Blue Devils dominate West Lincoln 47-0 in rematch

MAIDEN — The Maiden football team may not have been perfect on Friday night in a 2A state playoff second-round game that was a rematch of a regular season nail-biter. But the Blue Devils came very close to perfection in a 47-0 rout of West Lincoln.

“We were at 100 percent. These guys wanted to play them (West Lincoln) again so bad,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said. “I know they wanted to play us, but I think we wanted to play them worse than they wanted to play us and it showed tonight. Just so proud of our kids for such a total dominant effort on both sides of the ball.”

Another close game between the rivals — the Blue Devils defeated West Lincoln 20-14 on the road Sept. 24 — wasn’t a remote possibility after West Lincoln kicked off to start the game. Maiden scored the first six times the Blue Devils had possession of the ball. Quarterback Ethan Rhodes threw an incompletion on his first pass, but the next three went for touchdowns and the next eight were all completions.

Byrne noted Rhodes didn’t play in the second half of last week’s opening-round playoff win and didn’t even throw the ball until midweek because of a biceps injury.