BEST IN STATE: Foard’s Thao earns state’s top 2A volleyball honor, Tigers’ Lombardi named 2A coach of the year

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association revealed its all-state teams for all four classifications on Tuesday, with Fred T. Foard senior Michelle Thao capturing 2A player of the year honors. Other players of the year were Cherryville’s Rileigh Kiser (1A), T.C. Roberson’s Emerson Hoyle (3A) and Cardinal Gibbons’ Emily Chrysogelos (4A).
The NCVCA released its all-region teams last week, while the HighSchoolOT all-state team will be announced on Saturday. Here’s a glance at all of the players and coaches who landed on the NCVCA all-state teams, with those from area conferences — Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — in bold:
NCVCA 1A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Rileigh Kiser (Cherryville)
Coach of the Year: Jim Seidel (Mountain Island Charter)
Anna Gillikin (East Carteret)
Taylor Leonard (Louisburg)
Chloe Webster (Louisburg)
Tori Williamson (Perquimans)
Natalie Corprew (Perquimans)
NCVCA 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard)
Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi (Fred T. Foard)
Anna Dunbar (South Point)
Emily Revels (South Point)
Mackenzi Searcy (R-S Central)
Jordan Gromlich (East Lincoln)
Kaylee Spees (East Lincoln)
Megan Dorsey (Fred T. Foard)
Hallie Brown (Goldsboro)
Haley Phillips (Goldsboro)
Merritt Woodson (Currituck County)
Carson Overbeck (Carrboro)
Evie Newall (Carrboro)
NCVCA 3A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Emerson Hoyle (T.C. Roberson)
Coach of the Year: Michelle Wagaman (T.C. Roberson)
Oreva Evivie (Charlotte Catholic)
Mackenzie DePinto (Chapel Hill)
Stephanie “Bren” White (Hickory)
Aaliyah Byers (Kings Mountain)
Anna Shohfi (East Chapel Hill)
Ellen Zwikker (Chapel Hill)
Kaylin Dowling (West Rowan)
Kellen Morin (Hickory)
Lyvia Trimp (Weddington)
Mackenzie Lynch (T.C. Roberson)
Melissa Benkowitz (East Chapel Hill)
NCVCA 4A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Emily Chrysogelos (Cardinal Gibbons)
Coach of the Year: Maggie Malone (Providence)
Grace Hammond (Northwest Guilford)
Alexis Shelton (Ardrey Kell)
Avery Dole (Northwest Guilford)
Madison Cail (Providence)
Chloe Modlin (Pinecrest)
Katie Cruise (Providence)
Kaci Balser (Reagan)
Kailey Keough (Ardrey Kell)
Sophia Kruczko (Green Hope)
Sophi Galford (Pinecrest)
Sydney Daniels (Broughton)