEntyre 1-68 and 1 TD, Angel Alvarez 1-5. Maiden: Jacob Sigmon 6-106, Culliver 5-97 and 3 TDs, Bryson Foard 3-72, Raheim Misher 2-58 and 1 TD, Gibbs 1-10 and 1 TD.