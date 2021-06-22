 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bears' Knighton, Tigers' Essary among top performers on all-conference baseball
0 Comments
top story

Bears' Knighton, Tigers' Essary among top performers on all-conference baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 all-conference baseball teams for the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences were recently released. Bunker Hill’s Casey Knighton was the player of the year in the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Fred T. Foard’s Lane Essary earned pitcher of the year honors, while Bunker Hill’s Todd Setzer nabbed coach of the year recognition.

In the South Fork 2A, East Lincoln’s Garrett Michel was the offensive player of the year, North Lincoln’s Landon Reeves was the defensive player of the year and East Lincoln’s Chris Matile was the coach of the year.

Below is the complete listing of the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A’s all-conference baseball teams (listed in order of team finish). The Hickory Daily Record had not received the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s all-conference baseball team as of presstime Tuesday, but has reached out to the league administrator and will print that information when it becomes available.

All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Baseball

Bunker Hill (13-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

Player of the Year: Casey Knighton

All-Conference: Jordan Yoder

All-Conference: Ethan Hildebran

All-Conference: Dalton Chapman

All-Conference: Preston Workman

All-Conference: Kaden Robinson

Coach of the Year: Todd Setzer

Honorable Mentions: Mack Little, Carson Elder

Fred T. Foard (12-3 overall, 12-2 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

Pitcher of the Year: Lane Essary

All-Conference: Alex Fisher

All-Conference: Braxton Tramel

All-Conference: Josh Harwell

All-Conference: Hayden Tabor

Honorable Mentions: Logan Moseley, Kylan Bolick

Patton (10-4 overall, 10-4 in league play)

All-Conference: Noah Morgan

All-Conference: Waylon Rutherford

All-Conference: Brayden Pearson

All-Conference: Peyton Smith

Honorable Mention: Brayson Buff

Draughn (8-6 overall, 8-6 in league play)

All-Conference: Marshall Byrd

All-Conference: Gabe Strickland

All-Conference: John Robert Abernathy

Honorable Mentions: Trey Jensen, Brayden Schutt

Hibriten (7-7 overall, 7-7 in league play)

All-Conference: Jake Absher

All-Conference: Conner Woodward

Honorable Mention: Cleveland Earp

East Burke (3-10-1 overall, 3-10-1 in league play)

All-Conference: Ben Elkins

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All-Conference: Jake Bevins

West Iredell (2-11-1 overall, 2-11-1 in league play)

All-Conference: Jovany Pedraza Mendez

West Caldwell (0-14 overall, 0-14 in league play

All-Conference: Tanner Collier

Honorable Mention: Ty Winebarger

ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE BASEBALL

East Lincoln (15-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)

Offensive Player of the Year: Garrett Michel

All-Conference: Graham Smiley

All-Conference: Jordan Fisher

All-Conference: Gavin Houser

All-Conference: Isaac Armstrong

Coach of the Year: Chris Matile

North Lincoln (11-4 overall, 11-3 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Reeves

All-Conference: Matt Heavner

All-Conference: Timmy Schafer

All-Conference: Daniel Carter

Lake Norman Charter (10-4 overall, 10-4 in league play)

All-Conference: Drew Gugino

All-Conference: Carter Shea

All-Conference: Jared Ryan

All-Conference: Peter Alperi

Maiden (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)

All-Conference: Dalton James

All-Conference: Jacob Cauble

All-Conference: Spencer Floyd

Bandys (6-8 overall, 6-8 in league play)

All-Conference: Nolan Jones

All-Conference: Alex Robinson

Lincolnton (4-10 overall, 4-10 in league play)

All-Conference: Will Blackburn

All-Conference: Gavin Queen

West Lincoln (2-12 overall, 2-12 in league play)

All-Conference: Samuel Duncan

Newton-Conover (1-13 overall, 1-13 in league play)

All-Conference: Jesse Murray

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert