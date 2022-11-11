Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year Award for the 2022 high school football season. Culliver has been an integral part of the Blue Devils' offense and defense, and he also impacts the game on special teams. WNNC has partnered with Coca-Cola to hand out 42 player of the year awards, and Culliver is the 22nd winner from Maiden. The player of the year award is voted on solely by the coaches.
Just In
Blue Devils' Culliver voted Golden Helmet player of the year
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's area football playoff scores (Nov. 4, 2022)
MAIDEN — Maiden’s version of trick-or-treat in the opening round of the 2A state football playoffs was all treat for the Blue Devils and their…
Thursday's area football and boys soccer playoff scores (Nov. 10, 2022)
Thirteen teams in the first round were trimmed to seven in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state football playoffs. Winn…
Hickory senior Griffin Lovern, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play tennis at Queens University of Charlott…
A banner season for area high schools continues in boys soccer, as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association quarterfinals will feat…
LENOIR — The Hickory and Hibriten boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie in the first match of this season. But it was a different result on We…
CLAREMONT — Last season, the Bunker Hill football team hosted its first state playoff game in more than three decades, defeating visiting East…
KERNERSVILLE — A total of nine runners from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties partici…
How good was the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference in boys’ soccer this season? Seven of the eight teams earned a playoff spot with sev…