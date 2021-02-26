Bears pound R-S Central, punch ticket to state quarterfinals

Jada Whiteside got R-S Central on the board first with a runner from the right baseline before adding a putback to put her team up 4-0 less than two minutes into the contest. Bunker Hill called a timeout and was immediately able to regroup, as Faith Isenhour hit 1 of 2 free throws and Addie Wray nailed a straightaway 3-pointer to tie things at 4-all. Maddie Gillie gave the lead back to the Hilltoppers with a 3 of her own before Isenhour and R-S Central’s Jada Wilkins each went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line to make it 8-5 in favor of the Hilltoppers at the 4:36 mark of the opening quarter.

Shortly thereafter, Whiteside picked up two quick fouls while trying to guard Wray. From there, the momentum seemed to shift to Bunker Hill, which later took a 13-12 lead on a pair of Olivia Ellis free throws with 2:02 left in the first period. Wilkins countered with a layup at the other end, but Bunker Hill scored seven of the last eight points in the quarter on two baskets from Isenhour and a 3 from Wray to build a 20-15 advantage after one.

“We haven’t seen a team try to press us a whole lot, and I knew probably the first possession or two, the first few minutes they may have some success,” said Swanson. “But 30 (Wray) is pretty good, and I kind of want them to press us. ... We don’t have a ton of depth, but we like to play fast too.”