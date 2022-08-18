Blue Devils have high expectations after last year’s playoff run

MAIDEN — The Maiden football team made it to the state quarterfinals for the first time in a decade last season, but a one-point loss to East Surry in the fourth round of the 2A West playoffs left a sour taste in the Blue Devils’ mouths. This year, Maiden is looking to end the season on a brighter note.

“Number one, you’ve got to stay injury-free to have a chance,” said Maiden’s Will Byrne, who enters his seventh season as the head coach at his alma mater. “... These guys are not satisfied at all, they were upset after the East Surry game last year. They wanted a chance to play Shelby (the eventual state champions), so if we can stay healthy our goal is to win the whole thing.

“Now I know that’s a long way away and we’re gonna play one game at a time,” he added, “but I like where our mindset is right now in terms of preparation and attitude and effort during practice. And hopefully we stay healthy and stay humble and continue to work hard.”

The Blue Devils put up plenty of points in 2021, but they also possessed a stout defense that allowed fewer than 10 points per game. They return a lot of defensive stars from last year as they look to capture a second straight Catawba Valley 2A Conference crown.

Jackson Hensley was voted as the Hickory Daily Record‘s top defensive player in Catawba County last season, and he will be a key member of the defensive line for his senior campaign after putting on approximately 30 pounds of muscle. Byrne said the coaching staff expects “him to do great things defensively, even more so than he did last year.”

Quinn Rembert is another senior defensive lineman for the Blue Devils, with Byrne stating that he “knows every single call, where everybody needs to be.” Both he and Hensley are entering their third year as starters, while fellow senior DJ Spring can play anywhere on the defensive line and will be starting for a fourth year.

Another senior, Korbyn Lawing, is the top candidate to replace Aaron Lefevers at inside linebacker after receiving “lots of time there” in 2021. He will be joined at linebacker by Jacob Sigmon, a senior who’s going to see time at both inside and outside linebacker.

In the secondary, seniors Chris Culliver, Alec Hall, Ben Gibbs, Caron McDaniel and Caden Brantley will all be a part of Maiden’s rotation. Byrne called Culliver “a lockdown corner,” while Hall is, in his opinion, “probably the best defensive player Maiden’s had since Chris Ramseur” in the 1990s.

Ethan Rhodes was Maiden’s starting quarterback over the past three seasons, but he’s now in the North Carolina State program. He will be difficult to replace, but the Blue Devils remain confident that someone will step up to fill that role.

Three different players are in the mix at QB, including senior transfer Wesley Thompson, who passed for 16 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards at Ashe County last season, the aforementioned Gibbs and sophomore Josh Stover. Thompson will “have a chance to start,” but Maiden also has packages for Gibbs and Stover started under center for the JV squad in 2021.

Byrne said Stover “could be the diamond in the rough for us this year,” as he’s also proven to be a solid wide receiver and an option at linebacker. His brother, junior Will Stover, is another member of the secondary who can also play receiver, while senior twins Bryson and Carson Foard are expected to contribute on both sides of the ball as well.

“We’ve got some options there at quarterback and we might play all three of them some,” said Byrne of Thompson, Gibbs and Josh Stover. “Or we might end up deciding on one, so we don’t know yet there.”

Whoever ends up starting at QB, they will have no shortage of weapons at their disposal. Culliver, for instance, recently committed to play wide receiver at the University of North Carolina next year, and “every single school said he could play five different positions from outside receiver to slot receiver to corner to safety to a nickelback.”

Gibbs is a running back who accounted for almost 2,000 yards of total offense a year ago, while Hall is “getting better and better as a receiver” and “some teams are actually looking at him to play some receiver in college too.” Hall is also a gifted blocker who combined with Sigmon for over 1,000 receiving yards.

Speaking of Sigmon, “he’s gonna be one that makes a bunch of catches” when teams focus on other members of Maiden’s offense. He’s a “great route runner” and a “possession receiver that does everything right.”

When it comes to the offensive line, the experienced trio of Hensley, Spring and Rembert will start along with sophomore Gerald Danner and a fifth starter to be determined. According to Byrne, “the linemen don’t get enough credit.”

“It starts with those guys up front and those guys need more credit,” said Byrne. “But these skill guys are legit and they work hard, and they’re great kids is the main thing. They’re fun to coach, fun to be around, and they work hard. They deserve any accolade they get.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Will Byrne (7th year, 55-15)

Stadium: Thomas E. Brown Stadium

Conference: Catawba Valley 2A

Last playoff appearance: 2021

State titles: 1 (1978)

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

13-1 overall, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A (1st)

Aug. 20: Won vs. Fred T. Foard 56-0

Aug. 27: Won vs. Watauga 47-0

Sept. 10: Won vs. Christ School 27-21

Sept. 24: Won at West Lincoln 20-14

Sept. 28: Won at East Burke 43-6

Oct. 2: Won vs. West Caldwell 49-6

Oct. 8: Won vs. Bandys 46-0

Oct. 15: Won at Bunker Hill 62-13

Oct. 22: Won at Lincolnton 27-7

Oct. 29: Won vs. Newton-Conover 25-7

Nov. 5: Won vs. Mount Pleasant 37-7 (1st round of playoffs)

Nov. 12: Won vs. West Lincoln 47-0 (2nd round of playoffs)

Nov. 19: Won vs. Salisbury 32-20 (3rd round of playoffs)

Nov. 26: Lost at East Surry 36-35 (4th round of playoffs)

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: East Burke*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: West Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: at West Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Bandys*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Bunker Hill*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Lincolnton*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Newton-Conover*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#1 – Ben Gibbs, Senior

#2 – Chris Culliver, Senior

#3 – Alec Hall, Senior

#4 – Bryson Foard, Senior

#7 – Caron McDaniel, Senior

#8 – Jacob Sigmon, Senior

#9 – Korbyn Lawing, Senior

#10 – Carson Foard, Senior

#11 – Josh Stover, Sophomore

#12 – Will Stover, Junior

#13 – Wesley Thompson, Senior

#15 – Connor Cline, Senior

#20 – Caden Brantley, Senior

#21 – Jalen Robinson, Senior

#22 – Zane Williams, Sophomore

#24/25 – Keegan Dixon, Senior

#30 – Davis Higgins, Junior

#31 – Coleman Williams, Senior

#32 – Jack Doup, Senior

#33 – Josh Seeger, Senior

#40 – Landon Hansley, Sophomore

#41 – Cohen Woodliff, Junior

#50 – Jackson Hensley, Senior

#51 – Quinn Rembert, Senior

#52 – Gerald Danner, Sophomore

#53 – Bradin Frye, Senior

#54 – Jbn Lynch, Senior

#55 – Tron Navarro, Senior

#56 – Howard Yount, Junior

#61 – Davin Williams, Junior

#63 – Zack Croteau, Senior

#64 – Drake Deaton, Junior

#71 – Landon Moss, Junior

#72 – DJ Spring, Senior

#73 – Mack Adams, Sophomore

#75 – Preston Carnley, Junior

#76 – Ethan Edwards, Junior

#82 – Jacob Dellinger, Junior

#84 – Jackson Gilbert, Senior

#85 – Raheim Misher, Sophomore