Blue Devils dominate West Lincoln 47-0 in rematch

MAIDEN — The Maiden football team may not have been perfect on Friday night in a 2A state playoff second-round game that was a rematch of a regular season nail-biter. But the Blue Devils came very close to perfection in a 47-0 rout of West Lincoln.
“We were at 100 percent. These guys wanted to play them (West Lincoln) again so bad,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said. “I know they wanted to play us, but I think we wanted to play them worse than they wanted to play us and it showed tonight. Just so proud of our kids for such a total dominant effort on both sides of the ball.”
Another close game between the rivals — the Blue Devils defeated West Lincoln 20-14 on the road Sept. 24 — wasn’t a remote possibility after West Lincoln kicked off to start the game. Maiden scored the first six times the Blue Devils had possession of the ball. Quarterback Ethan Rhodes threw an incompletion on his first pass, but the next three went for touchdowns and the next eight were all completions.
Byrne noted Rhodes didn’t play in the second half of last week’s opening-round playoff win and didn’t even throw the ball until midweek because of a biceps injury.
“He (Rhodes) didn’t throw on Monday or Tuesday, which I was kind of concerned (about). Finally on Wednesday he could throw it a little bit,” Byrne said. “Today he was about 95 percent. He came out ripping it. Just proud of him. He’s tough, so tough.”
Running back Ben Gibbs ran for 116 yards and a touchdown — in the first half. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound jackhammer put his incredible acceleration and razor-sharp cutting ability on display for 124 yards on 24 carries. He only touched the ball four times in the second half and not once in the final quarter.
“He (Gibbs) has just got great vision and great balance. He’s such a physical runner. He never stops his feet,” Byrne said. “(The) offensive line did a great job creating holes for him, blocked a lot better on the perimeter tonight than we did the last time against them. Again, Ben’s a phenomenal running back, one of the best we’ve had in a long time.”
Maiden took the opening kickoff and moved 63 yards for its first score in eight plays. The touchdown came on a 24-yard pass up the left sideline from Rhodes to Chris Culliver. Culliver ran in the 2-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.
After a quick three-and-out for the Blue Devils’ defense, Maiden wasted no time returning to the end zone. This time Rhodes looked to the other side of the field and found Alec Hall for a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The Blue Devils needed only one play on their next possession to make it 20-0. Rhodes fired high and deep to Culliver, who got behind the Rebels’ defense. Although he juggled the ball once, the junior triple threat latched on for a 77-yard quick strike, his second six-point reception of the game in less than 13 minutes.
Chayson Bass then recovered a West Lincoln fumble to set up a 1-yard score by Rhodes on a quarterback sneak. On the following Blue Devils’ possession, Gibbs was showcased. He ran the ball seven straight times, reaching the end zone from 1 yard out with 53 seconds left in the first half to make the score 34-0 at intermission.
Maiden’s offense may have been unstoppable, but the Blue Devils’ defense was immovable. The Rebels’ offense was held to just 46 rushing yards in the first half and garnered only two first downs.
Byrne explained his defense shifted to an even front, shooting gaps and staying in a base defense. Maiden also took out a cornerback and replaced that spot with an additional defensive lineman.
“(We) made an adjustment to what we did against them the last time that completely shut them down. They couldn’t do anything, they couldn’t run the ball,” Byrne said. “It was a testament to our kids responding to our defensive coaching staff.”
West Lincoln running back Mason Avery came into the game averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 160.5 rushing yards per game. The Rebels entered averaging 256 rushing yards per game.
The Blue Devils held Avery to 60 yards on 20 carries, 22 of those yards coming on one carry in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. West Lincoln had just 136 rushing yards on 39 carries and failed to complete any of the three passes it attempted.
Maiden’s Jalen Robinson scored the two second-half touchdowns on runs of 2 and 3 yards.
Rhodes finished the night completing 9 of 11 attempts to four different receivers for three touchdowns and 244 yards. Culliver had four of those catches for two scores and 119 yards.
“Ethan and Alec and Chris and Jacob (Sigmon) and Chayson, all those guys, they throw after practice. They’ve got good chemistry,” Byrne said. “When we’re throwing it well and they’re hooking up, they’re tough to cover.”
West Lincoln ends its season at 9-3, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Maiden. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 12-0 and will take on the defending 2AA state champions, sixth-seeded Salisbury (11-0), in Round 3 at home next Friday. Salisbury handed Maiden a 52-12 loss in the opening round of the playoffs last spring on the way to its state title, and the Hornets beat No. 11 Bunker Hill 49-0 on Friday.
“They’re a great football team. They’re defending state champions,” Byrne said. “Our guys believe we can play with them, and I believe we can play with them. We’re going to give them all we’ve got next week.”
West Lincoln;00;00;00;00;–;00
Maiden;14;20;06;07;–;47
First Quarter
M – Chris Culliver 24-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Culliver run), 8:45
M – Alec Hall 22-yard pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 4:18
Second Quarter
M – Culliver 77-yard pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 11:35
M – Rhodes 1-yard run (Carson Foard kick), 6:21
M – Ben Gibbs 1-yard run (Foard kick), :53
Third Quarter
M – Jalen Robinson 2-yard run (pass failed), 7:47
Fourth Quarter
M – Robinson 3-yard run (Foard kick), 7:57
Team Stats
First Downs: West Lincoln 5, Maiden 19
Rushes-yards: West Lincoln 39-136, Maiden 37-162
Comp-Att-Int: West Lincoln 0-3-0, Maiden 9-11-0
Passing yards: West Lincoln 0, Maiden 244
Fumbles-Lost: West Lincoln 1-1, Maiden 2-0
Penalties-yards: West Lincoln 9-104, Maiden 6-70
Individual Stats
RUSHING – West Lincoln: Mason Avery 20-60, Jordan Truesdale 5-16, Trace Gilmore 10-39, Jaylen Winnex 4-21. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 24-124 and 1 TD, Ethan Rhodes 3-5 and 1 TD, Jalen Robinson 10-33 and 2 TDs.
PASSING – West Lincoln: Truesdale 0-3-0. Maiden: Rhodes 9-11-0 for 162 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING – West Lincoln: None. Maiden: Chris Culliver 4-119 and 2 TDs, Jacob Sigmon 1-32, Alec Hall 3-78 and 1 TD, Chayson Bass 1-15.