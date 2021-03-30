Becker's 3-hitter helps Spartans take down Cougars

But the Spartans batted around in the bottom of the inning to break the game open. Weisner’s third hit of the game scored Hall, who had walked with one out. Hanson then provided the big blast of the inning with a three-run shot into the “Left Field Lounge.” Becker followed with a single and scored in Kaylee Anderson’s single to finish the scoring.

“I was very proud of the kids,” said Justice. “We didn’t play very well at times and got in our own way, but we hung in there. We didn’t pout and fuss. We stepped up for each other and fought through it.”

Hamby was pleased with how her team played, but she knew the Spartans have the ability to pounce on any mistake made by the opposition.

“It was a great ballgame until the last inning,” Hamby said. “And then it just sort of fell apart a little bit. I’ve got to do a better job of getting them mentally prepared.”

The 2-3-4 hitters for the Spartans — Carpenter, Weisner and Hanson — combined to go 7-for-9 with three extra-base hits, seven RBIs and five runs scored.