Blue Devils earn another postseason sweep

The squads battled back and forth in the moments that followed, but the Blue Devils ended up retaking the lead for good thanks to a 5-0 burst that put them up 16-12. Olivia Tate recorded an ace during the run, while Savannah Lail notched points on a kill and a tip.

After Maiden held off the Warriors for a 25-19 victory in the second set, it looked like the Blue Devils might cruise in the third after they tallied the first three points. But Wheatmore had other ideas, as it responded with four points in a row and nine of the next 11.

Maiden again showed its mettle, with a 6-0 run in the middle of the set turning a two-point deficit into a 19-15 lead. Smith registered three of those points including two via aces, and the Blue Devils never trailed again. Although Wheatmore continued to display the fight it had all night and ended up tying things at 22-all, a kill from Lail and back-to-back points from Payton Miller helped Maiden nab a 25-22 set win and a second straight postseason sweep.

“Wheatmore hustled, they really hustled,” said Davis. “They were after all the balls and we knew that. They have great defenders and they try to pick up things, even when you think it’s gone they were picking them up. So we just had to get back to focusing on where we were putting the ball.”

Maiden received 11 kills and five digs from Kilby, while Lail had eight kills and 18 digs, Noble and Callie Stamey registered five kills apiece, Sweet had 31 digs, Smith notched 15 digs and 20 assists and Ikard tallied 10 digs and 18 assists.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.