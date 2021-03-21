Blue Devils knock off North Lincoln at Maiden Middle

MAIDEN — The scene for Saturday afternoon’s South Fork 2A Conference football game seemed out of sorts for a high school football game. And so did the teams.
In a turnover-plagued game held at Maiden Middle School, Maiden did more with its opportunities and the Blue Devils took a 40-21 victory over North Lincoln.
A week of heavy rains forced the change of date for the game, originally scheduled for Friday night, and the field conditions at Maiden High were deemed unplayable, which forced the change of venue for the Blue Devils’ homecoming game. The smaller seating capacity was filled on the home side and about half-filled on the visitor’s side, with fans standing around the ring of the fence.
The victory put Maiden at 3-0 and set up a showdown next week at East Lincoln, which is also 3-0 in the conference. It also placed both teams at least two games ahead of the rest the pack with three to play. The winner next week is assured a state playoff berth. North Lincoln (2-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A), the defending South Fork 2A champions, are all but eliminated from a playoff berth, as the Knights will need to win out and have either East Lincoln or the Blue Devils lose out. The Knights, who host Newton-Conover last week, have lost to both and would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.
For Saturday’s game, the teams combined for seven turnovers and 23 penalties for 228 yards.
However, Maiden had the ability to overcome adversity, and at times, dominate the game. Much of the success came from the right arm of Ethan Rhodes. He threw three interceptions on the day but completed 18 passes for 343 yards and four touchdown passes. Brennan James was the favored target on the afternoon with eight catches for 139 yards and three scores. Chris Culliver had five catches for 130 yards and the other touchdown.
Rain and cold limited the passing game from working out much in practice earlier in the season. However, with dry weather during last week’s bye week, the Blue Devils have been able to work out some of the kinks.
“We’re throwing it more than a normal Maiden football team” said head coach Will Byrne. “But we’ve got some receivers that can go get it and Ethan is doing a good job. Even though he threw a couple of interceptions, he still comes back and makes throws when he needs to make them.”
The Maiden defense spoiled any chance for North Lincoln to take advantage of the turnovers. The Blue Devils forced three fumbles and picked off a pass, and held the Knights to 130 yards in the second half. Much of that yardage came during a garbage-time drive late in the game.
“Coach Fore Rembert and Mark Herman, our co-defensive coordinators, they do an excellent job,” Byrne said. “We run a 3-4 defense, but we’ve got so many blitzes and stunts and calls that causes communication problems for the offensive line blocking scheme up front that creates a lot of confusion. They do a heck of a job and the kids really respond.”
North Lincoln took advantage of the first interception to take the early lead. Set up at the Maiden 21-yard line, it took three plays before Cooper Wray went off right tackle for a 13-yard score. Liam Sutton’s kick made it 7-0.
Maiden bounced back with a 13-play drive that ended with Amarion Craig taking a delayed handoff 7 yards for the touchdown. Carson Foard’s kick evened the score.
A three-and-out put Maiden back in business again and the Blue Devils quickly took the lead with the first Rhodes-to-James connection, a 35-yard pass down the right sideline.
North Lincoln hit back and looked poised to take the lead. However, with the end-zone pylon ahead, quarterback Kyle Kovalchuk was hit, popping the ball out for Maiden to take over. The Blue Devils failed to advance and a Seth Whitley punt return put the Knights at the Maiden 8. Three plays later, Daniel Carter cashed in the short-field drive and North Lincoln tied the game at 14.
The game’s momentum changed late in the first half. North Lincoln’s second interception of the half put the Knights at the Maiden 25. A holding call and a sack pushed the Knights back, but a pass interference call got them within field goal range. However, Sutton missed the 39-yarder with a minute to play.
Maiden seemed ready to take the tie and go to the locker room. However, North Lincoln called a timeout on third down, hoping to get a stop and a punt for one more try at points. But Maiden turned the tables with Rhodes zipping a pass to a wide open Cullver down the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown. Leading 21-14 at the half, Maiden did not trail again.
North Lincoln fumbled on the second play of the second half and Maiden turned it into a 54-yard, penalty-filled drive. North Lincoln was called for a helmet-to-helmet penalty during a Chayson Bass reception that put the ball at the Knights’ 15. But Maiden had three penalties, two majors that backed it into a 3rd-and-40 situation. A 21-yard pass play plus a tripping penalty — which saved a certain TD on the play — got Maiden to the 12. The Rhodes-to-James connection moved the ball to the 1, but an unsportsmanlike penalty again backed up the Blue Devils. Yet, Maiden persevered and finally ended the 11-play drive with another Rhodes-to-James pass for 11 yards. Another unsportsmanlike penalty backed up the extra point 15 yards and the ensuing kick went wide left to make it 27-14.
But the Knights continued to fritter away possessions with another fumble putting Maiden at its 34. The Blue Devils looked ready to put the game away, but an interception in the end zone gave North Lincoln new life.
Yet, the Blue Devils quickly got the ball back on an interception and they needed four plays to go 40 yards, with the final Rhodes-to-James scoring play from 19 yards sewing up the game early in the fourth quarter.
Craig (26 carries, 117 yards) added a 2-yard touchdown run to put the game away. Brennen Rogers added the final points for North Lincoln with a 1-yard plunge.
“I’m just super proud of the kids,” said Byrne. “They play hard. We made mistakes and turned the ball over, but when we executed, we made great plays. We ran the football real well late. We threw the football pretty well all night — we missed a few open ones — but that’s a good sign. It’s starting to come together.”
North Lincoln: 07 07 00 07 — 21
Maiden: 07 14 06 13 — 40
First Quarter
NL – Cooper Wray 13-yard run (Liam Sutton kick), 6:23
M – Amarion Craig 7-yard run (Carson Foard kick), :16
Second Quarter
M – Brennan James 35-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Foard kick), 9:49
NL – Daniel Carter 3-yard run (Sutton kick), 3:24
M – Chris Culliver 80-yard pass from Rhodes (Sutton kick), :26
Third Quarter
M – James 11-yard pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 7:49
Fourth Quarter
M – James 19-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 9:51
M – Craig 2-yard run (kick failed), 3:11
NL – Brennon Rogers 1-yard run (Sutton kick), :27
Team Stats
First Downs: North Lincoln 8, Maiden 20
Rushes-yards: North Lincoln 40-176, Maiden 34-137
Comp-Att-Int: North Lincoln 4-9-1, Maiden 18-31-3
Passing yards: North Lincoln 65, Maiden 343
Fumbles-Lost: North Lincoln 3-3, Maiden 1-0
Penalties-yards: North Lincoln 10-87, Maiden 13-141
Individual Stats
RUSHING — North Lincoln: Brennen Rogers 16-106 and 1 TD, Daniel Carter 10-44, Kyle Kovalchuk 7-(-7), Cooper Wray 4-29 and 1 TD, Jack Carter 1-4, Timmy Schafer 1-2, Kyler Carpenter 1-(-2). Maiden: Amarion Craig 26-117 and 2 TDs, Ethan Rhodes 6-27, Chris Cullver 1-(-5), Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — North Lincoln: Jack Carter 3-4-0 for 59 yards, Kovalchuk 1-5-1 for 6 yards. Maiden: Rhodes 18-31-3 for 343 yards and 4 TDs.
RECEIVING — North Lincoln: Seth Whitley 3-50, Wray 1-15. Maiden: Brennan James 8-139 and 3 TDs, Culliver 5-130 and 1 TD, Jacob Sigmon 2-32, Chayson Bass 2-20, Craig 1-22.