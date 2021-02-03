BEST IN STATE: Foard’s Thao earns state’s top 2A volleyball honor, Tigers’ Lombardi named 2A coach of the year

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association revealed its all-state teams for all four classifications on Tuesday, with Fred T. Foard senior Michelle Thao capturing 2A player of the year honors. Other players of the year were Cherryville’s Rileigh Kiser (1A), T.C. Roberson’s Emerson Hoyle (3A) and Cardinal Gibbons’ Emily Chrysogelos (4A).

The NCVCA released its all-region teams last week, while the HighSchoolOT all-state team will be announced on Saturday. Here’s a glance at all of the players and coaches who landed on the NCVCA all-state teams, with those from area conferences — Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — in bold: