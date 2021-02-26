Bears pound R-S Central, punch ticket to state quarterfinals

CLAREMONT — During the early minutes of Thursday night’s 2A state playoff second-round contest, the Bunker Hill girls basketball team appeared to be rattled by visiting R-S Central’s full-court press. The Hilltoppers scored the game’s first four points and turned the Bears over several times at the outset of the game.
Bunker Hill had an answer, but R-S Central seemingly had none for the Bears once they got rolling. The Hilltoppers trailed by five points after the opening quarter, 13 at the half and 22 entering the fourth period, eventually falling 80-53 to fifth-seeded Bunker Hill, which is now 12-0 on the season.
The Bears return to action on Saturday at top-seeded West Stokes (13-0), which ended Newton-Conover’s bid for a second straight state title with a 59-41 victory over the Red Devils on Thursday. The 13th-seeded Hilltoppers finish their season at 11-4 after having a six-game winning streak snapped by Bunker Hill.
“We’re not scared of anybody, we can play with anybody,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said. “To be honest with you, I don’t know anything about West Stokes because we’re trying to do it one game at a time, so we’ll get some film and we’ll go watch them and we’re gonna be tired and I’m sure they are too.
“Basically, we’ve won what was equivalent to what would be a sectional championship every year up until this year, it’s really the same thing,” he added. “So you’re in the regional semis, you’ve got to be pumped up and excited.”
Jada Whiteside got R-S Central on the board first with a runner from the right baseline before adding a putback to put her team up 4-0 less than two minutes into the contest. Bunker Hill called a timeout and was immediately able to regroup, as Faith Isenhour hit 1 of 2 free throws and Addie Wray nailed a straightaway 3-pointer to tie things at 4-all. Maddie Gillie gave the lead back to the Hilltoppers with a 3 of her own before Isenhour and R-S Central’s Jada Wilkins each went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line to make it 8-5 in favor of the Hilltoppers at the 4:36 mark of the opening quarter.
Shortly thereafter, Whiteside picked up two quick fouls while trying to guard Wray. From there, the momentum seemed to shift to Bunker Hill, which later took a 13-12 lead on a pair of Olivia Ellis free throws with 2:02 left in the first period. Wilkins countered with a layup at the other end, but Bunker Hill scored seven of the last eight points in the quarter on two baskets from Isenhour and a 3 from Wray to build a 20-15 advantage after one.
“We haven’t seen a team try to press us a whole lot, and I knew probably the first possession or two, the first few minutes they may have some success,” said Swanson. “But 30 (Wray) is pretty good, and I kind of want them to press us. ... We don’t have a ton of depth, but we like to play fast too.”
The Bears stretched the margin to double digits in the second quarter, grabbing a 28-17 lead on the strength — literally — of 5-foot-11 center Damireona Burch, who muscled her way in for back-to-back layups after also doing so late in the first period. Wray followed with a 3 and later added another triple as Bunker Hill ran out to a 39-26 halftime lead.
R-S Central cut into the deficit a bit to start the second half, getting as close as 11 on multiple occasions, but Bunker Hill closed the third quarter on an 18-7 run that doubled its lead to 22. Five different players scored for the Bears in the period — just as they had in each of the first two quarters — and they entered the fourth with a commanding 62-40 lead.
It was basically academic from there, as Bunker Hill slammed the door shut on any hopes of an R-S Central rally by getting the ball into the paint time and time again. Burch had eight of her 18 points over the final eight minutes and six of the Bears’ seven field goals in the frame came on the interior as they continued to pull away for what was ultimately a 27-point triumph.
“It’s no secret, we spread the floor and attack you, and if you’re gonna come out and guard us, you better be able to really lock down,” said Swanson. “And we did a pretty good job of making reads, we’re not perfect at it, but Damireona as a freshman is big in there, obviously Faith does her job.
“We’ve just got a team, that’s the simple thing,” he continued. “We’ve just got a team full of great kids that play their role, and I just try not to get in the way.”
Bunker Hill received a game-high 28 points from Wray, while Isenhour matched Burch with 18 and Ellis chipped in 11. R-S Central also put four players in double figures, led by 18 points from Gillie, 12 from Joyasia Smith and 11 apiece from Whiteside and Wilkins.
R-S Central: 15 11 14 13 — 53
Bunker Hill: 20 19 23 18 — 80
R-S Central — Maddie Gillie 18, Joyasia Smith 12, Jada Whiteside 11, Jada Wilkins 11, Nykeria Petty 1.
Bunker Hill — Addie Wray 28, Damireona Burch 18, Faith Isenhour 18, Olivia Ellis 11, Camryn Bryant 3, DaLesha Linebarger 2.
