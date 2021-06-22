Bears' Knighton, Tigers' Essary among top performers on all-conference baseball

The 2021 all-conference baseball teams for the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences were recently released. Bunker Hill’s Casey Knighton was the player of the year in the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Fred T. Foard’s Lane Essary earned pitcher of the year honors, while Bunker Hill’s Todd Setzer nabbed coach of the year recognition.
In the South Fork 2A, East Lincoln’s Garrett Michel was the offensive player of the year, North Lincoln’s Landon Reeves was the defensive player of the year and East Lincoln’s Chris Matile was the coach of the year.
Below is the complete listing of the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A’s all-conference baseball teams (listed in order of team finish). The Hickory Daily Record had not received the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s all-conference baseball team as of presstime Tuesday, but has reached out to the league administrator and will print that information when it becomes available.
All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Baseball
Bunker Hill (13-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
Player of the Year: Casey Knighton
All-Conference: Jordan Yoder
All-Conference: Ethan Hildebran
All-Conference: Dalton Chapman
All-Conference: Preston Workman
All-Conference: Kaden Robinson
Coach of the Year: Todd Setzer
Honorable Mentions: Mack Little, Carson Elder
Fred T. Foard (12-3 overall, 12-2 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
Pitcher of the Year: Lane Essary
All-Conference: Alex Fisher
All-Conference: Braxton Tramel
All-Conference: Josh Harwell
All-Conference: Hayden Tabor
Honorable Mentions: Logan Moseley, Kylan Bolick
Patton (10-4 overall, 10-4 in league play)
All-Conference: Noah Morgan
All-Conference: Waylon Rutherford
All-Conference: Brayden Pearson
All-Conference: Peyton Smith
Honorable Mention: Brayson Buff
Draughn (8-6 overall, 8-6 in league play)
All-Conference: Marshall Byrd
All-Conference: Gabe Strickland
All-Conference: John Robert Abernathy
Honorable Mentions: Trey Jensen, Brayden Schutt
Hibriten (7-7 overall, 7-7 in league play)
All-Conference: Jake Absher
All-Conference: Conner Woodward
Honorable Mention: Cleveland Earp
East Burke (3-10-1 overall, 3-10-1 in league play)
All-Conference: Ben Elkins
All-Conference: Jake Bevins
West Iredell (2-11-1 overall, 2-11-1 in league play)
All-Conference: Jovany Pedraza Mendez
West Caldwell (0-14 overall, 0-14 in league play
All-Conference: Tanner Collier
Honorable Mention: Ty Winebarger
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE BASEBALL
East Lincoln (15-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)
Offensive Player of the Year: Garrett Michel
All-Conference: Graham Smiley
All-Conference: Jordan Fisher
All-Conference: Gavin Houser
All-Conference: Isaac Armstrong
Coach of the Year: Chris Matile
North Lincoln (11-4 overall, 11-3 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Reeves
All-Conference: Matt Heavner
All-Conference: Timmy Schafer
All-Conference: Daniel Carter
Lake Norman Charter (10-4 overall, 10-4 in league play)
All-Conference: Drew Gugino
All-Conference: Carter Shea
All-Conference: Jared Ryan
All-Conference: Peter Alperi
Maiden (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)
All-Conference: Dalton James
All-Conference: Jacob Cauble
All-Conference: Spencer Floyd
Bandys (6-8 overall, 6-8 in league play)
All-Conference: Nolan Jones
All-Conference: Alex Robinson
Lincolnton (4-10 overall, 4-10 in league play)
All-Conference: Will Blackburn
All-Conference: Gavin Queen
West Lincoln (2-12 overall, 2-12 in league play)
All-Conference: Samuel Duncan
Newton-Conover (1-13 overall, 1-13 in league play)
All-Conference: Jesse Murray