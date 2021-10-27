Blue Devils earn another postseason sweep

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team is headed to the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Blue Devils advanced courtesy of a three-set victory over visiting Wheatmore on Tuesday night, their 19th win in 20 matches since starting the season with seven straight losses.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22 as ninth-seeded Maiden swept the 25th-seeded Warriors, setting up Thursday’s fourth-round match at top-seeded East Surry (24-1), a three-set winner over No. 17 Bandys on Tuesday. The Blue Devils improved to 19-8 on the season, while Wheatmore finished 10-13.
East Surry hasn’t lost at home all season, but if Maiden can pull off an upset on Thursday, it will advance to the fourth round for the first time since making a state championship appearance five years ago. East Surry was the 1A state runner-up in 2019 and finished 9-2 last season before moving up to the 2A classification this year.
“I think the hardest point, and I just told them, is going that far away,” Maiden coach Marsha Davis said of the matchup with East Surry. “When you get off that bus you’ve just got to get yourself loose and get yourself ready to play.
“I think we just need to work on containing our mistakes,” she added of the Blue Devils’ performance on Tuesday and what needs to improve against the Cardinals. “Otherwise I thought we did a pretty decent job defensively, it’s just what we do up front. And they (Maiden's players) did an excellent job swinging too, nobody’s perfect. They did a great job, they got themselves back together when they needed to, so I’m proud of them.”
Wheatmore got off to a fast start, scoring five of the first six points. A block from the Warriors’ Gracie Hodgin began the night, while the Blue Devils also committed some early errors. However, a net fault trimmed the margin to 5-2 before an ace from Maiden’s Kennedie Noble cut it to two.
Although Wheatmore was able to build its lead back to four at 7-3, Maiden eventually used a 4-0 run to grab its first advantage at 11-10. The four-point spurt included a push from Aleah Ikard and three straight double hits by the Warriors, who then tied the score at 11-all before an under-the-net violation and a kill from Ilysa Barr gave the Blue Devils their first two-point lead.
The lead would change hands a couple more times, but after surrendering a four-point advantage due to five consecutive points by the Warriors, Maiden ultimately put together the final run of the opening set. An error by Wheatmore followed by points from Annalee Smith, Barr, Noble and Parker Sweet — the latter on an ace — helped the hosts earn a 25-21 set win.
“I think it’s just nerves, just getting the nerves out of us,” said Davis of what caused Maiden to fall behind early before rallying for the opening-set win. “Getting us into our routine and then playing, and I think once we did that we did fine.”
Maiden took the early lead in the second set, with Grace Kilby notching several points to help the Blue Devils double up the Warriors at 6-3. But after five of the next six points went to Wheatmore, the last two on aces by Taylor Richardson, Maiden found itself behind by an 8-7 score.
The squads battled back and forth in the moments that followed, but the Blue Devils ended up retaking the lead for good thanks to a 5-0 burst that put them up 16-12. Olivia Tate recorded an ace during the run, while Savannah Lail notched points on a kill and a tip.
After Maiden held off the Warriors for a 25-19 victory in the second set, it looked like the Blue Devils might cruise in the third after they tallied the first three points. But Wheatmore had other ideas, as it responded with four points in a row and nine of the next 11.
Maiden again showed its mettle, with a 6-0 run in the middle of the set turning a two-point deficit into a 19-15 lead. Smith registered three of those points including two via aces, and the Blue Devils never trailed again. Although Wheatmore continued to display the fight it had all night and ended up tying things at 22-all, a kill from Lail and back-to-back points from Payton Miller helped Maiden nab a 25-22 set win and a second straight postseason sweep.
“Wheatmore hustled, they really hustled,” said Davis. “They were after all the balls and we knew that. They have great defenders and they try to pick up things, even when you think it’s gone they were picking them up. So we just had to get back to focusing on where we were putting the ball.”
Maiden received 11 kills and five digs from Kilby, while Lail had eight kills and 18 digs, Noble and Callie Stamey registered five kills apiece, Sweet had 31 digs, Smith notched 15 digs and 20 assists and Ikard tallied 10 digs and 18 assists.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.