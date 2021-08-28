Bears maul St. Stephens, collect 42-0 victory

Bunker Hill earned an “A” Friday night at St. Stephens for its demonstration that the team that controls the line of scrimmage should win the football game. The Bears simply owned both sides of that line in the trenches in a dominant 42-0 road victory.
“We want to run the ball. That’s something we take pride in — being able to run the ball,” said Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid. “The first half we were able to do that. We’re just going to have to keep getting better every week.”
That the Bears could have better results than they did Friday is almost scary. In the first half they rushed for 117 yards and passed for 168 in building a 35-0 lead at the halfway mark. They finished with 283 rushing yards on 27 carries — better than a 10 yards per carry average — and added another 191 yards through the air.
“Very much so,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said about Bunker Hill being in total control of the line of scrimmage. “I think we got pushed around a little bit. That’s a good football team. They’re going to have a great season. We’ve just got to back to work next week and start fixing some of those things.”
They only thing that stopped the Bears in the first half was themselves when they fumbled it on their opening drive and again later in the first quarter on a punt return. Other than that, Bunker Hill scored when it had the ball.
The Bears’ first score came with 7:26 to go in the first quarter when Jason Willis scored on a 7-yard run to the left side with the help of a strong block by Xavier McCleave.
The second Bunker Hill touchdown came less than two minutes later when quarterback Carson Elder looked deep down his own sideline and launched a rainbow into the waiting hands of McCleave for a 14-0 cushion.
All in all, Elder completed 14 of 18 passes, with strings of six and seven straight completions, for 191 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The depth of talent on the offensive side of the ball was demonstrated by the Bears getting the ball to 10 different receivers.
“We just take what they give us, and take what they give to get our kids in space and let them make plays when we get them the ball,” Reid said.
Devin Brice’s interference paved the way for a 9-yard run by Kaden Robinson in the second quarter to push the Bunker Hill advantage to 21 points. Then Elder connected with Preston Workman for a 10-yard scoring pass.
When the Indians fumbled the subsequent kickoff, the Bears were back in the end zone again less than a minute later on Elder’s 6-yard jaunt.
The final score came in the fourth quarter when Willis broke into the clear and simply outran the St. Stephens defenders 73 yards to the end zone.
“He’s a freshman and he’s learning every week,” Reid said of Willis. “We have high expectations for that young man. He just keeps getting better. He’s a humble kid, hard worker and we’re proud to have him as part of the Bunker Hill Bears football program.”
Willis finished the night with 169 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. He also had a 9-yard reception.
Defensively, the Bears used their size advantage to its maximum in limiting the Indians to minus-7 rushing yards in the first half and 38 for the game.
“That’s some big strong guys up there and they did their job well,” Lowman said of the Bunker Hill front line defenders. “I’m proud of my guys for coming back in the second half and fighting and playing the next play. That’s what we have to do. We have to learn to fight back when those guys are bigger than us. Sometimes things are going to be tough and we have to learn how to answer it.”
Ty McLauchlin was the leading ground gainer for the Indians with 56 yards on six carries. St. Stephens quarterback Peyton Young was 4 for 9 for 46 yards. He was chased all night by Stevenson, who blitzed him relentlessly.
“A lot of seniors on defense and they take pride in being physical,” Reid said. “That’s what we want to take pride in, setting the tone early by playing physical.”
Lowman said his team, now 0-2, simply needs to get back to work.
“Obviously, offensively, we’ve got to find better ways to move the ball,” Lowman said. “We’ve just got to work on our resolve, work on some football fundamental things.”
The Indians will host Maiden next Friday. The Bears, 2-0, will also be at home against North Iredell.
Bunker Hill;14;21;00;07;–;42
St. Stephens;00;00;00;00;–;00
First Quarter
BH – Jason Willis 5-yard run (Alan Bahena-Soto kick), 7:26
BH – Xavier McCleave 46-yard pass from Carson Elder (Bahena-Soto kick), 5:32
Second Quarter
BH – Kaden Robinson 9-yard run (Bahena-Soto kick), 7:17
BH – Preston Workman 10-yard pass from Elder (Bahena-Soto kick), 3:11
BH – Elder 6-yard run (Bahena-Soto kick), 2:35
Fourth Quarter
BH – Willis 73-yard run (Bahena-Soto kick), 8:11
Team Stats
First Downs: Bunker Hill 19, St. Stephens 8
Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 27-283, St. Stephens 32-38
Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 14-18-0, St. Stephens 4-9-0
Passing yards: Bunker Hill 191, St. Stephens 46
Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 4-2, St. Stephens 5-2
Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 9-70, St. Stephens 6-53
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 6-32 and 1 TD, Carson Elder 2-(-5) and 1 TD, Chadz Stevensopn 7-72, Jason Willis 7-169 and 2 TDs, Cole Lineberger 5-15. St. Stephens: Peyton Young 7-(-49), Brycen Gaither 16-28, Ty McLauchlin 6-56, Chip Hendren 2-6, Chance Wilson 1-(-3).
PASSING – Bunker Hill: Elder 14-18-0 for 191 yards and 2 TDs. St. Stephens: Peyton Young 4-9-0 for 46 yards.
RECEIVING – Bunker Hill: Stevenson 2-5, Xavier McCleave 1-46 and 1 TD, Lineberger 1-0, Devin Brice 2-29, Robinson 2-62, Brady Speaks 2-11, Preston Workman 1-10 and 1 TD, Ayden Thompson 1-15, Willis 1-9, Justin Killian 1-4. St. Stephens: Elijah Nash 2-26, Ji Ikard 2-20.