BIG-TIME BATTLE: Hibriten tops Hickory 2-0 in matchup of state soccer powers

LENOIR — A boys soccer contest pitting two of the state’s top four 3A teams according to MaxPreps.com’s latest rankings certainly lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Fourth-ranked Hibriten hosted third-ranked Hickory in a battle of unbeaten squads, with the Panthers ultimately defeating the Red Tornadoes by a 2-0 final for their 37th consecutive regular-season win dating back to the 2019 season.
Hibriten, now 6-0 this fall, hasn’t lost a regular-season match since a 2-1 road defeat at the hands of the Red Tornadoes to open the 2019 campaign. Since then the Panthers have gone 41-0-2 in the regular season, with 25 of those victories coming via shutout.
On the other side, Hickory suffered only its second regular-season loss over the past two seasons as it dropped to 6-1 this fall. A 1-0 road loss to Watauga was the only blemish for the Red Tornadoes during the regular season this past spring, and Hickory has won 20 of its last 22 regular-season contests overall.
“Hickory’s always tough because they’re so well-coached, they’re so well-prepared,” Hibriten coach Jim Blanton said. “They’re fast, they’re strong, they’re physical, they’re a smart soccer team, and no lead is too big for them to surmount. We’ve played them for years, it’s always been a tough fight against them and they’re fast and strong, but this is the one year where I feel like we’re pretty fast and pretty strong as well and can compete with them. On any given night they can beat anybody; I mean, they beat Charlotte Catholic (the 2019 3A state runner-up), and if you beat Charlotte Catholic you’re a dang good soccer team.
“I told my guys yesterday this needs to be a measuring stick,” he added. “Are we where we want to be? I think we’re moving in the right direction. Are we at the finish line? Heck no. ... We’re in a good spot, but we can’t become satisfied because teams like Hickory are only going to get better and everybody you play is gonna continually get better, and you can’t be satisfied.”
The Panthers possessed the ball for much of the opening half, tallying the first goal of the contest midway through the 11th minute. After failing to capitalize on a corner kick in the previous minute, Hibriten scored when Johnny Pineda found Kevin Rivera-Rios for a 1-0 advantage.
Hibriten had several opportunities to add on as the first half progressed, including multiple shots by Gerardo Rodriguez that were stopped by Hickory goalkeeper Will Braun. Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes’ Cesar Rangel came close to evening the score in the 30th and 40th minutes, with the first shot flying high over the net and the second being snared by Panthers keeper JT Goudas.
The Red Tornadoes turned up the pressure in the second half and were able to keep possession much more than they had over the initial 40 minutes. Rangel took another shot that was caught by Goudas in the 43rd minute, while a free kick by Ben Howard in the 48th was deflected around a bit until Hibriten’s senior goalie gathered it in.
It looked like Hickory had recorded the tying score in the 52nd minute when Lewis Tate found the back of the net. However, the referees ruled that Goudas had full possession of the ball prior to Tate kicking it in off what the Red Tornadoes thought was still a live play.
Both teams had near misses in the minutes that followed, with Hibriten finally putting one in with 9:51 remaining in the match. This too was a controversial call, as the refs determined that a free kick by the Panthers’ Erwin Guzman had crossed the goal line prior to the Red Tornadoes clearing the ball.
Trailing 2-0, Hickory continued to fight down the stretch. Nevertheless, the visitors were unable to capitalize on any of their chances as they lost for the first time this season.
“It was a great game for us to prepare us for conference,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “Jim’s done a fantastic job with this program and we knew coming in that they’ve got kids that we have not seen play yet as far as the threat that they provide on the field. So it was a learning experience, it was great for us.
“In the first half we came out a bit flat, but our response in the second half, I absolutely loved it,” he continued. “Didn’t get a bounce here or there, but we played with the emotion and drive that we’ll need over the next 14 conference games. We play in a league that there’s gonna be no nights off, so we’re just gonna have to have that energy and that will hopefully get us over the top. ... This was a great night for high school soccer and I’m glad we were a part of it. Maybe we’ll see other at some point down the road, who knows.”