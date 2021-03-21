Blue Devils knock off North Lincoln at Maiden Middle

However, Maiden had the ability to overcome adversity, and at times, dominate the game. Much of the success came from the right arm of Ethan Rhodes. He threw three interceptions on the day but completed 18 passes for 343 yards and four touchdown passes. Brennan James was the favored target on the afternoon with eight catches for 139 yards and three scores. Chris Culliver had five catches for 130 yards and the other touchdown.

Rain and cold limited the passing game from working out much in practice earlier in the season. However, with dry weather during last week’s bye week, the Blue Devils have been able to work out some of the kinks.

“We’re throwing it more than a normal Maiden football team” said head coach Will Byrne. “But we’ve got some receivers that can go get it and Ethan is doing a good job. Even though he threw a couple of interceptions, he still comes back and makes throws when he needs to make them.”

The Maiden defense spoiled any chance for North Lincoln to take advantage of the turnovers. The Blue Devils forced three fumbles and picked off a pass, and held the Knights to 130 yards in the second half. Much of that yardage came during a garbage-time drive late in the game.