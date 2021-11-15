Berth in state finals on line when Hickory faces Concord on Tuesday

Three different players have scored 20 or more goals for the Spiders this season. Oliver Coreas, who scored twice in the win over East Lincoln, has punched in 25 and assisted on 20 others. Jackson Kirila has 28 goals to go with 16 assists and Matthew Avila-Chona has 22 goals and 19 assists. But this is a defense-first team with 13 goals allowed all season and shutouts in nine of the last 10 matches.

Tinsley’s comments: We have had a great season and been fortunate enough to learn from our mistakes without taking the loss in games. Ironically, we were also fortunate to have a revolving door, of sorts, of available players early in the season. This forced players to take on new roles, some of them roles they have kept throughout the year. Both Hickory and Concord have been in the top 10 in the state all year. This is a great match for this point in the season, with everything on the line. Honestly, I see our two teams as very similar in ways. Both teams have multiple goal scorers in lieu of one target. We both have stout defenses that have only allowed one goal in the playoffs, and for both of us, it was late in a first round blowout.