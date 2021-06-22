Bears' Knighton, Tigers' Essary among top performers on all-conference baseball

The 2021 all-conference baseball teams for the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences were recently released. Bunker Hill’s Casey Knighton was the player of the year in the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Fred T. Foard’s Lane Essary earned pitcher of the year honors, while Bunker Hill’s Todd Setzer nabbed coach of the year recognition.

In the South Fork 2A, East Lincoln’s Garrett Michel was the offensive player of the year, North Lincoln’s Landon Reeves was the defensive player of the year and East Lincoln’s Chris Matile was the coach of the year.

Below is the complete listing of the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A’s all-conference baseball teams (listed in order of team finish). The Hickory Daily Record had not received the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s all-conference baseball team as of presstime Tuesday, but has reached out to the league administrator and will print that information when it becomes available.

All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Baseball

Bunker Hill (13-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

Player of the Year: Casey Knighton

All-Conference: Jordan Yoder