Blue Devils' Culliver voted Golden Helmet player of the year

Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year Award for the 2022 high school football season. Culliver has been an integral part of the Blue Devils' offense and defense, and he also impacts the game on special teams. WNNC has partnered with Coca-Cola to hand out 42 player of the year awards, and Culliver is the 22nd winner from Maiden. The player of the year award is voted on solely by the coaches.