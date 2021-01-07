Bears' rally falls short against Cavs

Church had his team inspired coming out of halftime and the Bears were able to tie East Burke with 13 points in the third quarter, although they still trailed 56-38 heading into the final frame. Bunker Hill would press early in the quarter, causing several East Burke turnovers.

Bunker Hill scored 24 points to East Burke’s 12 in the fourth quarter, but the run began a little too late. This team exhibited toughness, resiliency and grit to come back from the second-quarter deficit.

“It says a lot about the character of our young men,” said Church. “They could have easily given up and let things get out of hand after trailing by 18 (43-25) at the half. We challenged them to continue to fight, keep playing hard and to chip away one possession at a time.”

Ethan Hildebran led the way for the Bears with 17 points, including two big 3s in the fourth quarter during Bunker Hill’s rally. Robinson and Little both scored in double figures as well with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while East Burke got 18 points from Aasin Lor and 12 from Logan Coffey.