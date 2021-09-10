BIG-TIME BATTLE: Hibriten tops Hickory 2-0 in matchup of state soccer powers

It looked like Hickory had recorded the tying score in the 52nd minute when Lewis Tate found the back of the net. However, the referees ruled that Goudas had full possession of the ball prior to Tate kicking it in off what the Red Tornadoes thought was still a live play.

Both teams had near misses in the minutes that followed, with Hibriten finally putting one in with 9:51 remaining in the match. This too was a controversial call, as the refs determined that a free kick by the Panthers’ Erwin Guzman had crossed the goal line prior to the Red Tornadoes clearing the ball.

Trailing 2-0, Hickory continued to fight down the stretch. Nevertheless, the visitors were unable to capitalize on any of their chances as they lost for the first time this season.

“It was a great game for us to prepare us for conference,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “Jim’s done a fantastic job with this program and we knew coming in that they’ve got kids that we have not seen play yet as far as the threat that they provide on the field. So it was a learning experience, it was great for us.