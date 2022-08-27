Bears top St. Stephens in home opener

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team set the tone on both sides of the ball from the start and rolled to a 33-12 home-opening win over St. Stephens in a nonconference game Friday night.

The Bears (2-0) defeated the Indians for the second straight year after losing the previous six to their Catawba County rivals. Next week, Bunker Hill will travel to North Iredell, while the Indians (1-1) go to Maiden.

Bunker Hill's defense was the first unit to show off for the home crowd. Quicker off the ball and more physical from the first play, the Bears pushed back St. Stephens on the first series through sacks of quarterback Peyton Young by Johan Chavez and Walter McGill.

“This is our home opener,” said Bears head coach Albert Reid, “so I wanted to make sure we came out and played great on our home field and have a great home opener for the fans. So we made sure to come out and had the first strike.”

The harassment of Young and the Indians continued throughout the night, as the Bears racked up four sacks and three turnovers. Starting from minus-18 rushing yards on the opening series, St. Stephens needed much of the game to get on the plus side, and it wound up with 10 yards on 33 carries.

Reid said he challenged the defense, which gave up 35 points during a 12-point win at Stuart Cramer in last week’s opener.

“I don’t think we played that great defensively last week,” Reid expressed. “We like to hang our hat on playing great defense. We had the three-and-out and you can see that we were very physical up front and that's what I like to see from the D-line and linebackers every week.”

The Bears' offense also had plenty to say from the start, with the linemen opening holes for running back Jason Willis (21 carries, 143 yards), who was coming off a 295-yard night in the season opener at Stuart Cramer. And when Willis was confronted by tacklers, he often sped around them or lowered his shoulder and ran through them, or on one play on the opening drive, leapt over the pile. On the 48-yard drive, he had 44 of them on three carries, including the last 21 to put the Bears up 7-0 after Alan Bahena Soto’s point-after kick.

The teams traded turnovers before Bunker Hill forced another punt in the first quarter. From there, the Bears needed five plays to go 68 yards, the last 45 by Cole Lineberger, who followed his blockers through a hole up the middle and sprinted free for the score.

Reid said the offensive line controlling the point of attack has been a key to the Bears' success to this point, in scoring 80 points in two games.

“They’ve been playing well and gelling so far this year and getting off the ball and taking pride in blocking and getting them running for all these yards,” said Reid. “So they're taking pride in what they’re doing and embracing that role just being nasty up front.”

An Indians fumble set up the Bears at the St. Stephens 30-yard line. A toss-and-catch connection from Redek Robinson to Xavier McCleave moved Bunker Hill inside the 10. Willis scored initially on a pitch, as he bulldozed for the final 5 yards. The play was called back for holding, but Willis scored on the next play from 15 yards out to make it 20-0.

Bunker Hill went on to outgain the Indians 259-85 in the first half.

“They started with a high intensity level and put it on us early,” said Indians head coach Kyle Lowman of the first half. “That's a good football team. They had a push up front and they were playing fast. They punched us in the mouth right there from the beginning and it took us a little bit to recover from it.”

The Indians finally found their footing in the second quarter and picked up their initial first down with 11:07 left in the period. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty aided the cause and St. Stephens finally connected when Young rolled left and hit Ty McLauchlin with a short pass that was taken 27 yards to the Bears' 7. After the drive stalled, the Indians attempted to put points on the board with a 20-yard field goal attempt by Noah Gscheidmeier. The kick was blocked with the kicker snagging the ball in the air. He was able to lob the ball to McLauchlin along the right side, and it appear the frenzied play would result in an Indians touchdown before the Bears’ pursuit stuffed it at the 4.

The Indians began to push back in the second half and, with the help of a pass interference call on third down, marched 74 yards in 10 plays to score on the first play of the fourth quarter. Young, who completed three passes for 37 yards on the drive, took the keeper for the score from the 5. A 2-point conversion attempt was picked off, leaving the score at 20-6.

“It was a matter of finding ourselves a little bit at times,” Lowman explained of the turnaround in the second half. “We went back to some of the stuff that we were best at and had done the most and ran some of those things, and the kids started playing just a little more fearlessly I think and just compete.”

The Indians’ best stretch of momentum continued, as Chance Wilson’s interception returned the ball to the visitors. But the momentum evaporated on the second play, when Jaylan Willis’ pressure in the backfield caused a collision on a handoff that left the ball on the grass. Willis scooped up the fumble and returned it 32 yards for the Bunker Hill score. Bahena Soto’s kick made it 27-6 with 10:17 to go.

St. Stephens returned fire with its best play of the night, as Young stood firm in the pocket while he was hit and zipped a pass to Ethan Atwood, who had sneaked behind the defense for a 68-yard score.

However, the Bears responded with a 35-yard pass play from Robinson to Elijah Boston, who made a fingertip catch in stride and motored away for the touchdown.

The only suspense in the fourth quarter was an injury suffered by Willis at the end of a run on the Indians' sideline. After a delay of several minutes, Willis was carted off the field to the EMTs just off of the end zone. Described as a lower back injury, Reid didn’t know the severity of the injury at the time of the postgame interview.

St. Stephens;00;00;00;12;—;12

Bunker Hill;13;07;00;13;—;33

First Quarter

BH – Jason Willis 21-yard run (Alan Bahena Soto kick), 8:11

BH – Cole Lineberger 45-yard run (kick failed), 2:55

Second Quarter

BH – Willis 15-yard run (Soto kick), 11:44

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

SS – Peyton Young 5-yard run (pass intercepted), 11:55

BH – Jaylan Willis 32-yard fumble return (Soto kick), 10:17

SS – Ethan Atwood 68-yard pass from Young (pass failed), 8:00

BH – Elijah Boston 35-yard pass from Redek Robinson (run failed), 4:18

Team Stats

First Downs: St. Stephens 11, Bunker Hill 15

Rushes-yards: St. Stephens 33-10, Bunker Hill 33-227

Comp-Att-Int: St. Stephens 14-23-1, Bunker Hill 11-22-1

Passing yards: St. Stephens 189, Bunker Hill 137

Fumbles-Lost: St. Stephens 2-2, Bunker Hill 1-1

Penalties-yards: St. Stephens 5-25, Bunker Hill 12-115

Individual Stats

RUSHING — St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 16-18, Peyton Young 13-(-20) and 1 TD, Ty McLauchlin 3-13, Team 1-(-1). Bunker Hill: Jason Willis 21-143 and 2 TDs, Cole Lineberger 7-73 and 1 TD, Redek Robinson 2-0, Elijah Boston 1-13, Team 2-(-2).

PASSING — St. Stephens: Young 13-22-1 for 190 yards and 1 TD, Noah Gscheidmeier 1-1-0 for (-1) yards. Bunker Hill: Robinson 11-22-1 for 137 yards and 1 TD.

RECEIVING — St. Stephens: Dayton Anderson 4-17, Gaither, 3-55, McLauchlin 3-37, Gscheidmeier 2-3, Ethan Atwood 1-68 and 1 TD, Elijah Nash 1-9. Bunker Hill: Boston 4-71 and 1 TD, Xavier McCleave 3-38, Talayn Weaver 3-21, Devin Brice 1-7.