Friday night’s game in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state baseball tournament was played in spurts. Host St. Stephens had the final one, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the one put up in the middle innings by North Davidson, which held on for a 13-11 win.

With the win, the 15th-seeded Black Knights (16-10) move on to Tuesday’s third round, when they will go to No. 10 East Rowan (22-5), which advanced by defeating No. 26 Asheboro 11-6 on Friday. St. Stephens, the second-seeded team, sees its season end at 20-5.

“I truly feel like we had one of the toughest draws for our first three games in the state,” said Indians head coach Jimmy Bowman. “To go through a team like that, we tip our hats and just go on, because that's a good ballclub.”

In the first two innings, it looked like the Indians might cruise to the win. With Black Knights starter Brayden Hill unable to throw strikes in the bottom of the first, St. Stephens loaded the bases with a hit batter and two walks. One out later, James Tate cashed in the free passes for a two-run single.

A pair of walks by Hill opened the second before North Davidson replaced him with Carter Benson. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third to set into place an odd sequence. The Indians cost themselves an out when Benson picked off Jacob Osborne at third. After another walk, it looked as if the inning would be over when Justin Skewes bounced to short for a routine force play at second. However, Peyton Young beat the throw at second and overran the bag. Not realizing the runner was next to him and still trying to get the third out, shortstop Eli Phillips overthrew the bag at first, which scored two runs. Tate added an RBI single to make it 5-0.

It looked as if that would be enough for the Indians and starter Logan Laws, who allowed just one hitter to reach through two outs in the top of the third, striking out five of the first nine batters.

Yet, the North Davidson spurt began with a trickle, as Alex Naylor beat out an infield hit on a close play. Carston Hauser also reached an infield hit before an error allowed Phillips to reach and load the bases. Justin Mabe made the Indians pay with a two-run single and Benson added an RBI hit to get North Davidson within 5-3.

The decisive inning came in the fourth, which was played in a moderate rainfall. A pair of walks from Laws led to an RBI single by Naylor before Hauser joined the baserunners with a walk to end Laws' night. Phillips greeted new pitcher Holden Wheatly with an infield hit to bring in a run. The big hit of the inning followed as Mabe gapped a double to right-center to clear the bases. A seeing-eye single through the right side by Benson scored Mabe to turn the former deficit into a 9-5 lead.

North Davidson made it 12 runs in a row with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Jake DiBonaventura’s two-run single.

After going hitless in the middle innings, the Indians had one more punch to bring in the sixth, which like the opening frame began with two walks and a hit batter to load the bases.

Facing Hauser, who moved in from left field to pitch, Skewes’ fly ball to right scored the first run before Will Everett legged out a ground ball to short for an RBI hit. A balk by Hauser brought in a third run before a walk to Tate reloaded the bases. Landon Harris provided the big hit of the inning with a two-run single up the middle to make it 12-10.

“These seniors on this team, they understand what we're all about,” said Bowman. “And it's no surprise to me that we fought back. They knew their backs were against the wall, and they came out and they just passed it to the next guy and found a way. We put ourselves in a position to have a shot and I'm so proud of this team.”

North Davidson brought in Ethan Snyder to get the final two outs of the inning. A sacrifice bunt moved Harris to second before a sharp grounder to short skipped into the outfield, which brought in Harris. Chip Hendren became the potential go-ahead run with a single and he moved to second on a steal. However, Snyder was able to strike out Omar Cruz to end the rally with two runners left on.

An error in the seventh provided the key for North Davidson to add an insurance run, which provided the final margin.

“We had a plan in place for our pitching,” said Bowman. “And it started off well, and it ended well. We just had to find some middle-inning guys. But, at the end of the day, we knew what North Davidson was when they came in here. We knew that they were going to be a tough ballclub.”

NORTH DAVIDSON 13, ST. STEPHENS 11

North Davidson;003;603;1;—;13;9;2

St. Stephens;230;006;0;—;11;6;2

WP: Carter Benson

LP: Logan Laws