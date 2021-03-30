Becker's 3-hitter helps Spartans take down Cougars

HUDSON — A big inning turned a close game into a rout late, as South Caldwell defeated Alexander Central 8-1 in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference softball game Monday night.
The win left the Spartans (5-0) as the lone unbeaten team in the conference and gave them a better indication of what the squad has at this point. With the adjacent parking lots filled and the stands inside Brandon E. Church Softball Complex teeming with fans, the aura gave the feel of a “playoff atmosphere,” as South Caldwell’s head coach Casey Justice described.
“This is a playoff type of climate,” said Justice. “That’s something very good, two very good pitchers that are older and intense and know how to battle.”
Cougars coach Kylie Hamby agreed that this type of game, even in the loss, will serve her team better in the long run.
“Games like this is what we look forward to,” said Hamby. “These are the games that we want to play. We don’t want to play 15-0 ballgames and blowing people out. We want to play quality teams that prepare us for the playoffs.”
The team’s entered Monday’s affair with a combined 104-8 scoring margin over their opponents. However, over the first couple of innings, the game looked to be a pitchers' duel in the making between the Spartans’ Kadie Becker and the Cougars’ Faith Carrigan.
South Caldwell squandered scoring opportunities in the first two innings. In the first, the Spartans put two on with one out and eventually filled the bases, but Carrigan fanned two in the inning to get out of trouble. South Caldwell put the leadoff runner at second in the following frame, but Carrigan struck out two and induced a popup to second to end it.
The Spartans finally broke through in the third. With one out, Regan Weisner ripped a double to the left-field corner and scored on Ciara Hanson’s lined single to left. An error opened the door for two runs in the fourth. With one out and a runner at first, Zoey Shatley’s sacrifice bunt up the line at third was fielded by Darcy Childers, but her throw to third pulled first baseman Karen Kerley off the bag. A fielder’s choice erased a runner at third, but Maddie Carpenter tripled into the right-field corner to score two and make it 3-0.
That turned out to be all Becker needed. The sophomore hurler carried a no-hitter into the six, although she had to work around Spartans miscues at times. Back-to-back errors by Jasmine Hall put the first two runners on in the Cougars’ fourth. Two outs later, Childers walked to load the bases, but a soft liner to Weisner at second ended the threat.
South Caldwell committed four errors over the first five errors, but a blast off the bat of Kenzie Church in the sixth provided the Cougars’ first hit and kept Alexander Central (4-1) in the game.
But the Spartans batted around in the bottom of the inning to break the game open. Weisner’s third hit of the game scored Hall, who had walked with one out. Hanson then provided the big blast of the inning with a three-run shot into the “Left Field Lounge.” Becker followed with a single and scored in Kaylee Anderson’s single to finish the scoring.
“I was very proud of the kids,” said Justice. “We didn’t play very well at times and got in our own way, but we hung in there. We didn’t pout and fuss. We stepped up for each other and fought through it.”
Hamby was pleased with how her team played, but she knew the Spartans have the ability to pounce on any mistake made by the opposition.
“It was a great ballgame until the last inning,” Hamby said. “And then it just sort of fell apart a little bit. I’ve got to do a better job of getting them mentally prepared.”
The 2-3-4 hitters for the Spartans — Carpenter, Weisner and Hanson — combined to go 7-for-9 with three extra-base hits, seven RBIs and five runs scored.
“I’m not one to brag,” Justice said. “But I’d like to see somebody that has a better one through nine than us right now. I say that honestly. Those kids get to work daily and they stay after it. We’re just scratching the surface of how good we can be one through nine.”
Alexander Central put runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh, but the 104th pitch (73 strikes, 31 balls) by Becker was lined to first to end the game.
Becker finished the complete game with one run allowed on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. Pounding the strike zone, she stayed ahead of most hitters, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20 of 29 hitters.
“They’re a good hitting team,” said Justice of the Cougars. “I just look to Kadie because she’s got pretty good velocity. She can work in and out and change speeds. When her stuff is on, and I thought she could throw very well tonight, she’s tough for anybody.
South Caldwell is scheduled to play at Watauga on Wednesday, weather permitting. The Cougars also go to Watauga next for a nonconference game tonight before hosting the Pioneers in a Northwestern 3A/4A contest next Monday.
Alexander Central: 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
South Caldwell: 001 205 X — 8 10 4
WP: Kadie Becker (3-0)
LP: Faith Carrigan (3-1)