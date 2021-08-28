Bears maul St. Stephens, collect 42-0 victory

Bunker Hill earned an “A” Friday night at St. Stephens for its demonstration that the team that controls the line of scrimmage should win the football game. The Bears simply owned both sides of that line in the trenches in a dominant 42-0 road victory.

“We want to run the ball. That’s something we take pride in — being able to run the ball,” said Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid. “The first half we were able to do that. We’re just going to have to keep getting better every week.”

That the Bears could have better results than they did Friday is almost scary. In the first half they rushed for 117 yards and passed for 168 in building a 35-0 lead at the halfway mark. They finished with 283 rushing yards on 27 carries — better than a 10 yards per carry average — and added another 191 yards through the air.

“Very much so,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said about Bunker Hill being in total control of the line of scrimmage. “I think we got pushed around a little bit. That’s a good football team. They’re going to have a great season. We’ve just got to back to work next week and start fixing some of those things.”