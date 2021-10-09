BLUE DEVILS DOMINATE: Maiden tops 40 points for fifth time in shutout of Bandys

“We started off a little bit flat, but that’s my fault,” said Byrne of his team. “I thought I had them ready to play, but my playcalling at the beginning was not up to par and we weren’t moving it. But kudos to them (Bandys) and their staff for doing a good job preparing to slow us a little bit early.

“Once we got going and we started clicking and our guys started playing hard,” he added, “everything took care of business from there.”

Gibbs led all rushers with 113 yards on 11 carries, while Rhodes completed 7 of 15 passes for 85 yards. Jacob Sigmon was Maiden’s leading receiver with three catches for 41 yards, with Culliver hauling in three receptions for 32 yards.

Bandys’ Caleb Moore finished with 22 yards on seven carries, while Jones accounted for 31 yards of total offense (13 rushing yards, 18 passing) and also had the visitors’ only takeaway on an interception late in the second quarter. The Trojans were outgained 236-78 as a team and managed six first downs as compared to nine for the Blue Devils.

Maiden now turns its attention to a road showdown with Bunker Hill next Friday. The Bears visit East Burke on Monday in a game that was postponed from Friday, with a win setting up a matchup of unbeaten teams next week in Claremont.